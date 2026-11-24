Absa promises faster revenue growth and a leaner cost base, and the plan hinges on lifting returns towards the bank’s medium-term target.

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SOUTH AFRICA · BANKING

Absa Group, a South African bank with operations across Africa, said on Monday 23 November 2026 that it aims to lift yearly revenue above R150 billion (about US$8.6 billion) by 2029. Revenue was R116 billion (about US$6.7 billion) in 2025.

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The bank’s slides call the plan high single-digit annual growth over 2026 to 2029. The targets came from a capital markets day, a briefing in which a company sets out its strategy and goals for investors.

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The harder test is returns, which are still below the bank’s own medium-term goal.

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Key Facts Who Absa Group, a bank operating across Africa, led by chief executive Kenny Fihla.

Revenue More than R150 billion (about US$8.6 billion) by 2029, from R116 billion in 2025.

Costs About R5 billion (US$290 million) of cuts from the 2026 base; running costs below 50% of income.

Returns Return on equity (profit against shareholders’ money): 16% to 19% target, 2026 guidance around 15%.

As of 24 November 2026, 10:00 GMT

Absa promises faster revenue growth and a leaner cost base, and the plan hinges on lifting returns towards the bank’s medium-term target.

The presentation states the group’s ambition “to be a leading pan-African bank,” and Kenny Fihla, Absa’s chief executive, framed the plan as a continuation of the current strategy. The slides say the strategy “remains relevant and underpins our 2029 ambitions.”

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Absa reported on 10 March 2026 that headline earnings, the profit measure that strips out one-off items, rose 12% to R24.8 billion (about US$1.4 billion) for 2025. Return on equity, profit as a share of shareholders’ money, was 15%, and the cost-to-income ratio, the share of income spent on running costs, was 53.8%.

The bank’s presentation sets three group-wide priorities: diversifying revenue across markets, building partnerships and removing structural costs. It targets about R5 billion of cost cuts against the 2026 baseline, at a one-off cost of up to R2.5 billion (about US$144 million).

The path is back-loaded. Absa guides to low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth in 2026 and high single-digit growth in 2027, with returns improving only slightly once restructuring costs are counted.

Absa describes the 16% to 19% return range as its medium-term target, and its 2029 guidance puts returns well within it, while 2027 guidance sits just below. It also guides to a dividend payout of 55% of profit for 2026 and 2027, and to a capital ratio at or above the top of its target range.

Each business unit has its own goals. Personal and private banking, the retail arm, aims for more than 15 million active customers, up from 11.4 million at the end of 2025, with more than 10 million of them active digitally.

Corporate and investment banking targets a return above 22% and a cost-to-income ratio below 45%, while business banking, which serves small and mid-sized firms, targets a return above 35%. Absa itself concedes the gap, since a slide on corporate and investment banking says “revenue growth has not translated into sustained ROE improvement.”

A slide on personal and private banking, the unit Sitoyo Lopokoiyit leads, says: “Our scale has yet to translate into sufficient growth,” with ratios that “highlight the opportunity to improve efficiency and returns.” The unit aims for high single-digit revenue growth to 2029 and a return above 22%.

For US investors in South African banks, the plan is a test of whether Absa can close the gap between revenue growth and returns. The next hard data point is the bank’s full-year results for 2026, whose 2025 edition came on 10 March 2026.

Absa did not say in the presentation which markets or deals it would use for “selective inorganic opportunities,” meaning growth by acquisition. Rand figures here convert at R17.41 per US dollar, the RT market-data close on Monday 23 November 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Absa Aiming For by 2029?

It wants much higher revenue and lower costs by 2029. It also wants returns inside its medium-term range.

Will Absa Pay Dividends?

Absa guides to paying out 55% of profit as dividends for 2026 and 2027. Any payout depends on its results and capital position.

Sources: Absa Group, Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation, 23 November 2026; Absa Group, 2025 results statement, 10 March 2026; RT, USD/ZAR close, 23 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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