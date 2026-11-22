The governor blames an armed youth network he links to the opposition, a claim not yet independently verified.

Tonj Catholic Church. Photo: Ernst Ulz / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Security: South Sudan

Gunmen attacked several villages in Tonj North county, Warrap State, in northern South Sudan before dawn on Sunday 22 November 2026. Warrap State governor Angelo Mayar said 45 people were killed, 24 of them children, and that cattle were stolen; the toll has not been independently verified.

The governor did not say how the count was made. The raid comes as South Sudan prepares its first general election since independence in 2011, now set for 11 February 2027.

Key Facts What. Warrap State's governor reports 45 people killed, 24 of them children, in a raid.

Where. Villages in Tonj North county, Warrap State, northern South Sudan.

Who. The governor blames the White Army, an armed youth network; the opposition party had not commented.

When. Sunday 22 November 2026, about 05:00 local time.

As of. Sunday 22 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

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The governor blames an armed youth network he links to the opposition, a claim not yet independently verified.

Mayar said the attack began at about 05:00 local time (03:00 GMT). He blamed “an armed group belonging to the White Army”, which he linked to the armed opposition led by Riek Machar, the suspended first vice-president (translated from Spanish).

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The White Army is a loosely organised network of armed youths, mostly ethnic Nuer, whose ties to Machar’s movement have been disputed. The governor’s attribution has not been independently verified.

The Nile bridge in Juba, South Sudan's capital. File photo.

Machar is on trial in Juba, the capital, on charges linked to clashes between opposition fighters and government forces. His party, the SPLM-IO (Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition), and representatives of the White Army had not commented at the time of writing.

Mayar said the attackers fled toward Unity State, a neighbouring state, and that a joint force of army and police was sent in pursuit. He added that he had spoken with Unity State governor Joseph Monytuil, who is in Juba, to coordinate containment.

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UN News reported on 11 August 2026 that attacks on Sunday 9 August in two Tonj North communities reportedly left more than 60 civilians dead and 50 injured, without saying how the toll was counted. On 4 November the UN mission, UNMISS, said attacks in the Greater Tonj area in late October had reportedly killed 72 people and injured 38.

Mayar urged the national government to step up military operations against armed opposition groups and to tighten security ahead of the vote. It is still unclear who carried out the attack, whether the toll includes attackers, and how many people have fled.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the White Army?

It is a loosely organised network of armed youths, mostly ethnic Nuer, and its links to Riek Machar's movement are disputed.

Why does this matter for South Sudan's election?

The country plans its first general election since independence, and the governor has asked for tighter security before it.

Sources: Statement of Warrap State governor Angelo Mayar, 22 November 2026; UN News, South Sudan: UN mission decries deadly attacks, 11 August 2026; UNMISS statement on Greater Tonj, 4 November 2026.

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