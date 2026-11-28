The Latin America Defense Monitor: military moves, arms deals and security policy across Latin America and the Caribbean, in plain language

Weekly Edition · Saturday, 28 November 2026 · Issue #32

Latin America Defense Monitor — November 22–28, 2026. File photo: a National Police community post (CAI) in Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, 30 June 2021; not the police headquarters attacked on 23 November (photo by EEIM, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Executive Summary

The Big Picture: A drone attack by Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN), a guerrilla group, hit the Norte de Santander police headquarters in Cúcuta before dawn on Monday, 23 November, and damaged at least 60 homes. The group claimed it on Thursday, 26 November, in a communiqué from its urban front, as reported. In Venezuela, acting president Delcy Rodríguez ordered a new Unmanned Systems Command for the armed forces on Friday, 27 November, nine days after the United States and Venezuela announced they would resume military cooperation. In Mexico, the armed forces, the country’s army and navy, held a cartel boss captured on Friday, 20 November, with US intelligence help, while President Claudia Sheinbaum complained that a US drug agency tip line was “interference”. Haiti’s government said on Thursday, 26 November, that Salvadoran troops will stay until October 2027, beyond the mandate of the United Nations-authorised Gang Suppression Force, which ends on 31 March 2027. We found no new US boat strike announcement and no court ruling on the strikes for 22–28 November. Bottom Line Up Front: The week’s hard events were an armed-group attack in Colombia, a Venezuelan military reorganisation and a Mexican security dispute with Washington. The open questions are who killed a woman reported found dead in Colombia, what the cooperation announced with the United States commits each side to, and whether any US strike or court step follows in the weeks ahead.

Latin America Defense Monitor: Where Things Stand

Venezuela Medium Unmanned Systems Command ordered on 27 November under Maj. Gen. Jesús Alberto Peñaloza; we found no published text of the 18 November cooperation announcement with the United States. US / SOUTHCOM Medium No boat strike announced by US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), the US military’s command for the region, found for 22–28 November; the last confirmed was on 27 October. No ruling found in the federal suit over the strikes. Colombia High ELN drone attack on police headquarters in Cúcuta on 23 November, claimed on 26 November; a woman held by the ELN since August was reported found dead on 26 November, with forensic confirmation pending. Brazil Low No verified procurement decision dated 22–28 November; the 2027 budget bill, which carries defence money for fighter jets and submarines, is still before Congress. Argentina Low No verified procurement decision dated 22–28 November; a decree of 3 November on arbitration in an F-16 contract is the latest we found. Ecuador Medium Local elections on Sunday, 29 November, with the armed forces deployed for security and ballot logistics, as reported. Mexico High Cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores held after a raid on 20 November; 20 dead in Guasave; dispute with Washington over a US drug agency tip line. Haiti Medium Haiti’s government said on 26 November that Salvadoran troops stay until October 2027; the status of four missing Salvadoran personnel was not updated in what we found. Cuba Medium No new US military step found; the prediction market on US military action against Cuba by 31 December reads 5.5%. Central America and Caribbean Low No verified new decision dated 22–28 November; Guatemala’s 30-day state of siege in Zacapa and Izabal runs to about mid-December.

01 The Week’s Key Stories 22–28 November 2026

COLOMBIA ELN Drones Hit Police Headquarters in Cúcuta According to the ELN’s communiqué of Thursday, 26 November, three drones fell inside the Norte de Santander Police Department headquarters in Cúcuta at about 2:18 a.m. on Monday, 23 November, without major damage. At least two more fell on homes in the Tasajero neighbourhood next to the base, as reported. The explosions damaged at least 60 homes, injured three people, including an 18-month-old baby, and destroyed a private car, as reported. The headquarters had already been attacked on 1 August with explosive cylinders launched from a truck, which injured 11 police officers. Colombian media report that Anyi Jácome, a civilian woman held by the ELN since mid-August, was found dead on 26 November beside a road in Ábrego, Norte de Santander. Colombia’s forensic institute, Medicina Legal, had still to confirm her identity, and three police officers taken with her are reported to be still held. We found no report of the release of Nancy Gómez, wife of the mayor of Uribia, or of Army Sub-Lieutenant María Camila Pantoja, both kidnapped this month. We also found no vote in Congress on joint operations with US forces. Why it matters for US readers: Cúcuta is a Colombian city on the Venezuelan border, and its police headquarters sits beside homes, so a drone that misses lands on civilians. See our Cúcuta is a Colombian city on the Venezuelan border, and its police headquarters sits beside homes, so a drone that misses lands on civilians. See our report on drone attacks outpacing state defences and our Colombia coverage

