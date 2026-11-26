Trinidad Holds Energy Talks With Venezuela
Two neighbours that share gas reserves under the sea have agreed to keep talking, but no deal, project or timetable has been made public.
Energy: Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela held a new round of technical talks on sharing energy resources, and two Trinidadian ministers will travel to Caracas next. Delegations met in the Venezuelan capital on Tuesday 24 November 2026, according to a statement from Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.
The Trinidadian team was led by Karinsa Tulsie, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, its senior civil servant. Venezuela’s side was led by Cindy Rondón, Deputy Minister of Gas, with Ricardo Gómez, Deputy Minister of Commercial Policies.
Key Facts
- Who. Karinsa Tulsie for Trinidad and Cindy Rondón, Venezuela’s Deputy Gas Minister, led the delegations.
- What. Technical talks on cross-border energy cooperation, held in Caracas on Tuesday 24 November 2026.
- Next. Two Trinidadian ministers plan to visit Venezuela in the first week of December.
- Not public. No agreement, project or timetable has been announced.
- As of. 26 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.
Two neighbours that share gas reserves under the sea have agreed to keep talking, but no deal, project or timetable has been made public.
Venezuela’s oil and gas minister (Minister of People’s Power for Hydrocarbons), Paula Kristina Henao Vera, paid a courtesy visit to both technical teams. The statement says she stressed the strength of the long relationship between the two countries.
The ministry said the meeting ended late in the evening after “successful discussions”. It said the talks “set the stage” for a visit to Venezuela in the first week of December by Roodal Moonilal, the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, and Sean Sobers, the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs (the Caribbean Community, a regional bloc).
Who Sat at the Table
Trinidad’s delegation also included officials of the energy ministry and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC), the state gas company. Among them was Lorraine Chin-Kerry, NGC’s vice-president of commercial operations, together with a legal officer and an engineer from the ministry.
Before the talks, the ministry said they would try to advance existing energy agreements with Venezuela and explore new partnerships. It described the visit as building on the government’s recent engagement with Venezuela on natural gas development.
A Run of Meetings This Autumn
The talks followed a series of diplomatic contacts. In early September 2026 Foreign Minister Sobers visited Caracas and met Venezuela’s foreign minister, Félix Plasencia.
On 23 September 2026 Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar met Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, who leads the country in an interim capacity, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Of the 24 November talks, the ministry said both countries will continue their technical collaboration “to advance the development of hydrocarbon resources for the benefit of their peoples”.
What It Means for Readers
For Trinidad and Tobago, closer energy cooperation with Venezuela has long been seen as a way to reach natural gas across the maritime border. The country wants more gas for its petrochemical plants and its liquefied natural gas (LNG, gas chilled into liquid for shipping) industry.
Nothing announced so far changes supply. The ministers’ trip in early December is the next dated step, and the statement gives no exact day.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela discuss?
Officials discussed cooperation on energy resources that lie across their shared sea border. The Trinidadian ministry said the aim was to advance existing agreements and explore new partnerships.
Has any deal been signed?
No. The ministry’s statement names no agreement, project or timetable.
What happens next?
Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal and Foreign Minister Sean Sobers are to visit Venezuela in the first week of December. No exact date has been announced.
Sources
Source: statement of Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries on the talks of 24 November 2026; ministry media release on the delegation’s departure; Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.
Connected Coverage
Trinidad and Tobago news · Trinidad Backs Venezuela Gas After US Vote · Trinidad’s Venezuela Gas Deal Nears
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Venezuela and the United States
- What Is Going On Between Venezuela and the United States?
- What Is Going On Between Venezuela and the United States?
- Venezuela Geopolitics Explained, US Now Runs Its Oil
- Venezuela Politics 2026, Who Holds Power After Maduro