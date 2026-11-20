For investors in Senegalese debt, the nine-month figures show revenue at 63.8% of its yearly target. Spending has used 60.8% of credits.

File photo. The Dakar coastline seen from the air, Senegal, December 2010. Photo: Jeff Attaway, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Senegal

Senegal’s state spent FCFA (CFA franc) 4,370.7 billion (US$7.3 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, according to the Quarterly Budget Execution Report published on Friday 13 November 2026 by the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Planning. That is 60.8% of the spending credits, the limits opened for the year, so 39.2% was still unspent on 30 September.

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The numbers arrive while the budget itself is in dispute. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye put a revised 2026 budget into force by decree on Thursday 19 November 2026, 16 days after the National Assembly, Senegal’s parliament, voted it down.

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Key Facts Who. Senegal’s Finance Ministry under minister Cheikh Diba, which runs the state budget.

What. FCFA 4,370.7 billion spent, US$7.3 billion, or 60.8% of yearly credits.

Where. Senegal’s general budget, with a deficit of 2.5% of GDP (economic output) so far.

When. January to 30 September 2026; no date is confirmed for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board review.

As of. Friday 20 November 2026, GMT.

For investors in Senegalese debt, the nine-month figures show revenue at 63.8% of its yearly target. Spending has used 60.8% of credits.

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The state took in FCFA 3,785.2 billion (US$6.3 billion) over the nine months, or 63.8% of its annual target of FCFA 5,932.2 billion (US$9.9 billion). Domestic revenue rose 16.8% against the end of September 2025, the ministry’s report says.

The gap between FCFA 3,785.2 billion (US$6.3 billion) of revenue and FCFA 4,370.7 billion (US$7.3 billion) of spending is the deficit. It stands at FCFA 585.5 billion (US$980 million), or 2.5% of GDP, which is 47% of the annual target.

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That nine-month deficit compares with a full-year deficit of 7.6% of GDP in the revised bill, against 5.4% first planned. The National Assembly, where the ruling Pastef party (African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity) won 130 of 165 seats in November 2024, rejected that bill on Tuesday 3 November 2026.

Stalls around Sandaga market in central Dakar in January 2019 (Photo: Balou46, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons).

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The rejected bill put the full-year deficit at FCFA 1,735.2 billion (US$2.9 billion) and energy subsidies at FCFA 790.3 billion (US$1.3 billion), against FCFA 250 billion (US$418 million) in the original plan. President Faye then enforced it through a budget decree, number 2026-2416, on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Amadou Ba, a Pastef lawmaker, tabled the rejection motion in the Assembly. The 2027 budget has met resistance too.

On Wednesday 18 November 2026 the Assembly refused to adopt the first part of the bill. Finance Minister Cheikh Diba’s bill sets a 2027 deficit target of 4.7% of GDP.

On Tuesday 17 November 2026 Pastef’s national council recorded that President Faye had lost his party membership under its statutes. The president and the party that holds the Assembly majority now disagree openly over the budget.

Most of the nine-month money went on running costs. Ordinary spending reached FCFA 3,302.7 billion (US$5.5 billion), or 75.4% of its credits, including wages of FCFA 1,142.5 billion (US$1.9 billion) and current transfers of FCFA 1,049.9 billion (US$1.8 billion).

Interest and debt-service charges took FCFA 874 billion (US$1.5 billion). That is a large fixed cost that the state must pay before any new project.

Capital spending, meaning investment in projects, was far slower at FCFA 1,068 billion (US$1.8 billion), or 38.1% of credits. Of that, FCFA 641.3 billion (US$1.1 billion) came from domestic resources and FCFA 426.7 billion (US$714 million) from external financing.

Tax revenue came to FCFA 3,484.3 billion (US$5.8 billion), short of target by FCFA 127.1 billion (US$213 million). The report attributes the shortfall to the Economic and Social Recovery Plan, known as PRES, the government’s programme for the economy.

The same report puts real economic growth at 6.1% in the second quarter of 2026 and inflation at 1.0% in September. Dakar hosted the Youth Olympic Games, which ended on 13 November 2026.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, agreed with Senegal’s staff on Tuesday 1 September 2026 on a 36-month Extended Credit Facility, a type of IMF loan, worth about US$2.2 billion. Its board has yet to approve it.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday 12 November 2026 that the board must see a completed budget framework, corrective measures on misreported debt and financing assurances. The loan therefore waits on the same budget that the president and the Assembly are contesting, and no board date has been set.

No vote date for the 2027 budget bill is confirmed either. Until the Assembly and the president settle the legal status of the 2026 budget, the ministry’s nine-month report is the latest official account of how the state has spent its money.

Frequently Asked Questions

What do the nine-month figures tell investors?

They show revenue at 63.8% of its yearly target and spending at 60.8% of its credits. They do not settle whether the full-year deficit lands near the plan or the revised bill.

Why does the budget decree matter for the IMF loan?

The fund wants a completed budget framework before its board votes. A challenge to the decree’s legal footing makes that framework harder to call settled.

What happens next?

The Assembly must keep working on the 2027 budget, and the IMF board must schedule its review. Neither date has been confirmed.

Sources Sources: Quarterly Budget Execution Report to 30 September 2026, Ministry of Economy, Finance and Planning (13 November 2026); IMF press release PR26282 (1 September 2026); IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack (12 November 2026); National Assembly vote on bill no. 40/2026 (3 November 2026); presidential decree no. 2026-2416 (19 November 2026). US$ conversions at US$1 = FCFA 597.7 (RT market rate, 20 November 2026).

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