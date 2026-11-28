A magnitude 5.0 quake shook Los Angeles on Saturday, and officials say it did no serious harm.

File photo, 2018: Manhattan Beach Pier, Los Angeles County. Photo: FASTILY / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

United States: California

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck just off the Los Angeles coast at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time on Saturday 28 November 2026, and about 19,700 people told the US Geological Survey (USGS, the federal quake agency) they felt it. The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) reported no significant damage or injuries in the city, and the National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami danger.

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It is the first magnitude 5 or larger quake within 50 miles of downtown Los Angeles since 2014, so the shaking was a rare event even for a region built for earthquakes. For the millions of Latin American residents, visitors and families with ties to Los Angeles, the practical answer on Saturday afternoon was calm: the quake did not do serious harm, though more tremors are likely.

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Key Facts Who. A magnitude 5.0 quake struck; the LAFD found no significant damage or injuries.

What. Quake 5 km southwest of Manhattan Beach, 12.8 km deep; a magnitude 4.5 aftershock followed.

Where. Offshore Los Angeles County; felt across the Los Angeles area; no tsunami danger.

When. Saturday 28 November 2026, 9:30 a.m. Pacific (17:30 GMT); aftershock at 11:41 a.m. Pacific.

As of. 28 November 2026, 20:30 GMT.

A magnitude 5.0 quake shook Los Angeles on Saturday, and officials say it did no serious harm.

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Dodger Stadium and downtown Los Angeles at dusk, photographed in October 2016. (File photo: Cody Williams, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The USGS gives the quake a final moment magnitude (the standard scale for large quakes) of 5.0 (5.01 in its catalogue), at a depth of 12.8 kilometres (8 miles), about 5 kilometres southwest of Manhattan Beach, a coastal city in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County. Its online felt-report survey, called “Did You Feel It?”, had 19,747 responses by Saturday afternoon, and its ShakeMap, a map of estimated ground shaking, put the strongest shaking at 5.3 on the Modified Mercalli scale, which rates felt shaking from I (not felt) to XII (total destruction).

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The LAFD entered “earthquake mode,” its protocol for surveying damage from all 106 neighbourhood fire stations, at 9:35 a.m. Pacific, when its alert said: “There are currently no initial reports of structural damage or injuries.” At 10:40 a.m. the department ended that mode and said: “No significant infra/structure damage or injuries have been noted within the City of Los Angeles.”

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The National Tsunami Warning Center, a US weather service office in Alaska, put it plainly in its 9:35 a.m. Pacific bulletin: “There is NO tsunami danger from this earthquake.” The USGS page shows a tsunami flag of 1, which is only a marker for larger offshore events and not an alert.

At 11:41 a.m. Pacific an aftershock of magnitude 4.5 struck 6 kilometres west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, and the USGS counted 1,697 felt reports for it. The LAFD reactivated earthquake mode and, at 12:38 p.m., declared it complete, saying no significant damage or injuries had been noted within the City of Los Angeles.

The USGS catalogue lists four aftershocks of magnitude 3.5 or higher by 20:30 GMT, with the 4.5 the largest. The USGS aftershock forecast, issued at 12:20 p.m. Pacific after the 4.5, gave about a 4% chance of a magnitude 5 or larger earthquake in the next week and a 26% chance of magnitude 4 or larger.

For scale, the USGS catalogue shows no earthquake of magnitude 5 or larger within about 50 miles (80 km) of downtown Los Angeles since the magnitude 5.1 near Brea on 28 March 2014. The 1994 Northridge earthquake, a damaging quake in the Los Angeles area, magnitude 6.7, released roughly 350 times more energy than Saturday’s quake, since each full step in magnitude means roughly 32 times more.

Los Angeles County has roughly 9.7 million residents, about half of them Hispanic or Latino, according to estimates from the US Census Bureau, the federal statistics agency, for July 2025. That includes large communities with roots in Mexico, Central America and South America.

The USGS has not said how long the aftershock sequence will last, and its forecast may change as new tremors are recorded. Travellers should follow instructions from local authorities and their airlines.

Early estimates differed from the final figure: the LAFD’s first alert at 9:35 a.m. Pacific gave a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, and the USGS later settled on 5.0. The USGS posts its current aftershock forecast on the event page for the quake, and its felt-report survey stays open for residents to describe what they felt.

Frequently Asked Questions

How strong was the Los Angeles earthquake?

The USGS measured a magnitude 5.0 quake at 9:30 a.m. Pacific on 28 November, followed by a 4.5 aftershock. It is a moderate quake, strong enough to be felt widely but far below the damaging size of Northridge in 1994.

Was there a tsunami risk?

The National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami danger from the earthquake. The USGS tsunami flag only marks offshore events and is not a warning.

Should visitors in Los Angeles change plans?

The LAFD reported no significant damage in the city, so there is no official call to cancel trips. Travellers should check with their airline and follow local authorities, since aftershocks are expected.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: USGS event ci41581136 and aftershock forecast; LAFD alerts INC#0531 and INC#0770; National Tsunami Warning Center bulletin; Census Bureau · USGS · National Tsunami Warning Center · LAFD · Census Bureau

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