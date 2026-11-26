Fed Rate-Rise Bets Hit 93.5% as Fear Gauge Jumps | Global Economy, Nov 26
Traders bet 93.5% on a Fed rate rise in December while US growth beats forecasts and Brazil's inflation reading is due today.
Rio Times Global Economy Briefing
The Big Three
- Strong growth, sticky prices. US third-quarter GDP grew 4.3% against 3.5% expected, while core PCE rose 3.3% year on year against 3.2%. That leaves the Fed little room to cut.
- Stocks split, fear rises. The Dow gained 0.33% to 50,183 but the Nasdaq fell 0.62% to 23,586, and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 7.32% to 28.29 (RT close).
- Brazil’s inflation test is today. IPCA-15 is expected at 0.34% for the month and 4.78% for the year. A hot print would keep the Selic on hold while US yields stay near 4.846%.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket gives a 25-basis-point Fed rise in December 93.5% (bets, not polls; 25 November, 11 pm ET).
United States
|Indicator
|Actual
|Prior
|Verdict
|GDP, Q3 q/q
|4.3% (est 3.5%)
|3.4% (advance est.)
|Big beat
|Core PCE, Oct y/y
|3.3% (est 3.2%)
|3.1%
|Hotter than forecast
|PCE, Oct y/y
|3.8% (est 3.8%)
|3.7%
|In line, still high
|Personal income, Oct m/m
|0.7% (est 0.4%)
|0.3%
|Beat
|Personal spending, Oct m/m
|0.3% (est 0.4%)
|0.6%
|Soft
|Durable goods orders, Oct m/m
|0.2% (est 0.6%)
|1.8%
|Miss
|New home sales, Oct (million)
|0.701 (est 0.65)
|0.614
|Beat
|30-year mortgage rate
|7.21%
|7.28%
|Slightly lower, still high
Europe & United Kingdom
|Indicator
|Actual
|Prior
|Verdict
|Germany GfK consumer confidence (today)
|Due (est -29.9)
|-30.8
|Gloom expected to ease slightly
|Germany unemployment rate (Friday)
|Due (est 6.4%)
|6.4%
|Steady expected
|Germany unemployment change (Friday)
|Due (est 4 thousand)
|4 thousand
|Small rise expected
Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets
|Indicator
|Actual
|Prior
|Verdict
|Tokyo core CPI (tonight)
|Due (est 3.0%)
|2.6%
|Faster rise expected
|China industrial profits, YTD (Friday)
|Due
|15.5%
|Watch for slowdown
|Brazil IPCA-15, 12 months (today)
|Due (est 4.78%)
|4.62%
|Faster rise expected
|Brazil IPCA-15, monthly (today)
|Due (est 0.34%)
|0.32%
|Slightly hotter expected
|Brazil current account (today)
|Due (est -3.1)
|-5.1
|Narrower deficit expected
|Mexico current account, Q3 (US$ million)
|1,142 (est 3,000)
|2,458
|Large miss
|Mexico unemployment (today)
|Due (est 2.7%)
|2.8%
|Tight labour market
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|S&P 500 (US)
|7,183
|-0.25%
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|166,685
|+1.58%
|USD/BRL
|5.8213
|-1.44%
Source: market close, 25 November 2026.
Today’s Economic Calendar — Thursday, November 26, 2026
|Time
|Country
|Event
|Consensus
|Prior
|05:00
|JP
|Leading Economic Index
|—
|0.4
|07:00
|DE
|GfK Consumer Confidence
|-29.9
|-30.8
|11:30
|BR
|Current Account
|-3.1
|-5.1
|11:30
|BR
|Foreign Direct Investment
|8
|11.294
|12:00
|MX
|Unemployment Rate s.a
|—
|2.6
|12:00
|BR
|Mid-month Inflation Rate
|4.78
|4.62
|12:00
|MX
|Unemployment Rate
|2.7
|2.8
|12:00
|BR
|Mid-month Inflation Rate
|0.34
|0.32
|12:00
|BR
|Producer Price Index
|—
|1.54
|23:30
|JP
|Tokyo CPI
|—
|2.8
|23:30
|JP
|Tokyo CPI ex All Food and Energy
|—
|2.4
|23:30
|JP
|Tokyo CPI Ex Food and Energy
|—
|2.6
|23:30
|JP
|Tokyo CPI ex All Food and Energy
|—
|0.6
|23:30
|JP
|Tokyo Core CPI
|3
|2.6
|01:30
|CN
|Industrial Profits (YTD)
|—
|15.5
|08:55
|DE
|Unemployment Rate
|6.4
|6.4
|08:55
|DE
|Unemployment Change
|4
|4
|08:55
|DE
|Unemployed Persons
|—
|3.016
Live Market IntelligenceGlobal Markets — Live Board
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Global Markets — Live Board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|SPX
|7,183
|-0.25%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NDX
|26,047
|-0.64%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|DJI
|50,183
|+0.33%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|RUT
|2,704
|+0.71%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|US10Y
|4.8480
|-1.14%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|VIX
|28.29
|+7.32%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|DAX
|24,702
|-1.26%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|FTSE
|10,427
|-0.38%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|CAC
|7,981
|-0.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|STOXX
|626.03
|-1.06%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NIKKEI
|57,726
|+1.25%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|HSI
|22,374
|+0.69%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|KOSPI
|4,766
|+1.45%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|CSI300
|3,899
|+0.02%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NIFTY
|25,836
|+0.07%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|TSX
|34,180
|+0.64%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|GOLD
|3,617
|+2.28%
|-12.64%
|3,536
|3,635
|3,579
|31,233
|SILVER
|42.12
|+5.15%
|-17.31%
|40.05
|42.44
|41.08
|10,728
01 A flat tape with a nervous pulse
Wall Street closed mixed on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.33% to 50,183, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.25% to 7,183 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.62% to 23,586.
