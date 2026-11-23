A short delay gives the parties time to agree who will run Johannesburg, and on what terms.

Apartment blocks and the Hillbrow telecom tower in Johannesburg, in a March 2020 photo. It shows the skyline only, not any march, migrants or the meeting. Photo: Bertrand van der Berg / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Brief: Johannesburg Politics

Johannesburg’s new city council met for the first time on Monday 23 November 2026, and 270 councillors were sworn in. The vote for mayor was then moved to Friday 27 November 2026 while coalition talks continue.

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No coalition deal has been signed, meaning no agreement yet between parties to share power in the council. Whoever is elected takes over a city that began Level 2 water restrictions, which curb watering of gardens and lawns, on 21 November 2026.

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Key Facts What. Johannesburg’s new council was sworn in; the mayoral vote moved to Friday 27 November.

Who. The Democratic Alliance (DA), a party seeking the mayoralty, asked for a delay.

Why. Coalition talks continue and no deal has been signed.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, 23 November, 2:55 p.m. ET: Herman Mashaba 59.6% to be next mayor.

As of. 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

A short delay gives the parties time to agree who will run Johannesburg, and on what terms.

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City manager Floyd Brink chaired the sitting and said he had received a letter from the Democratic Alliance (DA), a party in South Africa’s national coalition government, asking to postpone the election of the mayor, deputy mayor and council speaker. Brink said: “I propose this issue be dealt with immediately after the swearing-in process has been concluded.”

Luyolo Mphithi, the DA’s Johannesburg regional chairperson, told the sitting: “We have not thrown in the towel. We are still very much hopeful.”

The DA’s mayoral candidate is Helen Zille.

File photo. A street in Maboneng, an inner-city district east of central Johannesburg, March 2020. Photo: Gsalamander, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Another route to power is an arrangement led by the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s governing party since 1994, with ActionSA, the party of former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, and possibly with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party founded by former president Jacob Zuma. Mashaba is seeking the mayoralty again through that arrangement.

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The vote is now due on Friday 27 November 2026, although an earlier indication on the day had pointed to Thursday 26 November. Whether the ANC, ActionSA and others sign a deal before then is not known, and neither is whom the ANC would nominate.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, “Next Mayor of Johannesburg?” stood at 23 November 2026, 2:55 p.m. ET: Herman Mashaba 59.6%, Helen Zille 3.1%. Event volume across all candidates was US$183,465; these prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Johannesburg choose its mayor?

On Friday 27 November, after the council’s first sitting on Monday.

Who might lead the next coalition?

Talks point to an arrangement led by the ANC with ActionSA, but nothing is signed and the ANC’s nominee is not known.

Sources Primary sources: Johannesburg city council inaugural sitting, 23 November 2026 · City of Johannesburg, Level 2 water restrictions from 21 November 2026 · Polymarket market data, 23 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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