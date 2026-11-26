Two presidential orders promise safe passage for candidates, aid workers and diplomats. The order texts are not published online.

Voters queue at a polling station at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba during the independence referendum in January 2011. File photo, 2011. (Photo: Ranjit Bhaskar, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

SOUTH SUDAN · ELECTION · BRIEF

President Salva Kiir of South Sudan on Wednesday 25 November 2026 ordered soldiers, police and state officials to let election candidates, campaign teams and ordinary citizens travel freely. The order, broadcast by the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, covers every state and administrative area, Radio Tamazuj, a South Sudanese news site, reported.

Radio Tamazuj said the order follows complaints from some political parties that their members were being stopped from travelling. Kiir signed a second order the same day, which protects aid convoys and diplomats.

Key Facts Who. President Salva Kiir of South Sudan, who ordered security forces and state officials to allow free movement.

What. Candidates, campaign teams and citizens are to travel freely; aid convoys and diplomats get a separate guarantee.

Where and when. All South Sudanese states, issued Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Next. Campaign opens 27 December 2026; polling is 11 February 2027.

As of. 26 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

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Two presidential orders promise safe passage for candidates, aid workers and diplomats. The order texts are not published online.

The order tells the army, police and other armed services to facilitate and protect candidates and campaign teams so they can carry out lawful campaign activities, Radio Tamazuj reported. It bars security personnel and state authorities from arresting, harassing or intimidating candidates and supporters for lawful political activity.

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The protection has limits. It excludes unauthorised possession or movement of unlicensed firearms, incitement to violence, hate speech and tribal mobilisation, according to Radio Tamazuj.

The order matters because South Sudan is preparing its first national vote since independence. The National Elections Commission (NEC), the body that runs the vote, announced on Saturday 14 November 2026 that the election would move from 22 December 2026 to 11 February 2027 and gave no reason, Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based news channel, reported on 14 November.

Under the revised NEC timetable, Radio Tamazuj reported, the official campaign runs from 27 December 2026 to 9 February 2027. Wednesday 10 February is a campaign-free day, and polling follows on Thursday 11 February 2027.

File photo: the terminal building at Juba International Airport during construction in July 2011, with a welcome banner for President Salva Kiir. (Photo: City ren2002, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Al Jazeera, writing with the AFP news agency, said the vote has been delayed at least three times since 2022 was first set as the election year. In September 2026 Kiir dissolved the transitional unity government, the power-sharing cabinet that followed the 2018 peace deal, Al Jazeera added.

The second order renews and expands Republican Order No. 29 of 2017, a presidential decree, Eye Radio, a Juba radio station, reported on 25 November. It guarantees unhindered movement of humanitarian convoys by road, river and air, and of diplomats and official consignments.

Eye Radio quotes the order as saying that “no national, state, local government, security or administrative authority shall impose arbitrary, unwarranted or unauthorised road or river checkpoints, or prescribe local fees that delay, obstruct or tax humanitarian convoys or relief cargo.” Diplomatic missions “shall enjoy free, independent and unhindered movement throughout the Republic of South Sudan”, the station added.

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The humanitarian order tells the ministries of foreign affairs and humanitarian affairs, the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, the state aid agency, and state authorities to coordinate clearances and settle disputes that could disrupt aid work, Radio Tamazuj reported. It also reaffirms that diplomatic bags are protected under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the treaty that sets diplomats’ privileges.

We could not find the text of either order online, so the details rest on the broadcast and on the Radio Tamazuj and Eye Radio accounts. Radio Tamazuj’s account of the candidate order names no penalty for officials who ignore it.

The next dated step comes from the NEC timetable that Radio Tamazuj reported: the campaign opens on 27 December 2026. Polling across South Sudan follows on 11 February 2027, and our earlier coverage includes the delay itself and a party that rejects the new timetable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who does the movement order protect?

It covers candidates, campaign teams and citizens engaged in lawful campaigning. It does not cover unlicensed firearms, incitement to violence, hate speech or tribal mobilisation.

Why did Kiir issue a second order for aid convoys and diplomats?

Eye Radio reports that it renews and expands a 2017 order against arbitrary checkpoints and local fees. It does not give a separate reason for the timing.

Sources: Radio Tamazuj, South Sudanese news site (reports of 25 November 2026 and explainer on the travel order); Eye Radio, Juba radio station (25 November 2026); South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation broadcast of the order (25 November 2026); Al Jazeera with AFP (14 November 2026); National Elections Commission timetable (as reported by Radio Tamazuj, 25 November 2026).

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