VENEZUELA Rodríguez Orders a New Unmanned Systems Command On Friday, 27 November, Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president, announced the creation of an Unmanned Systems Command for the Bolivarian National Armed Forces during an Aviation Day ceremony shown on state television. She said it should use new technology, including artificial intelligence, “for the defence of our air sovereignty, never to attack another country”. The command will be led by Maj. Gen. Jesús Alberto Peñaloza, named head of operational readiness in January, and she also announced unspecified equipment for the military aviation and the People’s Guard, a command of the National Guard. On 18 November Venezuela’s Defence Ministry said the resumed cooperation with the United States will respect Venezuelan sovereignty and the Constitution; we found no published text of what was agreed that day. Why it matters for US readers: it follows the visit to Caracas of the US Secretary of War, who heads the US defence department, to resume military cooperation. See our it follows the visit to Caracas of the US Secretary of War, who heads the US defence department, to resume military cooperation. See our report on the Caracas visit and our Venezuela coverage

MEXICO Cartel Boss Held; Sheinbaum Protests a US Tip Line On Monday, 23 November, Defence Secretary Gen. Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said the capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “Chapo Isidro”, in Guasave, Sinaloa, followed three months of intelligence sharing with US authorities. The raid took place on Friday, 20 November, and the FBI had listed Meza Flores among its Ten Most Wanted fugitives with a reward of up to US$5 million. Mexican officials said the detention set off violence in Guasave that left 20 dead, four soldiers and 16 suspected criminals. The federal prosecutor’s office charged Meza Flores and two others with firearms and methamphetamine possession, and a US extradition request exists. Sheinbaum said US forces are not allowed to operate on the ground in Mexico and that the two governments only share intelligence. On Friday, 27 November, she said her foreign ministry lodged a formal complaint with the US ambassador over anonymous tip lines on Sinaloa cartel members opened by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), calling the relationship “coordination, not subordination”. Why it matters for US readers: Washington presses Mexico to act against cartels, while Mexico draws a line at US forces on its soil, and this week showed both at once. See our Washington presses Mexico to act against cartels, while Mexico draws a line at US forces on its soil, and this week showed both at once. See our Mexico coverage

US MILITARY No New Boat Strike Found; the Court Challenge Is Still Open We found no boat-strike announcement from SOUTHCOM for 22–28 November. The last one we have confirmed was announced on 27 October in the Eastern Pacific and killed five people. In Burnley v. United States, filed on 27 January 2026 in the federal court in Massachusetts, the government moved to dismiss on 5 June and the families filed an amended complaint on 26 June, according to the American Civil Liberties Union’s case page. That page lists no later filing, and we found no ruling or hearing this week. Why it matters for US readers: whether the strikes can be tested in court is still unresolved, and the Caribbean force posture was not updated by any official statement we found this week. See the whether the strikes can be tested in court is still unresolved, and the Caribbean force posture was not updated by any official statement we found this week. See the Defense Monitor archive

HAITI Salvadoran Troops to Stay Until October 2027 On Thursday, 26 November, Lucien Jura, the Haitian government’s communications secretary, said at a press conference in Port-au-Prince that Salvadoran troops will stay until October 2027. They support Haitian authorities against gangs on the northern and southern approaches to the capital, he said, as reported. The stay rests on an extension approved by El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly on 29 September and runs past the mandate of the Gang Suppression Force, authorised by the United Nations Security Council, which ends on 31 March 2027. Salvadoran troops numbering more than 2,000 went to Haiti after four Salvadoran personnel vanished on 18 October, as reported, and we found no update on the four Salvadoran personnel missing since 18 October. Why it matters for US readers: a large Salvadoran deployment now sits next to a UN-authorised force, and their end dates differ. See a large Salvadoran deployment now sits next to a UN-authorised force, and their end dates differ. See What Is Happening in Haiti? and our Haiti coverage

CUBA Rhetoric Rises; Betting Odds Stay Low We found no new US military step against Cuba for 22–28 November. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he would consider military action, and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel answered on X that Cuba threatens no nation but is preparing to repel any foreign military aggression. On Polymarket, a prediction market, the contract “US military action against Cuba by December 31” read 5.5% on Saturday, 28 November at 10:05 a.m. ET, with US$7.8 million traded, and such prices are bets, not forecasts or polls. Why it matters for US readers: a US move against Cuba would reshape the US posture in the Caribbean. See our a US move against Cuba would reshape the US posture in the Caribbean. See our Cuba coverage

