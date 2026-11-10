US October Inflation Outlook Holds at 3.9%

Rio Times Markets · United States

Key Facts The figure In the New York Fed’s October survey, consumers expect prices to rise 3.9% over the next year, unchanged.

Versus forecast The RT calendar consensus was 3.8%, so expectations ran 0.1 point hotter.

Longer term Three-year expectations held at 3.3% and five-year expectations at 3.0%.

Jobs fear More people expect unemployment to rise than at any time since April 2020.

What ends it A reading below 3.6% would show the September jump has faded.

American households still expect inflation of 3.9% over the next year in October 2026, according to the New York Fed’s monthly survey.

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What Changed

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York runs a monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations, a rotating panel of about 1,300 household heads. The median one-year inflation expectation was 3.9% in October 2026, the same as in September.

The RT economic calendar consensus was 3.8%. The reading therefore ran slightly hotter than analysts expected.

File photo. The Federal Reserve Board meeting room in Washington.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

September’s 3.9% was the highest one-year reading since May 2023, up from 3.6% in August. October holds that level instead of reversing it.

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Longer horizons are steadier. Three-year expectations stayed at 3.3% and five-year expectations at 3.0%, the same as in September.

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Why It Moved

The survey shows households expect gasoline to rise 4.2% over the next year, down from 4.8% in September. Rent is expected to rise 7.7%, up from 6.8%.

The survey also found that uncertainty about one-year inflation eased. People are surer of their view, even if the view is gloomy.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

The Federal Reserve, the US central bank, aims for 2% inflation. Households expecting almost double that can ask for higher pay and accept higher prices, which makes inflation harder to bring down.

For Latin American and African economies, a Fed that cannot cut rates keeps the dollar strong and borrowing in dollars costly. That matters for governments that borrow abroad.

What Would Confirm or End the Pressure

A November reading below 3.6% would show the September jump has faded. A reading of 4.0% or more would top September’s multi-year high.

Rising five-year expectations would matter most, because they show whether households doubt the Fed’s 2% goal. Today that gauge stands at 3.0%.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known how the Fed will weigh these survey results at its next meeting. The survey measures opinion, not actual prices.

More: North America news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: US consumer mood in November.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the New York Fed survey?

It is a monthly survey of a rotating panel of about 1,300 US household heads about prices, jobs and finances. The one-year median expectation was 3.9% in October 2026.

Is 3.9% high?

Yes. It equals September’s reading, which was the highest since May 2023, and is well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.

What are longer-term expectations?

Three-year expectations were 3.3% and five-year expectations 3.0%. Both are unchanged from September.

What would show expectations are cooling?

A one-year reading below 3.6% in November would. A fall in five-year expectations below 3.0% would also help.