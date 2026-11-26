Somaliland’s leader came home from the Gulf while Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi were fighting over who may sign deals for Somali ports.

Container cranes and a cargo ship at Berbera port on the Gulf of Aden, which DP World runs. (Photo: Mamadoudiallo26, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Somalia · Somaliland

Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Irro, returned home on Thursday 26 November 2026 after 17 days in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). His office called the trip successful and pledged closer ties with Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, Hiiraan Online, a Somali news site, reported.

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Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, Hiiraan noted, and keeps close ties with the UAE despite opposition from Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital. The visit matters because DP World, a Dubai port operator, has invested in Berbera, Somaliland’s port, and Somalia’s president says the UAE signs port deals without federal consent.

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Key Facts Who. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Irro”, president of Somaliland, a self-declared state that Somalia claims as its own.

What. He returned on 26 November after 17 days in the UAE; his office called the trip successful.

Why. Somalia gave the UAE ambassador 72 hours to leave on 19 November, accusing Abu Dhabi of interference.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 3.3% to Trump recognising Somaliland before 2027 (26 November, 7:09 a.m. ET).

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:30 GMT

Somaliland’s leader came home from the Gulf while Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi were fighting over who may sign deals for Somali ports.

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In January 2026 Somalia cancelled its agreements with the UAE on ports, economic cooperation, defence and security, Hiiraan and IPS, a news agency covering developing countries, reported. The UAE said it closed its embassy in Mogadishu and withdrew its diplomats that month, IPS reported.

On Tuesday 17 November Somalia’s president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accused the UAE of interfering in Somalia, funding political divisions and backing armed militias, IPS wrote on 24 November. Mohamud said Abu Dhabi had signed port agreements with regional administrations, not the federal government, Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based broadcaster, reported on 19 November.

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The ports named were Berbera in Somaliland, Bosaso in Puntland and Kismayo in Jubaland, all regional administrations, according to the Somali state news agency as cited by Al Jazeera. Hiiraan said Mohamud also accused Abu Dhabi of backing armed forces operating outside the national security command.

On 19 November the cabinet gave the UAE ambassador 72 hours to leave and withdrew Somalia’s own envoy from Abu Dhabi, Al Jazeera reported. Information Minister Abdifatah Kasim Mohamud said: “Measures will be taken against anyone who cooperates with UAE in the invasion against Somalia.”

The UAE foreign ministry answered the same day, condemning Mogadishu’s “escalatory and hostile approach”, IPS reported. It regretted attempts to bring Somalia’s “internal power struggles” into relations, and Al Jazeera noted that the UAE has long denied meddling.

Irro left Hargeisa, Somaliland’s capital, on 9 November, so he was in the UAE while the row escalated, Hiiraan reported. Some media said he had been invited to the Sir Bani Yas Forum, a closed-door strategic retreat held in the UAE from 13 to 15 November.

File photo, 2024: Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, seen from a hillside. Photo: Mheidegger, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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His office did not confirm that, Hiiraan said, and gave no details of his activities. Presidential spokesperson Hussein Adan Ege, in a statement on Thursday, called the visit successful and part of efforts to expand cooperation with the UAE.

The statement did not say whether talks covered the dispute, Berbera investment, security or Somaliland’s push for broader recognition, Hiiraan noted. Dawan Africa, a Horn of Africa news site, citing Somaliland Television, reported that Irro returned on Thursday, called the visit successful and said ties with the UAE keep strengthening.

DP World has invested hundreds of millions of US dollars in Berbera, and Hiiraan says Somaliland’s officials see the port as key to trade and investment. Omar Mahmood, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, a conflict-research body, told Al Jazeera that regional ports give Somaliland, Puntland and Jubaland “independent revenue streams”.

Mogadishu considers the UAE’s actions a violation, Mahmood told Al Jazeera, because it believes all international agreements should go through it. Expelling the UAE ambassador is the strongest step Mogadishu has taken since it annulled every agreement with the Gulf state, Al Jazeera noted.

IPS said the dispute may reflect a real regional power struggle but also lets Mohamud shift attention from a crisis at home that began in May 2026. It cited Reuters for a 4 March vote that stretched terms from four years to five and pushed elections back by a year.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money on outcomes, priced “Will Trump recognize Somaliland before 2027?” at 3.3% at 12:09 GMT (7:09 a.m. ET) on 26 November 2026, with US$190,842 traded. A second market priced 95.8% that Somaliland holds no parliamentary election before 2027, with US$98,823 traded; these prices are bets, not polls, and the first market’s volume is the total since December 2025.

More Rio Times reporting on the country sits in the Somalia hub. It lists our latest pieces on Somalia.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do the UAE’s port deals worry Somalia’s government?

Mogadishu says only the federal government can sign such deals and calls those made with regional administrations invalid. It also notes that the ports give those regions income of their own.

Did the president’s visit change anything?

No agreement was announced during the trip, and Somalia’s government still rejects deals made without its approval.

Sources: Hiiraan Online, Somaliland president returns from UAE amid deepening diplomatic rift between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi, 26 November 2026; Al Jazeera, Somalia expels UAE ambassador, accuses Abu Dhabi of violating sovereignty, 19 November 2026; IPS via allAfrica, Somalia-UAE Rift – Regional Power Struggle or Distraction From Domestic Crisis?, 24 November 2026; Dawan Africa, Somaliland president says relations with UAE continue to strengthen, 26 November 2026; Polymarket, Will Trump recognize Somaliland before 2027?, 26 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error