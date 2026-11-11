Spain Asks Prosecutors to Act on TikTok

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.58▼ 0.23% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,294▲ 0.60% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.25% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 1.36% USD/DOP60.46▲ 0.10% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.79% BRENT 91.89 ▲ 0.44% WTI 86.11 ▲ 0.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.33 ▲ 1.76% GOLD 4,073 ▲ 1.07% SILVER 53.15 ▲ 4.01% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.06% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 599.00 ▲ 1.05% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.24% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,294 ▲ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.25% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 0.10% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▲ 0.14% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.81% BRENT 91.89 ▲ 0.44% WTI 86.11 ▲ 0.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.33 ▲ 1.76% GOLD 4,073 ▲ 1.07% SILVER 53.15 ▲ 4.01% SOY 1,224 ▼ 0.06% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 599.00 ▲ 1.05% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Europe Politics & Security Technology

Spain Asks Prosecutors to Act on TikTok

By · · 4 min read
Chamber of the Congress of Deputies in Madrid during a ceremony
File photo, 6 December 2018. The chamber of the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, which has 350 seats. Photo: Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo, via Wikimedia Commons.

SPAIN · TECHNOLOGY

Spain’s Ministry of Youth and Children asked the state prosecutor-general’s office on Monday 9 November 2026 to act on evidence of child sexual abuse material on TikTok, the short-video app. The ministry also raised the possibility of halting the platform’s services in Spain if it were considered appropriate, according to ministry sources quoted by El Salto, a Spanish news outlet.

This is a government request to prosecutors, not a ban. Maldita.es, a Spanish fact-checking nonprofit, says TikTok removed only some of the material it found.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Europe Politics & Security story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Key Facts

  • Who Spain’s Ministry of Youth and Children, led by Minister Sira Rego, asked the prosecutor-general to act.
  • What Maldita.es, a Spanish fact-checking nonprofit, documented over 1,000 abusive videos and images with 48 million views.
  • The ask Rego asked TikTok’s representatives in Spain for an urgent meeting.
  • Status This is a request, not a ban; whether prosecutors act is not known.

What the Ministry Asked For

The ministry sent a letter to the Fiscalía General del Estado, Spain’s state prosecutor-general’s office, asking it to act on a Maldita.es investigation, according to El Salto (9 November 2026). Escudo Digital, a Spanish technology outlet, dated its report of the move 9 November 2026 at 13:42.

Minister Sira Rego also asked TikTok’s representatives in Spain for an urgent meeting, El Salto reported. She wants explanations, the measures already taken and the actions planned immediately.

What Maldita.es Found

In its own report of 9 November 2026, Maldita.es says it found more than 200 profiles that posted over 1,000 videos and images of explicit child sexual abuse, which together drew 48 million views. The videos were collected between 11 September and 15 October 2026.

As of 15 October 2026, 136 of the 231 accounts Maldita.es analysed, or 59%, were still active, although TikTok’s policies say such accounts are permanently banned. Maldita.es also reported 50 of the videos to TikTok through its moderation system, and says TikTok deleted only 10% of them.

The Puerta del Sol square in central Madrid with the equestrian statue and the clock tower
The Puerta del Sol, the central square of Madrid. File photo. Photo: Matt Joseph, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

How the Ministry Sees It

The ministry called the facts documented by Maldita.es “of extreme gravity” and said they need an immediate, coordinated answer from all competent administrations, national and European, according to El Salto. It said they show serious deficiencies in detection and moderation and in TikTok’s recommendation systems, the software that chooses which videos users see.

In the ministry’s opinion, those failings could amount to a violation of children’s rights by the platform itself. In January 2026 it had already asked prosecutors to act against Grok, the AI tool of the social network X, after a study showed it was used to generate non-consensual sexual content, El Salto reported.

Further Steps Reported by La Diaria

La diaria, a Uruguayan daily, reported on 11 November 2026 that the ministry also wrote to Spain’s data protection agency, the Agencia Española de Protección de Datos, asking it to request that TikTok cease activity. The same report says Rego also asked TikTok to suspend its activity in Spain after a meeting with company representatives.

Under the EU data protection regulation, known as GDPR, an authority may adopt urgent measures for up to three months “in exceptional circumstances” to protect rights and freedoms, la diaria wrote. The article is partly paywalled, and we could not confirm these steps with a second report or an official statement.

Why It Matters

The ministry wrote to the prosecutor-general’s office, and la diaria reports a second letter to the data protection agency. Which body acts first, if either, is not known.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation, or whether a suspension is legally possible. Nor is it known what TikTok has said, what was discussed at the meeting la diaria mentions, or whether the steps reported by la diaria happened as described.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Spain Ask Prosecutors to Do?

The Ministry of Youth and Children asked the prosecutor-general’s office to act on a Maldita.es investigation into child sexual abuse material on TikTok. It also raised halting TikTok’s services in Spain if it were considered appropriate, according to ministry sources.

Is TikTok Banned in Spain?

No. This is a ministry request to prosecutors, and whether a suspension is legally possible is not known.

What Did Maldita.es Find?

Maldita.es reports more than 200 profiles that posted over 1,000 videos and images of explicit child sexual abuse, with 48 million views. It says 136 of 231 accounts analysed were still active on 15 October 2026.

Sources: Ministerio de Juventud e Infancia statement as reported, 9 November 2026; El Salto, 9 November 2026; Escudo Digital, 9 November 2026; la diaria, 11 November 2026; Maldita.es investigation, 9 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT
Ask Rio Times
This story and the bigger picture.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
child protection Europe politics Maldita.es prosecutors Sira Rego social media regulation Spain tiktok

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.