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since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Politics Latin America

Trump Picks Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff

By · · 5 min read
The White House in Washington, D.C., seen from the north lawn
Photo: Ad Meskens / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

UNITED STATES · POLITICS

Key Facts

  • What happened Trump named Stephen Miller, architect of his deportation drive, White House chief of staff on Friday 6 November.
  • Who Susie Wiles, the outgoing chief of staff, resigned on Thursday night and moves to Trump’s political organisation.
  • Why it matters Immigration enforcement is Miller’s signature issue, and US deportation flights go to many Latin American countries.
  • What is next Miller takes over on Monday 9 November, days after Republicans lost heavily in the midterms.
  • As of 7 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

Donald Trump has promoted Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration crackdown, to run the White House staff days after Republicans lost heavily in the midterm elections.

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President Donald Trump has put the man behind his deportation drive in charge of his White House staff. On Friday 6 November 2026 he announced on Truth Social, his own social network, that Stephen Miller will become chief of staff.

Miller, until now deputy chief of staff, takes over on Monday 9 November. For readers in the United States, that places the main author of immigration enforcement at the head of the president’s team.

A US immigration officer walks toward a white charter jet parked on a wet airport apron
A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer walks toward a charter flight to Guatemala. File photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
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What We Know

The job opens because Susie Wiles resigned on Thursday night, 5 November. Wiles has been chief of staff since Trump returned to office in January 2025 and co-ran his 2024 campaign.

Her new role is with what Trump called the Trump Political Operation, the president’s political organisation. The White House has not published details of that role.

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The timing falls days after the midterm elections on Tuesday 3 November. All 435 House seats and a third of the Senate were up for election.

Republicans lost heavily, and Democrats have won control of the House. Final seat totals are still being counted, so we do not publish them here.

In Plain English

A White House chief of staff runs the president’s daily schedule and staff. The role is the president’s most senior staff job.

Miller held the deputy post, one step below that job. Wiles, by contrast, was the top aide who had overseen the whole operation since January 2025.

Miller and the Immigration Crackdown

Miller has been the main architect of the administration’s immigration crackdown and deportation policy. He has pushed the issue since the first Trump term.

He has also spoken about Latin America. In a television interview on 5 January 2026, he said the United States was “in charge” of Venezuela, pointing to US forces stationed offshore.

Deportation flights from the United States go to many Latin American countries, including Guatemala. Governments there watch Washington’s immigration decisions closely.

So do families that depend on money sent home by relatives in the United States. American employers who rely on migrant workers follow the same decisions.

Reaction From Democrats

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who leads the party in the House of Representatives, criticised the pick. Democrats won that chamber in Tuesday’s vote.

Robert Garcia, a California Democrat and the likely incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has said Democrats will keep investigating Miller. The committee oversees the federal government.

Our profile of how Wiles was named chief of staff in November 2024 gives background on her tenure. Her exit closes that chapter.

What Is Not Known

It is not clear whether the change will alter deportation policy. Nothing in the announcement says that enforcement will speed up, slow down or stay the same.

It is also unclear how Miller will deal with Congress, where Democrats now hold more power. The final House tally will also shape how much room the White House has.

Why Wiles left now is not fully explained. Details of her new role have not been published.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Latin American assets, watch for any change in deportation pace. Remittances, the money migrants send home, support household spending in several countries.

If you travel or work across the region, expect immigration rules to stay in the headlines. Policy usually changes through announcements, so the coming weeks will show the direction.

For now, the facts are simple: a deputy moves up, and the chief of staff steps aside. What follows will depend on Congress, the courts and the choices Miller makes from Monday.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Stephen Miller?

He is the White House deputy chief of staff and the main architect of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. From Monday 9 November he becomes chief of staff.

Why did Susie Wiles leave?

She resigned on Thursday night, 5 November, and is moving to the Trump Political Operation, Trump’s political group. Details of her new role have not been published.

Will deportation policy change?

That is not known. The announcement said nothing about policy, so any shift will have to be confirmed by later decisions.

Why does this matter in Latin America?

Deportation flights go to many Latin American countries. Governments and remittance-dependent families there watch US immigration policy closely.

Sources: Donald Trump’s Truth Social post of 6 November 2026; The White House; public statements of House Democrats of 6 November 2026; US House Clerk and state election authorities for the midterm results (accessed 7 November 2026).

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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