The VIX rose 7.32% to 28.29, a level that signals real unease beneath a quiet surface. The split between the Dow and the Nasdaq suggests money moved out of technology rather than out of equities altogether.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell 5.6 basis points to 4.846% (RT close), even after a strong data day. A 7-year note auction cleared at 4.708%, down from 4.894% last time, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43 against 2.46.
US markets are shut today for Thanksgiving. Thin volumes can exaggerate moves in the VIX and in currencies, so treat any price swing with caution.
Gold held at $3,548/oz, down 0.09%.
02 Hot growth, warm prices, no easy path to cuts
Third-quarter GDP grew 4.3% quarter on quarter, against a 3.5% consensus (RT economic calendar, RT), after a 3.4% advance estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on 29 October. Real consumer spending rose 4.2%, up from 3.4%.
Core PCE inflation, the Fed’s preferred gauge, rose 3.3% year on year against 3.2% expected. The monthly gain was 0.3%, and headline PCE rose 3.8% on the year, as forecast, up from 3.7%.
The Fed targets 2% inflation. Growth this strong with prices this far above target makes the case for cutting rates hard to argue, and traders on Polymarket are betting on a rise.
Yet yields fell, which suggests investors saw cooling at the edges. Real personal spending was flat in October, nominal spending rose 0.3% against 0.4% expected, and durable goods orders rose only 0.2% against 0.6%.
Other releases from Wednesday point the same way (RT economic calendar, RT). The core PCE price index rose 2.5% in the third quarter, as forecast, against 3.6% before, and PCE prices overall rose 2.1% against 5.3% before.
PCE services prices excluding energy and housing rose 3.0% in the quarter against 3.7% before, and 0.3% in October against 0.4%. Continuing jobless claims fell to 1,697 thousand against 1,721 thousand expected and 1,792 thousand before.
The Dallas Fed trimmed mean PCE, a gauge that discards extreme price moves, had a previous reading of 2.8% and no new figure had been reported.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction market, gives a 25-basis-point Fed rate rise at the December meeting 93.5%, with no change at 3.8% and a rise of 50 or more at 2.1% (Polymarket, 25 November, 11 pm ET; about US$62 million traded). Polymarket quotes are bets with real money behind them, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
03 Brazil’s inflation test lands today
Brazil publishes its mid-month inflation reading, IPCA-15, today. Economists expect 0.34% for the month, up from 0.32%, and 4.78% over twelve months, up from 4.62%.
A 10-year Treasury yield of 4.846% and a dollar index at 103.809 (RT close) keep the bar high for emerging-market easing. Brazil’s central bank is unlikely to cut while inflation accelerates and US yields stay this elevated, which also limits any rally in the real.
Brazil’s current account is due with a consensus deficit of 3.1 billion dollars, narrower than the 5.1 billion before. Foreign direct investment is expected at 8 billion dollars, down from 11.294 billion, so financing the gap depends more on portfolio flows.
Mexico’s third-quarter current account came in at 1,142 million dollars against 3,000 million expected. Oil is another channel: the EIA’s weekly report (eia.gov) shows commercial crude stocks at 418.9 million barrels, up 1.1 million, with gasoline up 1.7 million and distillates up 0.7 million.
What to watch today and this week
- Thursday: US markets closed for Thanksgiving. Brazil IPCA-15, current account and foreign direct investment; Mexico unemployment; German GfK confidence (est -29.9); Tokyo core CPI (est 3.0%) after Lisbon 23:30.
- Friday: US trade balance (est -133 billion, prior -134.9 billion); German unemployment; China industrial profits; Brazil IGP-M (est 0.94%, prior 1.47%) and unemployment (est 5.1%); Mexico trade balance (est 2.077 billion).
- Next week: Whether the VIX holds above 28 and whether the 10-year yield stays near 4.846% as liquidity returns after Thanksgiving.
- Ongoing: Fed path against 3.3% core PCE, the dollar’s effect on the real, and Brazil’s Selic trajectory.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did US stocks close on Wednesday?
The Dow rose 0.33% to 50,183, the S&P 500 fell 0.25% to 7,183 and the Nasdaq fell 0.62% to 23,586. The VIX rose 7.32% to 28.29.
What did the US data say about the economy?
Third-quarter GDP grew 4.3% against 3.5% expected, and core PCE inflation reached 3.3% year on year. Strong growth and sticky prices make Fed rate cuts harder to justify.
Are US markets open today?
No. US exchanges are closed for Thanksgiving, so volumes elsewhere may be thin.
Why does Brazil’s IPCA-15 matter?
It is an early read on inflation for the month. A hotter print, expected at 0.34%, would keep Brazil’s central bank cautious on cutting the Selic.
What does the US 10-year yield mean for the real?
At 4.846%, the yield keeps US assets attractive and pressures emerging-market currencies. That limits the real’s room to strengthen.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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