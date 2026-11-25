Uruguay

Uruguay’s national union confederation, the PIT-CNT (Plenario Intersindical de Trabajadores–Convención Nacional de Trabajadores), opened a “deep self-criticism” on Tuesday 24 November after losing the workers’ seat on the board of the state pension agency. Its executive secretariat adopted the decision unanimously.

The confederation will take first findings to the enlarged national representative board (Mesa Representativa Nacional Ampliada), a union body, on Thursday 10 December. It will then write the conclusions into its 2027 action plan.

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Key Facts Who. PIT-CNT, Uruguay’s national union confederation, which lost the pension-board workers’ seat on 22 November.

What. Its executive secretariat voted unanimously to open a process of “deep self-criticism”.

Next. Findings go to an enlarged union board, then into the 2027 action plan.

Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:08 GMT

A confederation that held the pension-board seat for 34 years now asks itself why it lost, and one of its own leaders had already called unity-first thinking a historic mistake.

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On Sunday 22 November, Uruguay’s registered workers voted (voting is compulsory for those enrolled) for the workers’ seat on the board of the Banco de Previsión Social (BPS), the state pension and social-security agency, as we reported at the time. Lorena Roqueta, a lawyer from Colonia, won 454,917 votes to 372,936 for Carlos Clavijo, the PIT-CNT’s candidate seeking re-election, in the count of the Electoral Court, Uruguay’s election authority.

The union side had held the seat since the elected seats began in 1992, so the defeat ends 34 years of representation. In a communiqué of 23 November, the confederation said it “reconoce y respeta el resultado” (recognises and respects the result).

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The same text said the result could not be read apart from a “persistente campaña de deslegitimación” (persistent campaign of delegitimisation) by media operators and parts of the political system. It also spoke of heavy spending on “trolls, bots y noticias falsas” (trolls, bots and fake news) but gave no figures or examples for that claim.

The executive secretariat resolution of 24 November sounds different. It calls for “autocrítica profunda, reflexión y el estudio de la realidad” (deep self-criticism, reflection and study of reality) and says the process involves the secretariat, all affiliated unions and the whole movement.

Its stated aim is to reach “los trabajadores hoy no comprendidos en el movimiento sindical” (workers not now covered by the union movement) more efficiently. It also promises to adjust “nuestra práctica, nuestra organización y nuestras formas de comunicación” (our practice, organisation and ways of communicating).

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Sergio Sommaruga, the PIT-CNT’s communications secretary, told a Montevideo radio station on 24 November that the process should apply actions to improve what is not working. He said the movement’s compass must be to represent the working class as well as possible, which means facing its own mistakes.

Sommaruga also argued on 24 November that the confederation must show its “independencia de clase” (class independence) more forcefully. Joselo López, leader of COFE, the federation of state employees’ unions, said in remarks published the same day: “hay un mundo del trabajo al que no le estamos pudiendo llegar” (there is a world of work we are not managing to reach).

López added that grassroots unionism has weakened for a long time, notably in sectors where representation is “débil, baja o nula” (weak, low or none). He had called for a “profunda autocrítica” already at the PIT-CNT’s 1 May rally this year, citing his own figures: 99% of firms are micro, small or medium-sized and employ 68% of workers, while manufacturing employs about 10% of the employed workforce.

At that rally he said: “Pensar el Uruguay de hoy a partir de una visión inamovible centrada en la unidad es un error histórico que nos aleja cada vez más de las necesidades de la clase trabajadora” (thinking about today’s Uruguay from an immovable vision centred on unity is a historic mistake that takes us ever further from workers’ needs). He added that most of those small-firm workers stand far from the union movement.

The secretariat’s resolution, by contrast, makes unity the pillar of its review. The text does not say how those two views will be reconciled.

Roqueta, after winning on 22 November, thanked “los 450.000 votantes que dijeron ‘basta’ al Pit-Cnt y se animaron a cambiar” (the 450,000 voters who said ‘enough’ to the PIT-CNT and dared to change). Her list, the movement Hay Otro Camino, is organised by José Pereyra, the employers’ representative on the BPS board.

The review feeds the 2027 action plan, the confederation’s programme for a year in which it will again face the centre-left government of President Yamandú Orsi, in office since March 2025. How it reads this defeat may shape that programme, and with it the labour side of Uruguay’s politics.

The enlarged national representative board on 10 December is the first public test of whether the review changes anything. The resolution does not mention changes of leadership, and it does not say who will run the analysis.

Nor is it known what concrete changes the review may bring, whether the loss of the pension-board seat will feature in it, or what the 2027 plan will contain. For now, the union has named the problem and set a date, but little else.

Further reading: the union slate trailing in the pension vote.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the PIT-CNT trying to do with this self-criticism?

It wants to study why it lost and adjust its practice, organisation and communication. It also wants to reach workers who are not in any union.

Will the PIT-CNT change its leaders?

The secretariat’s resolution does not mention resignations or any change of leadership. That question stays open until the review reports.

Why does this matter outside Uruguay?

The PIT-CNT is drafting its programme for 2027 after a defeat at the ballot box. That plan shows how organised workers will approach the government of President Yamandú Orsi.

Sources: PIT-CNT executive secretariat resolution, 24 November 2026; PIT-CNT communiqué, 23 November 2026; Electoral Court (Uruguay), count of the BPS election, 22 November 2026; Statement by Sergio Sommaruga, 24 November 2026; Statements by Joselo López, 24 November 2026; Speech by Joselo López, 1 May 2026.