BRAZIL · ARGENTINA · ECUADOR Procurement Is Quiet; Ecuador Votes on Sunday We found no verified procurement decision in Brazil or Argentina dated 22–28 November. Argentina’s Decree 1324/2026, published on 3 November, lets the Defence Ministry use international arbitration in a new contract linked to its F-16 fighter jets, as reported, and Brazil’s 2027 budget bill is still before Congress. In Ecuador, local elections are due on Sunday, 29 November, with about 92,000 police and military personnel expected to take part in security and ballot logistics, as reported. Why it matters for US readers: decisions on Brazil’s and Argentina’s arms programmes wait for budget and contract steps, while Ecuador’s security forces face the ballot box.

02 What to Watch Next Next 7–30 days

Ecuador Local elections on Sunday, 29 November; whether security incidents or military deployments feature in the count. Colombia Forensic confirmation of the death of the woman reported found in Ábrego, the fate of Nancy Gómez and María Camila Pantoja, and any vote on joint operations with US forces; no date confirmed. Venezuela Whether the new Unmanned Systems Command gets named equipment, and whether the terms of the 18 November cooperation are published; no date confirmed. Mexico Whether Meza Flores is tried in Mexico or sent to the United States, and how the tip-line complaint is answered; no date confirmed. Haiti Whether the four missing Salvadoran personnel are found; the Gang Suppression Force mandate runs to 31 March 2027. Guatemala The state of siege in Zacapa and Izabal runs 30 days from 15 November, so it ends around 14 December unless Congress extends it. Brazil Whether Congress votes on the 2027 budget bill, with defence money for fighter jets and submarines; no date confirmed. US Any new SOUTHCOM boat-strike announcement and any ruling in Burnley v. United States; no date confirmed.

What Is Not Known

Forensic confirmation that the woman found in Ábrego is Anyi Jácome was still pending. We did not find the terms of the US-Venezuela cooperation announced on 18 November, the status of Nancy Gómez or Sub-Lieutenant Pantoja, or any SOUTHCOM strike after 27 October. Several statements are given as reported, because official sites in Colombia, Venezuela and Mexico were not all reachable and some accounts rest on a single report. Counts of dead and damaged homes are preliminary.

Background: What Is Happening in Haiti?.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the ELN attack in Cúcuta?

The ELN said three drones fell inside the Norte de Santander police headquarters on 23 November and at least two more hit nearby homes. At least 60 homes were damaged and three people were injured, as reported.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What did Venezuela announce on 27 November?

Acting president Delcy Rodríguez ordered an Unmanned Systems Command for the armed forces, led by Maj. Gen. Jesús Alberto Peñaloza. She said it will defend Venezuelan air sovereignty and never attack another country.

Was there a new US boat strike this week?

We found no new announcement from US Southern Command for 22–28 November. The last strike we have confirmed was announced on 27 October in the Eastern Pacific and killed five people.

How long will Salvadoran troops stay in Haiti?

Haiti’s government said on 26 November that they will stay until October 2027. The United Nations mandate for the Gang Suppression Force ends on 31 March 2027.

Latin America Defense Monitor Weekly Edition · Saturday, 28 November 2026 · By The Rio Times Defense Desk The Rio Times · riotimesonline.com Published by

Sources Colombia’s National Liberation Army (communiqué of its Urban National War Front, 26 November, as reported)

Venezuela’s presidency (Aviation Day address, 27 November, state television, as reported)

Venezuela’s Defence Ministry (statement of 18 November, as reported)

Mexico’s Defence Secretariat (statement of 23 November, as reported)

Mexico’s federal prosecutor’s office (charges, 23 November, as reported)

President Claudia Sheinbaum (statements of 23 and 27 November, as reported)

US Drug Enforcement Administration (tip-line announcement, as reported)

Haiti’s government (press conference of 26 November, as reported)

El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly (extension of 29 September, as reported)

United Nations Security Council (Gang Suppression Force mandate to 31 March 2027)

US Southern Command (strike announcement of 27 October)

American Civil Liberties Union (case page for Burnley v. United States: complaint of 27 January, government motion of 5 June, amended complaint of 26 June 2026)

Argentina’s government (Decree 1324/2026, 3 November, as reported)

Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (election date of 29 November)

Polymarket (market “US military action against Cuba by…?”, read 28 November, 10:05 a.m. ET)

photo by EEIM, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Statements were read as quoted in national and wire reports on 28 November where official sites were unreachable

Previous edition: November 15–21, 2026. All editions: Defense Monitor.

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