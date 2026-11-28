Nigeria: Politics

Senator Idiat Adebule, who represented Lagos West in Nigeria’s Senate for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), died in Lagos on Saturday 28 November 2026 at the age of 56. The State House, the office of President Bola Tinubu, said in a statement signed by his information adviser Bayo Onanuga that she died after a brief illness.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Idiat Adebule, 56, APC senator for Lagos West and former deputy governor of Lagos.

What. She died on Saturday after a brief illness; the cause has not been disclosed.

Where. Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital; her party’s campaign rally for Monday is postponed.

As of 28 November 2026, 19:35 GMT.

A lecturer who became deputy governor and then senator, Adebule has died at 56. Her Lagos seat is vacant and a campaign rally has been postponed ahead of the January vote.

She was reportedly pronounced dead at a private hospital in the Government Reserved Area (GRA), an upmarket district of Ikeja in Lagos, the Nigerian daily Blueprint said on 28 November. The State House statement gave no further details.

File photo. A lit monument and traffic light trails at night in Maryland, a district of Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: Omoeko Media, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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She had turned 56 on Friday 27 November, according to the news site Sundiata Post and the financial news site Nairametrics, which give her birth date as 27 November 1970 in Ojo, Lagos. That day, Blueprint reported, she posted on X: “Alhamdulillah for another year!”, using the Arabic phrase for “praise be to God”.

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Adebule was a lecturer in religious studies before entering government, Sundiata Post reported on 28 November. She served as Commissioner at the Lagos State Post-Primary Teaching Service Commission from October 2000 to February 2005.

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From July 2011 she was Secretary to the Lagos State Government under Governor Babatunde Fashola, and in 2012 she earned a doctorate at Lagos State University, Sundiata Post reported. She was Deputy Governor under Governor Akinwunmi Ambode from 29 May 2015 until 29 May 2019, when Babajide Sanwo-Olu took over as governor.

Voters elected her senator for Lagos West in 2023, Nairametrics reported, and she sat in the 10th National Assembly, Nigeria’s parliament. Lagos West is a senatorial district, the area whose voters choose one senator, in the country’s commercial capital.

The Lagos State chapter of the APC confirmed the death in a statement by its spokesman Seye Oladejo, reported by the Lagos daily BusinessDay and the Nigerian outlet Peoples Gazette on 28 November. He called it an enormous loss to the party, Lagos State, the political community and the nation.

Party members were devastated by how suddenly it came, Peoples Gazette reported. BusinessDay quoted him saying, “Senator Adebule was much more than a political office holder.”

Tinubu, through the State House statement, called her death a painful loss to Lagos State, the National Assembly and the country, the Lagos broadcaster TVC News and the Abuja daily Leadership reported on 28 November. He extended condolences to her family, the Lagos government, APC members and the National Assembly.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said in a statement issued through his media adviser Eseme Eyiboh, “Today, we mourn not merely the departure of a Senator, but the silencing of a voice,” the news site City Post reported on 28 November. Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun said, “Her death leaves a void that will be deeply felt by her constituents, colleagues and the wider political community,” the Lagos daily New Telegraph reported.

Adebule was the APC candidate for Lagos West in the coming general elections, Sundiata Post reported, and Blueprint described it as a bid for a second term. The Lagos APC has postponed her senatorial campaign rally that had been set for Monday 30 November at the Police College, GRA, Ikeja, in a notice signed by Oladejo and reported by Blueprint.

A new date for the rally is “to be communicated in due course”, the notice said. No other campaign changes have been announced.

Her death leaves the Lagos West seat vacant. Nairametrics noted on 28 November that such a vacancy is ordinarily filled by a by-election run by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), subject to constitutional provisions.

The cause of death has not been disclosed, and no burial arrangements have been announced. Nairametrics said details on burial and the seat are expected from her family and the authorities.

It is also not known whether or how the APC will replace her as its candidate for the January vote. The party has said only that the rally is postponed.

INEC, which runs Nigeria’s elections, has set the presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday 16 January 2027 under its revised timetable of February 2026, the state broadcaster Voice of Nigeria reported. Governorship polls follow on 6 February 2027.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Senator Adebule die?

She died on Saturday in Lagos after a brief illness, according to the State House. The cause has not been disclosed.

What happens to her Senate seat?

The Lagos West seat is vacant. Nairametrics notes such vacancies are ordinarily filled by an INEC by-election, subject to constitutional provisions.

Will the APC rally go ahead?

It has been postponed, and a new date is to be communicated in due course. The party has not said whether it will name a new candidate.