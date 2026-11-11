Spain Holds General Strike Over Housing

File photo, September 2026. The Puerta del Sol, the central square of Madrid. Photo: Matt Joseph, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

SPAIN · LABOUR

Spain held a 24-hour general strike on Wednesday 11 November 2026, called by its two largest trade unions over pay, rents and housing. It comes 18 days before a general election on Sunday 29 November.

For US readers, the stoppage affects travel and business in one of Europe’s most visited countries, and it puts pressure on Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, of the Socialist Party (PSOE), before voters go to the polls. Authorities set minimum services for public transport, so some service continues.

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Key Facts What UGT and CCOO, Spain’s two largest trade union confederations, called a 24-hour general strike for Wednesday 11 November.

Demands Higher wages, action on rents and housing costs, and protection against the rising cost of living.

Timing The strike comes 18 days before the general election on Sunday 29 November.

First since 2012 It is the first general strike called by both unions since 2012.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives the conservative Popular Party about an 85% chance of winning the 29 November election (11 November, 12:44 p.m. ET).

Who Called the Strike and Why

The Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT) and Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), Spain’s two largest union confederations, called the stoppage together with smaller unions. It covers public and private workers across the country.

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The unions describe the strike as a response to the cost of housing, wages and living costs. UGT and CCOO also jointly demand a rise of at least 7% in Spain’s minimum wage for 2027.

File photo, undated. The Gran Vía, Madrid’s main shopping boulevard, seen from above. Photo: Felipe Gabaldón, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Is Affected

The call covers public and private employers across Spain. Demonstrations are planned in several cities, including Madrid and Barcelona.

In Madrid, the metro is to run at 80% of its normal service at peak hours and 50% for the rest of the day. In Catalonia, the regional government set a minimum of 25% of public transport services, including the Rodalies commuter rail, at peak hours from 06:30 to 09:30 and from 16:30 to 21:00.

Article 28 of Spain’s Constitution recognises workers’ right to strike. Authorities set minimum services to keep essential public services running.

The Housing Pressure Behind It

Housing costs are the trigger for the strike. Spain’s Congress of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, rejected two government housing decree-laws on 2 October, with the conservative Popular Party, the conservative nationalist Vox and the Catalan separatist Junts, among others, voting against.

The Confederación de Sindicatos de Inquilinas, a tenants’ union confederation, is among the groups behind the call. The last general strikes called by both big unions took place in 2012, under then Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, a conservative, against a labour reform and austerity.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users trade real-money bets, gave the conservative Popular Party about an 85% chance of winning the 29 November election on 11 November. About US$456,000 has been traded on that market.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Travellers in Spain on 11 November should expect reduced local rail, metro and bus services and should check operators’ minimum-service notices. Business visitors should allow extra time for local journeys, and the strike keeps pay and housing at the centre of the final weeks of the campaign.

Our explainer on how Spain ranks in Europe gives the economic background. Our analysis of the risks facing Prime Minister Sánchez covers the political side.

What Is Not Known

We found no official figure for how many workers joined the strike on 11 November. Unions and employers usually report very different turnout numbers, so any early figure should be treated with care.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Spanish general strike about?

The unions cite housing costs, wages and the cost of living. They called a 24-hour stoppage for 11 November 2026.

When is Spain’s general election?

Spain votes on Sunday 29 November 2026. The strike falls 18 days earlier.

Is public transport running during the strike?

Authorities set minimum services for public transport, so a reduced timetable runs. The percentages differ between regions, for example Madrid and Catalonia.

Who backs the strike?

UGT and CCOO, with smaller unions, back it. The Confederación de Sindicatos de Inquilinas, a tenants’ union confederation, is also among the groups behind it.

Sources: UGT and CCOO strike call (ugt.es, ccoo.es); Congress of Deputies vote records, 2 October 2026 (congreso.es); Spanish Constitution, Article 28 (boe.es); Polymarket market data, 11 November 2026 (polymarket.com).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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