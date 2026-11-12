Lula to Visit Madrid and Back Sánchez

Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will fly to Spain on Monday 16 November 2026 to back Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Government sources say the visit falls less than two weeks before Spain’s general election.

The stop in Madrid comes on Lula’s way home from an official trip to the Philippines. Reports say he may join one political event for Sánchez’s party.

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Key Facts —What. Lula, Brazil’s president, will visit Spain to support Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s election campaign. —When. Monday 16 November 2026, before Spain’s general election on Sunday 29 November 2026. —Where. Madrid, Spain’s capital, on his way home from the Philippines. —Next. Lula may join one campaign event for Sánchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE); the schedule could change.

Brazil’s president plans to campaign beside Spain’s prime minister less than two weeks before a vote that matters for ties between Europe and Latin America.

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A Stopover With Political Weight

Lula left for the Philippines on Thursday 12 November 2026. He had just taken part in COP31, the United Nations climate conference, in Turkey.

The Madrid stop is on his route home. Government sources describe it as a visit in support of Sánchez’s campaign.

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What Is Planned in Madrid

Government sources say Lula will meet Sánchez in Madrid. Reports say he may join one political event for the PSOE, the party Sánchez leads, though the schedule could change.

The PSOE is the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party. Some reports describe the visit as institutional rather than a campaign stop.

A Relationship Built This Year

The two leaders held a Brazil-Spain summit in Barcelona in April 2026, according to the Spanish prime minister’s office. The Moncloa summit page is dated 17 April 2026.

Lula belongs to Brazil’s Workers’ Party (PT), while Sánchez heads the PSOE. Readers can follow wider coverage of the region on our Brazil news page.

Why It Matters

Spain’s vote on Sunday 29 November 2026 decides whether Sánchez, a Socialist, keeps the government in Madrid. Lula’s stop gives the campaign a leader from Latin America, where Spain keeps close political and business ties.

No direct market figure bears on this visit. The final agenda, once published, will show what Lula does in Madrid.

What Is Not Known

The final agenda has not been published by either government. Some reports put Lula’s arrival on Sunday 15 November rather than Monday 16 November.

It is unclear which campaign events Lula will join, and nobody has confirmed whether he will speak at a rally. The length of his stay in Madrid is also unknown.

What to Watch Next

The visit is set for Monday 16 November 2026, and the election follows on Sunday 29 November 2026. Further details of the agenda should emerge from Madrid in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Lula be in Spain?

Government sources say Lula will be in Spain on Monday 16 November 2026. He is returning home from an official trip to the Philippines.

Who will Lula meet?

Government sources say he will meet Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid. Reports say he may also join one event for Sánchez’s PSOE party.

When is Spain’s election?

Spain’s general election is scheduled for Sunday 29 November 2026. Lula’s visit comes less than two weeks before that vote.

Sources: Government sources, 12 November 2026; Moncloa (Spanish prime minister’s office) summit page of 17 April 2026.