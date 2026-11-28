The claim is one side's account, with no casualty figures, no named armed groups and no reply yet from Somaliland.

Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, seen from a hillside in 2024. (Photo: Mheidegger, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Somalia: Sanaag

The government of North Eastern State, a federal member state of Somalia, accused Somaliland of backing armed clan groups on Friday 27 November 2026. Its Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation said attacks by the militias originated in the Shidan area of Sanaag region, in northern Somalia.

Somaliland, the self-declared republic in northern Somalia that the Somali government does not recognise as a state, and which claims parts of Sanaag, had not publicly responded when the statement was reported on Saturday 28 November 2026 from Las Anod, the state’s seat. The allegation has not been independently verified.

Key Facts Who. North Eastern State, a Somali federal member state, accuses Somaliland, which claims parts of Sanaag.

What. Interior ministry says Somaliland-backed clan militias launched attacks from the Shidan area.

Where. Shidan, Sanaag region, northern Somalia. The state’s seat is Las Anod.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

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The claim is one side’s account, with no casualty figures, no named armed groups and no reply yet from Somaliland.

The ministry’s statement, issued on Friday, said such actions “jeopardize peace, stability and the peaceful coexistence of the local community”. It urged Somaliland authorities to stop what it called interference and hostile activities against local communities immediately and unconditionally.

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The ministry also warned against escalation that could force residents to flee. It said it would not tolerate attacks, outside interference or actions that threaten the safety of residents.

File photo, 27 November 2022: the seaport of Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital and its main gateway for imported goods. (Photo: African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The statement gives no number of casualties and does not name the armed groups. It also does not say how far Somaliland’s alleged support goes.

North Eastern State was formed in late July 2025 from SSC-Khatumo, the interim regional administration that preceded it, according to the EU Agency for Asylum (EUAA), the European Union’s asylum agency. The EUAA traces the origin to protests in Las Anod in late 2022, followed by armed conflict between Somaliland forces and the newly formed SSC-Khatumo forces from February 2023.

In August 2023, the EUAA says, SSC-Khatumo consolidated control of Las Anod after Somaliland troops withdrew. Somaliland and North Eastern State still hold competing territorial claims in parts of northern Somalia.

The EUAA also reports that on 31 October 2025 fighting erupted in the Boocame area after forces of Puntland, a Somali federal member state in the north-east, allegedly attacked forces loyal to the new North Eastern State administration. Several people were reportedly injured.

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In February 2026 the state’s administration accused Somaliland forces of attacking civilians in Waqdariya, in Lasqoray district of Sanaag. It alleged deaths and injuries but gave no official casualty figure.

In May 2026 Somaliland’s Interior Minister, Abdalle Mohamed Arab, known as Sandheere, called for an immediate end to deadly inter-clan fighting in the Erigavo area of Sanaag. Local reports at the time spoke of dozens of dead, with the cause given as disputes over grazing land and long-standing clan tensions.

Sanaag is contested, with Somaliland and the federal North Eastern State both claiming territory. The statement as reported does not say who controls Shidan.

No next step has been announced by either side. Our coverage of Somaliland politics and Somaliland rights issues follows any reply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is North Eastern State?

It is a federal member state of Somalia, seated in Las Anod. It grew out of the SSC-Khatumo interim administration.

Has Somaliland answered the claim?

Not publicly, at the time the statement was reported on Saturday. Its authorities have not addressed the allegation.

Is the claim confirmed?

No. It is the ministry’s account, and it could not be independently verified.

Sources North Eastern State Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, statement of 27 November 2026

EU Agency for Asylum, Somalia Security Situation, June 2026

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