Eight deaths, thousands displaced and more rain forecast: the figures come from two state agencies and are still preliminary.

Iguaçu Falls at Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, a town inside the red-warning area on Saturday (file photo, 2017). (Photo: Fellipe Toffolo de Souza, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Disaster: Brazil

Storms that began on Monday 23 November 2026 have killed at least eight people in southern and south-eastern Brazil, state civil defence figures show. Six died in Paraná state and two in São Paulo state, and thousands have left their homes.

A civil defence is a state’s emergency agency. The latest counts we could confirm date from 25 and 26 November 2026, so the toll may have risen since.

Key Facts Who. Six dead in Paraná, two in São Paulo; over 10,800 people affected in Paraná.

What. Flash floods, landslides and power cuts after a cold front brought days of heavy rain.

Where. South-west Paraná, Campo Largo near Curitiba, and Monte Alegre do Sul in São Paulo state.

When. Rain from Monday 23 November; the worst hit Paraná on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 17:30 GMT. Latest official counts date from 25 and 26 November.

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Eight deaths, thousands displaced and more rain forecast: the figures come from two state agencies and are still preliminary.

Paraná, in southern Brazil, took the heaviest blow. Its state civil defence counted six deaths in four municipalities by Wednesday 25 November 2026.

An elderly couple drowned in their home in Campo Largo, near the state capital Curitiba. A 35-year-old woman was swept away in a flash flood in Verê, and a 25-year-old man was carried off a flooded road in Mato Rico, Portugal’s Observador reported on 25 November.

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The civil defence has recorded six deaths in Paraná in total, Observador reported on 25 November. The state has not released their names.

By Wednesday afternoon the civil defence counted 10,837 people affected and 2,454 displaced, the Observador reported. By Thursday 26 November it counted 52 municipalities hit, about 2,600 people out of their homes and 252 left homeless, according to the news agency Agência Cidades.

File photo: a rainy night on Rua XV de Novembro in central Curitiba, the Paraná state capital. The worst flooding this week was in the south-west of the state.

Ampére, a south-western town, had the most people affected, about 4,700, and roughly 500 damaged homes. Agência Cidades, a Paraná news agency, reported the figures on 26 November.

Simepar, Paraná’s state weather monitoring institute, recorded 113.2 millimetres (about 4.5 inches) of rain in seven hours at Francisco Beltrão on 24 November. Of that, 88 mm fell between 13:00 and 14:00, according to Paranashop, a Paraná news site.

Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior approved emergency decrees for Ampére, Verê and Nova Esperança do Sudoeste on 25 November. He told the press he would keep watching closely and “work to guarantee all necessary support”, in a translation of his Portuguese statement as the Observador reported it.

On 26 November the national civil defence recognised an emergency in nine Paraná municipalities, published in the federal gazette, the Diário Oficial da União, Paranashop reported. Paranashop, a Paraná news site, reported the notice that day.

Ivan Fernandes, the state civil defence’s executive coordinator, said: “We have been in contact with those town halls from the first instant after it happened.” Utilities were under strain too, because the water company Sanepar said over 60% of supply was affected in Ampére and Nova Esperança do Sudoeste.

Power cuts peaked on Tuesday evening at 278,000 customers, the electricity company Copel said, and 32,800 were still without power on Wednesday night. Paranashop gave those figures on 27 November.

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In São Paulo state, a landslide on Wednesday 25 November hit two homes in Monte Alegre do Sul and killed a 21-year-old woman and a one-year-old baby. The state civil defence’s Thursday count was two deaths, 136 displaced people, 38 homeless and more than 400 homes affected, NC News, a São Paulo regional site, reported on 26 November.

The wettest spot in the state in the 24 hours to 07:00 on Thursday was Aparecida, in the Paraíba Valley, with 96 mm. The state set up a special El Niño operations cabinet on 26 November, and warned that waterlogged soil keeps landslide risk high, especially on slopes.

Brazil’s national weather service, Inmet, issued an orange alert for intense rain in parts of Paraná on Friday 27 November. It added a yellow alert, the lowest of its warning levels, for Saturday 28 November, Paranashop reported.

This is the second deadly storm for southern Brazil in a week. On 20 November a storm killed five people in Tupanciretã, in Rio Grande do Sul state, according to Agência Cidades.

The bulletins we read give no estimate of the cost of the damage. For overseas readers with exposure to Brazilian farms or freight, the counts so far are about people and homes, not harvests or roads.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Brazilian states were hit?

Paraná suffered the most deaths and the most displaced people. São Paulo state had two deaths in a landslide.

Is the toll final?

No. The counts come from state civil defence bulletins of 25 and 26 November, and new rain was forecast after that.

Is this the same storm as the one in Rio Grande do Sul?

No. That storm struck Tupanciretã on 20 November, while this week’s rain began on 23 November in other states.

Sources Paraná state civil defence, bulletins of 25 and 26 November 2026, as reported by the outlets below (the state news agency page was unreachable) · Agência Cidades, 26 November 2026 · Paranashop, 27 November 2026 · Observador (Portugal), 25 November 2026 · NC News, 26 November 2026

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