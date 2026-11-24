The party has not said publicly who has the last word on each council. Its early November circulars had local structures advise the national leadership.

File photo, 2 March 2024. The Parliament of South Africa in central Cape Town. Photo: Dietmar Rabich, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Brief · Politics: South Africa

South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), the party of Nelson Mandela, is reportedly letting its provincial and regional branches decide which parties they will govern with in councils where no party won a majority. The party has not confirmed the change, and its national leadership is expected to explain it on Thursday.

Fikile Mbalula, the ANC’s secretary-general and chief administrator, is due to brief the media on Thursday 26 November 2026. Until now the party had run coalition talks through the secretary-general.

Key Facts Who. The ANC, South Africa’s biggest party and senior partner in the national unity government.

What. It is reportedly letting provincial and regional branches choose coalition partners; the party has not confirmed this.

Where. Hung councils across South Africa, including eThekwini, the council around Durban.

When. Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula is due to brief the media on Thursday 26 November 2026.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 13:15 GMT

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The party has not said publicly who has the last word on each council. Its early November circulars had local structures advise the national leadership.

A council with no party holding more than half the seats is called hung, and it cannot elect a mayor until rivals strike a deal. After the 4 November local elections 127 councils were hung, and the ANC had fallen to 30.76% of the national vote, according to the final results of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, declared on 8 November.

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In a circular reported on 9 November 2026, Mbalula said the aim of centralising talks was to “ensure that the ANC engages counterparts in a coordinated way through the secretary-general and speaks with one voice in every council”. By 10 November he had cleared provincial and regional structures to hold localised “exploratory” talks, assess the numbers and advise the centre, led by party president Cyril Ramaphosa and Mbalula.

The ANC’s National Executive Committee, its top decision body between conferences, met in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on 12 November. It was expected to give its negotiators a mandate and to decide whether the party would pursue mayoral posts in some hung councils or back other parties’ coalitions.

File photo. An Electoral Commission of South Africa poster on a street pole ahead of the 2026 local elections. Photo: KeMang / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said in a radio interview on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that the reported move signals a shift away from a centralised approach. “These power-sharing arrangements differ from situation to situation, from place to place.

One cannot use a blanket approach,” he said. The picture on the ground is mixed.

In eThekwini, ANC coordinator Thanduxolo Sabelo was asked on Tuesday whether the party had found a partner: “We are not in a position to say… Okay, maybe the answer is we have found a coalition partner, but we are not in a position to say who is it, in this current moment.” The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party of former president Jacob Zuma won about 38% in eThekwini, the Democratic Alliance (DA) 25% and the ANC 16%.

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Its mayoral candidate, Mxolisi Phakathi, was equally evasive: “you will find out soon enough who we going to work with.” National leaders of the ANC and the MK Party have met several times in recent days to settle deals for eThekwini and the 34 other hung councils in KwaZulu-Natal province.

That sits awkwardly with the idea of local freedom, because the ANC has not said which deals its regional structures may close themselves, or whether the centre must sign off. Mbalula’s briefing on Thursday is the first chance to find out.

The ANC governs nationally with the DA, a rival party that has shared the cabinet since 2024, and our reports on the ANC and DA talks and the DA’s coalition principles give the earlier steps.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a hung council?

One where no party holds more than half the seats, so no mayor can be elected until rivals agree.

Who decides the ANC’s coalition deals?

The party has not said. Its early November circulars had local structures advise the national leadership.

When will the ANC explain its plan?

At a media briefing by Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on Thursday. The party has not published a written statement.

Sources: ANC secretary-general circulars reported 9 and 10 November 2026; ANC National Executive Committee meeting of 12 November 2026; statements by ANC eThekwini coordinator Thanduxolo Sabelo and MK Party candidate Mxolisi Phakathi, 24 November 2026; analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast, 24 November 2026; final results of the 4 November 2026 local elections declared by the Electoral Commission of South Africa on 8 November 2026.

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