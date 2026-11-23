Goldman Sachs says Brazil’s budget repair falls short of its debt problem, while the government says more steps are coming.

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Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs, the US investment bank, says Brazil is heading for “near-stagflation”, his term for weak growth with stubborn inflation, in 2027. In an interview published on Sunday 22 November 2026 and translated from Portuguese by The Rio Times, he called the government’s new fiscal package too small.

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Ramos expects growth of 0.5% to 0.6% in 2027, with inflation of 5% to 6%. “Zero growth is more likely than 1% growth in 2027,” he said.

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Key Facts What. Goldman Sachs’s Alberto Ramos says Brazil faces near-stagflation and its fiscal package is too small.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money betting market, gives 86% odds Banco Central do Brasil holds rates in December.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

Goldman Sachs says Brazil’s budget repair falls short of its debt problem, while the government says more steps are coming.

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Ramos noted in the interview that Brazil’s 2027 target, a primary surplus (the budget balance before interest payments) of 0.5% of GDP, the size of the economy, dates from April 2024. He said it equals a primary result near zero once spending left out of the official calculation is counted.

The debt keeps growing. Gross general government debt reached 82.95% of GDP in September 2026, the highest level since 2021 and up about 4.3 points this year, according to Banco Central do Brasil, the central bank, in data released on Thursday 29 October.

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Ramos projects that debt will pass 90% of GDP within two to three years. He says Brazil needs an adjustment of R$400 billion (about US$67 billion, at R$5.93 per US$, the close of Thursday 19 November) to reach a primary surplus of 3% of GDP, the level that would stabilise debt.

“It will not happen,” Ramos said of that surplus. He called the recent package, valued at about R$50 billion (about US$8.4 billion), “insufficient” and “poor quality”, short-term and focused on revenue rather than spending restraint.

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“We are only chasing the loss,” he said. The Federal Senate, Brazil’s upper house, approved the main text of the package, complementary bill PLP 299/2026, by 45 votes to 31 on Thursday 12 November and finished voting on Wednesday 18 November.

Finance Minister Dario Durigan, the government’s economic chief, said at a bank event on Wednesday 18 November that new fiscal measures will be announced, without giving details. The government estimates the package could save up to R$60 billion (about US$10.1 billion) in 2027.

The executive’s own range for the improvement in the 2027 primary result is R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$7.6 billion to US$9.5 billion). The R$50 billion that Ramos cites for the package sits inside that range.

Ramos sees prices pushed up by four forces: inflation expectations that have lost their anchor, a weaker currency that makes imports dearer, the cost of tax reform for companies, and the shift from a six-day (6×1) to a five-day (5×2) work week. “Several forces will make life harder for the central bank,” he said.

With financial conditions tighter and the exchange rate near R$6 per US$, he sees little room for the central bank to act differently. Banco Central do Brasil’s Focus survey of market economists, in its bulletin of Monday 16 November, put median 2027 growth at 1.02% for Friday 13 November, down from 1.12% a day earlier and 1.15% on 6 November.

The same bulletin puts median 2027 inflation, measured by the IPCA (the official consumer price index), at 5.00%. It also puts the year-end 2026 exchange rate at R$5.40 per US$, while the dollar closed on Thursday 19 November at R$5.93.

For US investors who hold the real or Brazilian American depositary receipts (ADRs, Brazilian shares traded in New York), the weaker currency is the exposure. The interview gives no Goldman exchange-rate forecast.

The Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house, must now vote on the package, and its schedule was not available when we published. The Ministry of Finance has not said what the further measures will contain.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade real-money bets, the market on the Banco Central do Brasil’s December rate decision showed “no change” at 86.0%, a 25-basis-point rise (0.25 percentage point) at 4.9% and a 25-basis-point cut at 2.9% (23 November, 1:26 a.m. ET). Some US$150,557 had been traded, and these prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is near-stagflation?

It is Goldman’s phrase for an economy that barely grows while prices keep rising. The worry is that households and firms feel squeezed from both sides.

Why does the central bank have little room to act?

Ramos says tighter financial conditions and a weak currency limit its options. Dearer imports add to the price pressure it is meant to contain.

What happens to the fiscal package next?

It goes to the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house, after the Senate finished its vote. The government says more measures will follow, but Durigan gave no details.

Sources Goldman Sachs, Alberto Ramos interview of 22 November 2026 · Banco Central do Brasil, Focus bulletin of 16 November 2026 · Banco Central do Brasil, series 13762, released 29 October 2026 · Ministry of Finance statement and government savings estimates, 18 November 2026 · Federal Senate, vote on PLP 299/2026, 12 and 18 November 2026

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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