US October Inflation Outlook Holds at 3.9%

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▼ 0.03% USD/MXN18.50▼ 0.16% USD/CLP969.50▲ 0.23% USD/COP3,269▲ 4.77% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.89% BRENT 91.38 ▼ 1.29% WTI 85.89 ▼ 1.11% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.42% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 52.37 ▼ 0.38% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.08% CORN 442.00 ▲ 0.63% WHEAT 590.00 ▲ 0.34% COFFEE 267.55 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.27 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,893 ▼ 2.22% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▼ 0.03% USD/MXN 18.49 ▼ 0.25% USD/CLP 967.11 ▼ 0.01% USD/COP 3,267 ▲ 4.70% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.89% BRENT 91.38 ▼ 1.29% WTI 85.89 ▼ 1.11% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.42% GOLD 4,081 ▼ 0.80% SILVER 52.37 ▼ 0.38% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.08% CORN 442.00 ▲ 0.63% WHEAT 590.00 ▲ 0.34% COFFEE 267.55 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.27 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,893 ▼ 2.22% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
The Fed & US Economy Markets

US October Inflation Outlook Holds at 3.9%

By · · 3 min read
Shoppers in a US supermarket aisle

Rio Times Markets · United States

Key Facts

  • The figure In the New York Fed’s October survey, consumers expect prices to rise 3.9% over the next year, unchanged.
  • Versus forecast The RT calendar consensus was 3.8%, so expectations ran 0.1 point hotter.
  • Longer term Three-year expectations held at 3.3% and five-year expectations at 3.0%.
  • Jobs fear More people expect unemployment to rise than at any time since April 2020.
  • What ends it A reading below 3.6% would show the September jump has faded.

American households still expect inflation of 3.9% over the next year in October 2026, according to the New York Fed’s monthly survey.

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What Changed

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York runs a monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations, a rotating panel of about 1,300 household heads. The median one-year inflation expectation was 3.9% in October 2026, the same as in September.

The RT economic calendar consensus was 3.8%. The reading therefore ran slightly hotter than analysts expected.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

September’s 3.9% was the highest one-year reading since May 2023, up from 3.6% in August. October holds that level instead of reversing it.

Longer horizons are steadier. Three-year expectations stayed at 3.3% and five-year expectations at 3.0%, the same as in September.

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Why It Moved

The survey shows households expect gasoline to rise 4.2% over the next year, down from 4.8% in September. Rent is expected to rise 7.7%, up from 6.8%.

The survey also found that uncertainty about one-year inflation eased. People are surer of their view, even if the view is gloomy.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

The Federal Reserve, the US central bank, aims for 2% inflation. Households expecting almost double that can ask for higher pay and accept higher prices, which makes inflation harder to bring down.

For Latin American and African economies, a Fed that cannot cut rates keeps the dollar strong and borrowing in dollars costly. That matters for governments that borrow abroad.

What Would Confirm or End the Pressure

A November reading below 3.6% would show the September jump has faded. A reading of 4.0% or more would top September’s multi-year high.

Rising five-year expectations would matter most, because they show whether households doubt the Fed’s 2% goal. Today that gauge stands at 3.0%.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known how the Fed will weigh these survey results at its next meeting. The survey measures opinion, not actual prices.

More: North America news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: US consumer mood in November.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the New York Fed survey?

It is a monthly survey of a rotating panel of about 1,300 US household heads about prices, jobs and finances. The one-year median expectation was 3.9% in October 2026.

Is 3.9% high?

Yes. It equals September’s reading, which was the highest since May 2023, and is well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.

What are longer-term expectations?

Three-year expectations were 3.3% and five-year expectations 3.0%. Both are unchanged from September.

What would show expectations are cooling?

A one-year reading below 3.6% in November would. A fall in five-year expectations below 3.0% would also help.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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