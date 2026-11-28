A survey finds political rivals, not armed groups, were most often blamed for the abuse.

Politics: Colombia

Candidates for Colombia’s Congress who answered a new survey say they faced insults, threats and intimidation in the 2026 campaign, most often from political rivals rather than guerrillas. The Misión de Observación Electoral (MOE), a Colombian civil-society platform that observes elections, presented the findings on Thursday 26 November 2026.

The report finds that pressure on candidates comes mostly from inside the political system. That matters to US readers because violence that deters people from running shapes who can compete for power in one of Latin America’s most populous countries.

Key Facts Who. The MOE, a Colombian election observer, with two universities, Uppsala (Sweden) and Los Andes (Colombia).

What. 83.5% of candidacies that answered reported violence, intimidation or harassment in the 2026 Congress campaign.

When. Presented in Bogotá on Thursday 26 November 2026; the survey ran 20 July to 28 August.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

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A survey finds political rivals, not armed groups, were most often blamed for the abuse.

The survey, VOCEPOL 2026 (“the voices of the candidates”), is the third edition of a study the MOE runs with Sweden’s Uppsala University and Colombia’s Universidad de los Andes. The MOE report of 26 November 2026 says the 3,194 candidacies registered for the Congress elections of Sunday 8 March 2026 formed the sampling frame.

Of those, 743 answered, a response rate of 23%, and 451 valid responses formed the final sample, about 14% of all candidacies, the report says. The online survey ran from 20 July to 28 August 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Offensive emails, messages or posts were the most common abuse at 73.2%, followed by intimidation at 52% and destruction of campaign material at 47%, the MOE press release says. Among candidates who said they were victims, 66.6% named rival party members or candidates and 47% named unhappy voters.

Armed groups were named less often: 23.1% of victims named dissidents of the FARC, the former guerrilla that signed a 2016 peace deal and then split, and 19.1% each named the ELN, a guerrilla group, and the Clan del Golfo, a large drug-trafficking gang. Diego Rubiano, coordinator of the MOE’s political-electoral observatory, said on 26 November 2026: “The actors most often named by the candidates were not the armed groups but their political competitors.”

Armed groups still matter: 55.8% of respondents believe they influenced the results to some degree, the report says. It adds that, in candidates’ experience, an armed group may not change a national result but can be decisive for a single seat in its territory, though this has not been shown statistically.

Women candidates reported a different kind of harm. 26.9% of them reported sexual harassment or violence, against 9.6% of men, and 23.3% of women rule out or almost rule out running again, against 14.1% of men, the MOE says.

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Front entrance of Colombia’s Congress in Bogotá (photo: Compota de mora, CC BY-SA 4.0)

The same survey for the 2022 Congress election, presented by the MOE on 29 September 2022, found that 83% of the 512 candidates who answered had suffered at least one of 12 forms of violence. The two surveys are not identical, so the match is an indication, not proof of a trend.

The MOE’s own observatory of political violence recorded 46 attacks on Congress candidates, about 1.4% of candidacies, the report says. It calls the gap with the survey no contradiction, because insults, threats and intimidation are rarely reported publicly.

The report’s own caution is that the 451 respondents represent better the candidates with less political experience and less electoral success, and under-represent winners and Senate candidates. Roughly 86% of candidacies are outside the final sample, so the survey cannot tell us whether they suffered more or less violence.

The next test is the 2027 regional election. The Registraduría Nacional, Colombia’s electoral authority, set the calendar on 28 October 2026, with candidate registration from 30 June to 31 July 2027, and voting for governors, mayors, assemblies and councils follows on Sunday 31 October 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did candidates blame most for the violence?

Candidates who said they were victims named rival politicians more often than armed groups. The shares refer to victims, not to everyone surveyed.

Does the survey describe all Colombian candidates?

Not exactly, because the answers come from a self-selected group that leans towards less experienced candidates. It shows a pattern of abuse rather than a precise national rate.

What is the MOE?

It is a Colombian civil-society platform that observes elections and says it is independent of government and parties. It ran the survey with two universities.

In depth Colombia 2026 election: deep analysis

Sources Misión de Observación Electoral (MOE), VOCEPOL 2026 report and press release of 26 November 2026; MOE press release of 29 September 2022 on the 2022 candidate survey; Registraduría Nacional del Estado Civil, electoral calendar for the 2027 regional elections, 28 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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