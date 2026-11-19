A government sworn in without the biggest party present starts work with a new finance minister and an International Monetary Fund programme still under review.

Photo: Ji-Elle / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: São Tomé and Príncipe

São Tomé and Príncipe’s new cabinet took the oath on Thursday 19 November, and the party with the most seats was not in the room. Lusa, the Portuguese news agency, reported that the MLSTP (Movement for the Liberation of São Tomé and Príncipe) and the small Movimento Basta sent no representatives.

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President Carlos Vila Nova asked for “responsibility” and said overseeing is “the opposition’s duty,” Lusa reported. He also told the opposition to “let them govern” (translated from his Portuguese, “Deixem governar”).

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Key Facts Who. Prime Minister Américo Ramos leads eleven ministers and a secretary of state; Lusa counts two women.

What. Hélio Silva Vaz de Almeida, a former finance minister and central bank governor, now runs Finance.

Gap. The MLSTP, which won 24 of 55 seats, and Movimento Basta stayed away from the ceremony.

Open. A Constitutional Court challenge to Ramos’s appointment has no reported ruling.

As of. 19 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

A government sworn in without the biggest party present starts work with a new finance minister and an International Monetary Fund programme still under review.

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The road to Thursday’s ceremony began with the 27 September election for the 55-seat National Assembly, São Tomé’s parliament. Forbes África Lusófona, a business magazine on Portuguese-speaking Africa, reported on 13 November that the MLSTP won 24 seats, Ramos’s Independent Democratic Action (ADI) 23, a coalition called MCI-PS/PUN six, and Basta, a small party, two.

Vila Nova named Ramos prime minister again by Presidential Decree 32/2026, Forbes África Lusófona reported on 13 November. Pressnet, a Portuguese news site, and Lusa reported that Ramos was sworn in on Monday 16 November.

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The ADI and the coalition together hold 29 seats, an absolute majority where 28 are needed. Lusa reported that the Presidency said the ADI had given written guarantees of enough parliamentary support.

Yellow taxis and minibuses outside the market in São Tomé, the capital, pictured in 2019. Photo: Ji-Elle / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The MLSTP disagrees. Its leader, Américo Barros, said that his party also had support guarantees and, as election winner, should lead, Forbes África Lusófona reported.

MLSTP deputies then asked the Constitutional Court to annul Ramos’s appointment, Pressnet reported on 16 November, and Lusa on 19 November. Neither gives a filing date, and the court has not set a date for a ruling.

Jornal Económico, a Portuguese business paper, reported on 18 November that Vila Nova named the ministers on Wednesday 18 November. Three ministers from the previous cabinet stay on, including Isabel de Abreu at Education, Culture and Science.

Hélio Silva Vaz de Almeida takes Finance, Strategy and Public Administration; Jornal Económico says he was finance minister from 2012 to 2014 and later central bank governor. Orlando Borges da Mata runs the separate Economy, Energy and Digital Transformation ministry.

Wilfred Viegas Moniz, a former head of the bar association, becomes Minister of Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Decentralisation. Olinto Paquete, a former armed forces chief of staff, takes Defence and National Security.

Jornal Económico says Gareth Guadalupe, until now Minister of State for Economy and Finance, is not on the list, and lists Vaz de Almeida in the finance post. The other posts cover diplomacy, health, labour, environment, public works, agriculture and education, plus a youth, sport and communication secretary of state.

Téla Nón, a São Tomé news site, wrote in an opinion piece by Abel Veiga on 19 November that Guadalupe had said he was available to stay. In the minister’s own reading, the piece says, the “new political-governing architecture” had no room for him, and it does not say who decided.

The new finance minister inherits an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, an Extended Credit Facility, a low-cost lending arrangement, approved on 19 December 2024 with total access of 18.5 million special drawing rights (about US$24 million at approval). On 19 December 2025 the IMF Board completed the second review, approved about US$6.1 million more and added 12 months.

IMF staff said on 9 April 2026, in press release PR26109, that most quantitative targets for the third review were met. The IMF release gives no Board date for that review.

No speech by Ramos at the ministers’ ceremony has been found, and he has not been quoted on the opposition’s absence. Nor is it known why Guadalupe left, since the Téla Nón piece names no decision-maker.

Lusa noted that only two of the eleven ministers are women. No official date has been given for the court ruling or the IMF Board review.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the opposition stay away?

Lusa reported the absence but gave no reason. The MLSTP has separately asked the Constitutional Court to annul the appointment of the prime minister.

Does the government have a majority?

On the seat counts reported, yes: the ADI and its allied coalition pass the threshold. The MLSTP says that, as the election winner, it should lead.

What does the finance change mean for the IMF programme?

The programme continues under a new minister. No source has said how the change affects the next review.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error