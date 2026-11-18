Street scene at the market square of São Tomé, the capital, with kiosks and market stalls (undated photograph). Photo: Ji-Elle / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Africa: São Tomé and Príncipe

São Tomé and Príncipe, a two-island state in the Gulf of Guinea, has a new prime minister. Deputies of the largest party are asking a court to cancel his appointment.

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On Thursday 12 November 2026 President Carlos Vila Nova named Américo d’Oliveira dos Ramos prime minister, the Presidency, the head of state’s office, said. Ramos leads the Independent Democratic Action party (ADI) and heads the 20th Constitutional Government.

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By Friday 13 November 2026 deputies of the Movement for the Liberation of São Tomé and Príncipe (MLSTP) asked the Constitutional Court, the country’s top constitutional tribunal, to annul the decree. Lusa, the Portuguese news agency, reported the request on 13 November, as carried by Jornal Tropical, a São Tomé news site.

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Key Facts Appointed. Ramos, the ADI leader, became prime minister by presidential decree on 12 November 2026.

Seats. The 27 September election gave the MLSTP 24 of 55 seats and the ADI 23.

ADI deal. With the three-party MCI-PS/PUN coalition, the ADI claims 29 deputies, an absolute majority.

Challenge. MLSTP deputies have asked the Constitutional Court to annul the decree.

As of: 18 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

A new prime minister has been named, but the largest party disputes how. The Constitutional Court has yet to say whether it will act on the request.

The Big Picture

The vote of Sunday 27 September 2026 gave the MLSTP 24 of 55 seats and the ADI 23, RTP, the Portuguese public broadcaster, reported from the Constitutional Court’s final result. A three-party coalition called MCI-PS/PUN won 6 seats and Movimento Basta, a small party, won 2.

A majority needs 28 seats, so neither big party won outright. After the vote the ADI signed a support agreement with MCI-PS/PUN, giving the two together 29 deputies.

Lusa reported that deal on 13 November 2026. The Presidency said on 12 November that the ADI gave a written guarantee of enough support for stable government.

The Presidency added that the MLSTP, which the President convoked first, could not present such a guarantee. Ramos has been prime minister since January 2025, Lusa reported on 13 November 2026.

The President chose him then after dismissing prime minister Patrice Trovoada for “institutional disloyalty”. Before the 12 November appointment the President dismissed the Ramos government, which stayed on as caretaker, RTP reported.

He first invited the MLSTP to name a premier but asked for proof of parliamentary sustainability, as we reported at the time. He then named Ramos again.

File photo: blue and white azulejo tile panel in the cathedral of São Tomé, the capital.

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Why the Decree Is Disputed

MLSTP president Américo Barros said on 13 November 2026, according to Lusa, that his party gave its candidate for prime minister and proof of support. He counted its 24 seats, Basta’s 2 deputies and four others backing it “under right of reservation”.

Barros also said more than five emissaries warned him after the vote that a deal with MCI/PUN was a “red line”. He said the President confirmed this.

Cílcio dos Santos, an MLSTP deputy and former justice minister, speaks for the group. He argued that the constitution has the President appoint the prime minister “after hearing the parties with parliamentary representation and taking into account the election results”.

He said “parliamentary sustainability”, the Presidency’s main reason, is not in the constitution. He admitted the decree “is a political decision”, but said acts that violate the constitution can be revoked.

The Presidency’s answer, given on 12 November 2026, is that the MLSTP did not present a written guarantee. The President’s confirmation of the “red line” claim is not independently documented.

What Happened on Monday

Téla Nón, another São Tomé news site, reported that Ramos was to take the oath on the morning of Monday 16 November 2026. The ceremony was to be held before President Vila Nova.

We found no second report and no Presidency statement of the ceremony. We therefore treat it as the report of one outlet.

Why It Matters

The ADI side claims 29 of 55 seats, one more than the 28 needed, according to Lusa on 13 November 2026. A margin that thin leaves little room for absences or defections in the new National Assembly.

Téla Nón described the ADI’s second-place finish on 27 September as its first legislative defeat in 20 years. It said the “national understanding” built since 2024 had collapsed.

The same outlet described political tension returning after two quiet years. That is the outlet’s description, not an official finding.

For residents, donors, fuel suppliers and foreign partners, the practical question is who can pass a budget and sign agreements with confidence. A court challenge to the appointment keeps that question open until the Constitutional Court acts.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the Constitutional Court’s decision on the request, and its date is not confirmed. The second is the naming of ministers, and that date is not confirmed either.

A programme vote in the National Assembly, the 55-seat parliament, would be the third step. We found no date for it.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether or when the Constitutional Court will rule, as we found no ruling or scheduling by 18 November 2026. We also do not know what the ADI’s written guarantee says, who sits in the 20th Government, or when its programme goes to the Assembly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new prime minister of São Tomé and Príncipe?

Américo d’Oliveira dos Ramos, leader of the ADI, was appointed by President Carlos Vila Nova on 12 November 2026. He had led the previous government since January 2025.

Why did the MLSTP go to court?

Its deputies say the constitution requires the President to hear the parties in parliament and weigh the election results. They argue that “parliamentary sustainability” is not a constitutional reason for choosing a premier.

How many seats does each side hold?

The Constitutional Court’s result for the 27 September 2026 election gave the MLSTP 24 of 55 seats and the ADI 23. Lusa reported that the ADI’s deal with MCI-PS/PUN brings it to 29, above the 28 needed.

When will the Constitutional Court rule?

No date is confirmed, and we found no ruling or scheduling as of 18 November 2026. The decision is the first checkpoint to follow.

Sources: Presidency of the Republic statement on Presidential Decree No. 32/2026, 12 November 2026, as quoted by Lusa; Constitutional Court final result of the 27 September 2026 election, as reported by RTP; Lusa report of 13 November 2026, as carried by Jornal Tropical on 16 November 2026; Téla Nón, 16 November 2026.

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