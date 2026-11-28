Latin America Defense Monitor — November 22–28, 2026
Weekly Edition · Saturday, 28 November 2026 · Issue #32
Executive Summary
The Big Picture: A drone attack by Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN), a guerrilla group, hit the Norte de Santander police headquarters in Cúcuta before dawn on Monday, 23 November, and damaged at least 60 homes. The group claimed it on Thursday, 26 November, in a communiqué from its urban front, as reported.
In Venezuela, acting president Delcy Rodríguez ordered a new Unmanned Systems Command for the armed forces on Friday, 27 November, nine days after the United States and Venezuela announced they would resume military cooperation. In Mexico, the armed forces, the country’s army and navy, held a cartel boss captured on Friday, 20 November, with US intelligence help, while President Claudia Sheinbaum complained that a US drug agency tip line was “interference”.
Haiti’s government said on Thursday, 26 November, that Salvadoran troops will stay until October 2027, beyond the mandate of the United Nations-authorised Gang Suppression Force, which ends on 31 March 2027. We found no new US boat strike announcement and no court ruling on the strikes for 22–28 November.
Bottom Line Up Front: The week’s hard events were an armed-group attack in Colombia, a Venezuelan military reorganisation and a Mexican security dispute with Washington. The open questions are who killed a woman reported found dead in Colombia, what the cooperation announced with the United States commits each side to, and whether any US strike or court step follows in the weeks ahead.
Latin America Defense Monitor: Where Things Stand
The Week’s Key Stories
22–28 November 2026
ELN Drones Hit Police Headquarters in Cúcuta
According to the ELN’s communiqué of Thursday, 26 November, three drones fell inside the Norte de Santander Police Department headquarters in Cúcuta at about 2:18 a.m. on Monday, 23 November, without major damage. At least two more fell on homes in the Tasajero neighbourhood next to the base, as reported.
The explosions damaged at least 60 homes, injured three people, including an 18-month-old baby, and destroyed a private car, as reported. The headquarters had already been attacked on 1 August with explosive cylinders launched from a truck, which injured 11 police officers.
Colombian media report that Anyi Jácome, a civilian woman held by the ELN since mid-August, was found dead on 26 November beside a road in Ábrego, Norte de Santander. Colombia’s forensic institute, Medicina Legal, had still to confirm her identity, and three police officers taken with her are reported to be still held.
We found no report of the release of Nancy Gómez, wife of the mayor of Uribia, or of Army Sub-Lieutenant María Camila Pantoja, both kidnapped this month. We also found no vote in Congress on joint operations with US forces.
Rodríguez Orders a New Unmanned Systems Command
On Friday, 27 November, Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president, announced the creation of an Unmanned Systems Command for the Bolivarian National Armed Forces during an Aviation Day ceremony shown on state television. She said it should use new technology, including artificial intelligence, “for the defence of our air sovereignty, never to attack another country”.
The command will be led by Maj. Gen. Jesús Alberto Peñaloza, named head of operational readiness in January, and she also announced unspecified equipment for the military aviation and the People’s Guard, a command of the National Guard. On 18 November Venezuela’s Defence Ministry said the resumed cooperation with the United States will respect Venezuelan sovereignty and the Constitution; we found no published text of what was agreed that day.
Cartel Boss Held; Sheinbaum Protests a US Tip Line
On Monday, 23 November, Defence Secretary Gen. Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said the capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “Chapo Isidro”, in Guasave, Sinaloa, followed three months of intelligence sharing with US authorities. The raid took place on Friday, 20 November, and the FBI had listed Meza Flores among its Ten Most Wanted fugitives with a reward of up to US$5 million.
Mexican officials said the detention set off violence in Guasave that left 20 dead, four soldiers and 16 suspected criminals. The federal prosecutor’s office charged Meza Flores and two others with firearms and methamphetamine possession, and a US extradition request exists.
Sheinbaum said US forces are not allowed to operate on the ground in Mexico and that the two governments only share intelligence. On Friday, 27 November, she said her foreign ministry lodged a formal complaint with the US ambassador over anonymous tip lines on Sinaloa cartel members opened by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), calling the relationship “coordination, not subordination”.
No New Boat Strike Found; the Court Challenge Is Still Open
We found no boat-strike announcement from SOUTHCOM for 22–28 November. The last one we have confirmed was announced on 27 October in the Eastern Pacific and killed five people.
