Gambia Reportedly Halts 134 Migrants
Gambia’s immigration department is reported to have stopped 134 people in a single day, about two thirds of them Senegalese.
Migration: Gambia and Senegal
The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) is reported to have intercepted 134 people on Friday 20 November 2026 who were preparing to leave the country irregularly, 90 of them Senegalese. The reports name Sami, Brufut, Tanji and Batokunku as the places of the operation.
Senegalese news sites say the operations were run by the GID. We could not read the department’s own statement, so the figures are reported, not independently confirmed.
Key Facts
- Who. The GID and 134 would-be migrants, reportedly 90 of them Senegalese.
- What. Reported interceptions on Friday 20 November 2026 in Sami, Brufut, Tanji and Batokunku.
- Held. Reportedly 117 men and 17 women, including 14 minors: 12 boys and two girls.
- Next. Reportedly all were taken to the GID migration centre in Tanji for administrative procedures.
- As of. 21 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.
Gambia’s immigration department is reported to have stopped 134 people in a single day, about two thirds of them Senegalese.
The rest of the group was 38 Gambians, five Guineans and one Sierra Leonean. The reports describe interceptions, not arrests or charges.
Senegalese news reports say a larger operation the day before, on Thursday 19 November 2026, stopped 491 people at Gunjur and Brusubi, among them 210 Senegalese and 29 minors. Together with the 134, that would make 625 over two days.
The reports we saw do not say where the group planned to travel or whether the Senegalese will be returned home. We could not read the department’s own communiqué, so the totals are reported counts, not verified ones.
For wider context on the country, see our guide to who holds power in Gambia and the Africa news page. The first covers the country’s politics, and the second carries the rest of our regional coverage.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who were the people intercepted?
Mostly Senegalese nationals, with Gambians, Guineans and one Sierra Leonean, according to the reports. Minors were among them.
What happens to them now?
They were taken to the department’s migration centre in Tanji for administrative procedures. What follows for each nationality has not been reported.
Source: Senegalese news reports of interception operations in Gambia on 19 and 20 November 2026, which say they were run by the Gambia Immigration Department (GID); we could not read the department’s own communiqué.
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