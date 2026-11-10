US October Inflation Outlook Holds at 3.9%
Rio Times Markets · United States
Key Facts
- The figure In the New York Fed’s October survey, consumers expect prices to rise 3.9% over the next year, unchanged.
- Versus forecast The RT calendar consensus was 3.8%, so expectations ran 0.1 point hotter.
- Longer term Three-year expectations held at 3.3% and five-year expectations at 3.0%.
- Jobs fear More people expect unemployment to rise than at any time since April 2020.
- What ends it A reading below 3.6% would show the September jump has faded.
American households still expect inflation of 3.9% over the next year in October 2026, according to the New York Fed’s monthly survey.
What Changed
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York runs a monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations, a rotating panel of about 1,300 household heads. The median one-year inflation expectation was 3.9% in October 2026, the same as in September.
The RT economic calendar consensus was 3.8%. The reading therefore ran slightly hotter than analysts expected.
Where It Sits in the Trend
September’s 3.9% was the highest one-year reading since May 2023, up from 3.6% in August. October holds that level instead of reversing it.
Longer horizons are steadier. Three-year expectations stayed at 3.3% and five-year expectations at 3.0%, the same as in September.
Why It Moved
The survey shows households expect gasoline to rise 4.2% over the next year, down from 4.8% in September. Rent is expected to rise 7.7%, up from 6.8%.
The survey also found that uncertainty about one-year inflation eased. People are surer of their view, even if the view is gloomy.
What It Means for Readers Abroad
The Federal Reserve, the US central bank, aims for 2% inflation. Households expecting almost double that can ask for higher pay and accept higher prices, which makes inflation harder to bring down.
For Latin American and African economies, a Fed that cannot cut rates keeps the dollar strong and borrowing in dollars costly. That matters for governments that borrow abroad.
What Would Confirm or End the Pressure
A November reading below 3.6% would show the September jump has faded. A reading of 4.0% or more would top September’s multi-year high.
Rising five-year expectations would matter most, because they show whether households doubt the Fed’s 2% goal. Today that gauge stands at 3.0%.
What Is Not Known Yet
It is not known how the Fed will weigh these survey results at its next meeting. The survey measures opinion, not actual prices.
More: North America news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: US consumer mood in November.
Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the New York Fed survey?
It is a monthly survey of a rotating panel of about 1,300 US household heads about prices, jobs and finances. The one-year median expectation was 3.9% in October 2026.
Is 3.9% high?
Yes. It equals September’s reading, which was the highest since May 2023, and is well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.
What are longer-term expectations?
Three-year expectations were 3.3% and five-year expectations 3.0%. Both are unchanged from September.
What would show expectations are cooling?
A one-year reading below 3.6% in November would. A fall in five-year expectations below 3.0% would also help.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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