In Burnley v. United States, filed on 27 January 2026 in the federal court in Massachusetts, the government moved to dismiss on 5 June and the families filed an amended complaint on 26 June, according to the American Civil Liberties Union’s case page. That page lists no later filing, and we found no ruling or hearing this week.
Salvadoran Troops to Stay Until October 2027
On Thursday, 26 November, Lucien Jura, the Haitian government’s communications secretary, said at a press conference in Port-au-Prince that Salvadoran troops will stay until October 2027. They support Haitian authorities against gangs on the northern and southern approaches to the capital, he said, as reported.
The stay rests on an extension approved by El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly on 29 September and runs past the mandate of the Gang Suppression Force, authorised by the United Nations Security Council, which ends on 31 March 2027. Salvadoran troops numbering more than 2,000 went to Haiti after four Salvadoran personnel vanished on 18 October, as reported, and we found no update on the four Salvadoran personnel missing since 18 October.
Rhetoric Rises; Betting Odds Stay Low
We found no new US military step against Cuba for 22–28 November. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he would consider military action, and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel answered on X that Cuba threatens no nation but is preparing to repel any foreign military aggression.
On Polymarket, a prediction market, the contract “US military action against Cuba by December 31” read 5.5% on Saturday, 28 November at 10:05 a.m. ET, with US$7.8 million traded, and such prices are bets, not forecasts or polls.
Procurement Is Quiet; Ecuador Votes on Sunday
We found no verified procurement decision in Brazil or Argentina dated 22–28 November. Argentina’s Decree 1324/2026, published on 3 November, lets the Defence Ministry use international arbitration in a new contract linked to its F-16 fighter jets, as reported, and Brazil’s 2027 budget bill is still before Congress.
In Ecuador, local elections are due on Sunday, 29 November, with about 92,000 police and military personnel expected to take part in security and ballot logistics, as reported.
What to Watch Next
Next 7–30 days
What Is Not Known
Forensic confirmation that the woman found in Ábrego is Anyi Jácome was still pending. We did not find the terms of the US-Venezuela cooperation announced on 18 November, the status of Nancy Gómez or Sub-Lieutenant Pantoja, or any SOUTHCOM strike after 27 October.
Several statements are given as reported, because official sites in Colombia, Venezuela and Mexico were not all reachable and some accounts rest on a single report. Counts of dead and damaged homes are preliminary.
Background: What Is Happening in Haiti?.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did the ELN attack in Cúcuta?
The ELN said three drones fell inside the Norte de Santander police headquarters on 23 November and at least two more hit nearby homes. At least 60 homes were damaged and three people were injured, as reported.
What did Venezuela announce on 27 November?
Acting president Delcy Rodríguez ordered an Unmanned Systems Command for the armed forces, led by Maj. Gen. Jesús Alberto Peñaloza. She said it will defend Venezuelan air sovereignty and never attack another country.
Was there a new US boat strike this week?
We found no new announcement from US Southern Command for 22–28 November. The last strike we have confirmed was announced on 27 October in the Eastern Pacific and killed five people.
How long will Salvadoran troops stay in Haiti?
Haiti’s government said on 26 November that they will stay until October 2027. The United Nations mandate for the Gang Suppression Force ends on 31 March 2027.
Sources
- Colombia’s National Liberation Army (communiqué of its Urban National War Front, 26 November, as reported)
- Venezuela’s presidency (Aviation Day address, 27 November, state television, as reported)
- Venezuela’s Defence Ministry (statement of 18 November, as reported)
- Mexico’s Defence Secretariat (statement of 23 November, as reported)
- Mexico’s federal prosecutor’s office (charges, 23 November, as reported)
- President Claudia Sheinbaum (statements of 23 and 27 November, as reported)
- US Drug Enforcement Administration (tip-line announcement, as reported)
- Haiti’s government (press conference of 26 November, as reported)
- El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly (extension of 29 September, as reported)
- United Nations Security Council (Gang Suppression Force mandate to 31 March 2027)
- US Southern Command (strike announcement of 27 October)
- American Civil Liberties Union (case page for Burnley v. United States: complaint of 27 January, government motion of 5 June, amended complaint of 26 June 2026)
- Argentina’s government (Decree 1324/2026, 3 November, as reported)
- Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (election date of 29 November)
- Polymarket (market “US military action against Cuba by…?”, read 28 November, 10:05 a.m. ET)
- photo by EEIM, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Statements were read as quoted in national and wire reports on 28 November where official sites were unreachable
Previous edition: November 15–21, 2026. All editions: Defense Monitor.
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