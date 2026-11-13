São Paulo Police Killings Drop 26% in Sept

IBOV 172,352.87 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 0.03% USD/MXN18.54▼ 0.34% USD/CLP995.00▼ 0.05% USD/COP3,317▲ 1.16% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.16% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.46▲ 1.63% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.53▲ 1.28% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.60% BRENT 95.81 ▼ 0.01% WTI 88.63 ▼ 0.12% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.09 ▼ 1.56% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.08% SILVER 49.13 ▼ 1.69% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.45% CORN 445.50 ▲ 0.68% WHEAT 592.00 ▲ 1.33% COFFEE 274.30 ▼ 2.11% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 137.10 ▼ 2.73% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,260 ▲ 3.83% BEEF 224.90 ▲ 2.74% CATTLE 335.43 ▼ 0.07% LITHIUM 58.62 ▼ 1.37% PETR4 45.06 ▲ 0.81% VALE3 63.36 ▼ 0.92% ITUB4 42.33 ▲ 1.56% BBDC4 14.44 ▲ 0.84% ABEV3 15.72 ▼ 0.19% BBAS3 15.17 ▼ 2.00% B3SA3 14.84 ▲ 0.54% WEGE3 51.20 ▼ 0.87% PRIO3 63.37 ▲ 0.11% SUZB3 55.16 ▼ 1.57% RENT3 30.03 ▲ 1.52% AZZA3 16.09 ▼ 4.79% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 6.32% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.54 ▲ 6.28% GMAT3 4.24 ▲ 10.42% PSSA3 46.63 ▲ 1.50% CVCB3 0.84 — 0.00% POSI3 3.19 ▼ 5.34% SLCE3 18.17 ▼ 1.03% NATU3 5.12 ▼ 3.94% BRKM5 3.07 — 0.00% RANI3 8.14 ▼ 0.49% CSNA3 3.79 ▼ 10.40% IBOV 172,352.87 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 0.03% USD/MXN 18.54 ▼ 0.32% USD/CLP 995.00 ▼ 0.05% USD/COP 3,317 ▲ 1.14% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 1.63% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.53 ▲ 1.28% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.22 ▲ 0.59% BRENT 95.81 ▼ 0.01% WTI 88.63 ▼ 0.12% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.09 ▼ 1.56% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.08% SILVER 49.13 ▼ 1.69% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.45% CORN 445.50 ▲ 0.68% WHEAT 592.00 ▲ 1.33% COFFEE 274.30 ▼ 2.11% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 137.10 ▼ 2.73% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,260 ▲ 3.83% BEEF 224.90 ▲ 2.74% CATTLE 335.43 ▼ 0.07% LITHIUM 58.62 ▼ 1.37% PETR4 45.06 ▲ 0.81% VALE3 63.36 ▼ 0.92% ITUB4 42.33 ▲ 1.56% BBDC4 14.44 ▲ 0.84% ABEV3 15.72 ▼ 0.19% BBAS3 15.17 ▼ 2.00% B3SA3 14.84 ▲ 0.54% WEGE3 51.20 ▼ 0.87% PRIO3 63.37 ▲ 0.11% SUZB3 55.16 ▼ 1.57% RENT3 30.03 ▲ 1.52% AZZA3 16.09 ▼ 4.79% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 6.32% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.54 ▲ 6.28% GMAT3 4.24 ▲ 10.42% PSSA3 46.63 ▲ 1.50% CVCB3 0.84 — 0.00% POSI3 3.19 ▼ 5.34% SLCE3 18.17 ▼ 1.03% NATU3 5.12 ▼ 3.94% BRKM5 3.07 — 0.00% RANI3 8.14 ▼ 0.49% CSNA3 3.79 ▼ 10.40%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Brazil Latin America

São Paulo Police Killings Drop 26% in Sept

By · · 4 min read
São Paulo Military Police patrol cars parked in a row on a sunny day
São Paulo Military Police patrol cars at a vehicle handover ceremony in 2017. (Photo: Alexandre Carvalho/A2img, Government of São Paulo, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · SECURITY

Fewer people died at the hands of São Paulo police in September, yet police still cause about one in five violent deaths in Brazil’s most populous state. Ponte, a Brazilian journalism outlet, counted 48 police killings in the month, 26% fewer than in September 2025, using data from the state security secretariat (SSP-SP).

The share matters more than the monthly dip. Ponte reports that police killings made up 22% of all intentional violent deaths from January to September, the highest share in the secretariat’s series since 2013, tied with 2020.

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Key Facts

  • September Police killed 48 people in São Paulo state, 26% fewer than in September 2025, the second monthly fall in a row.
  • Nine months 528 people died in police interventions from January to September 2026, down 6% from 559 a year earlier.
  • Share Police caused 22% of the state’s 2,416 intentional violent deaths, a share tied with 2020 as the highest since 2013.
  • Watch The secretariat credits preventive actions, while a researcher warns that single months say little.
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Do the Numbers Show?

Ponte counted 48 deaths from police intervention in São Paulo state in September 2026, the second monthly drop in a row. The secretariat labels this category MDIP, deaths resulting from police intervention.

From January to September the state recorded 528 such deaths, against 559 a year earlier, a fall of 6%, Ponte reports. In August the monthly count had also fallen, by 19%.

A white São Paulo Military Police patrol car parked in front of uniformed officers
A São Paulo Military Police patrol car in December 2021. Photo: Governo do Estado de São Paulo, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Why Is One in Five the Headline?

Other violent deaths fell faster than police killings. Ponte counted 1,888 intentional violent deaths other than police killings so far this year, 10% fewer than the 2,096 of the same period in 2025.

That is why the police share rose even as the police count fell, since 528 of 2,416 deaths is 22%. Ponte calls it the worst proportion since the series began in 2013, tied with 2020.

Who Is Affected, and Where?

The Military Police, the uniformed street force, caused 506 of the 528 deaths, and the Civil Police, the investigative force, 22. Ponte says 519 of the victims were men and 307 were aged 18 to 35.

Among victims whose skin colour was recorded, 63% were Black or mixed-race, according to Ponte. The state capital had 184 deaths, its metropolitan area 106, the coast 45 and the interior 193.

What It Means for You

The September fall is real but small beside the year’s total, which is still more than 500 police killings in nine months.

For readers tracking Brazil’s security policy, the number to follow is the share, not the monthly count. A falling count alongside a rising share means police violence is falling more slowly than other killings.

What Is Not Known

Every figure above is as Ponte reports it from SSP-SP data; we did not read the secretariat’s own tables. The secretariat told Ponte that the reduction in the period reflects “a set of preventive actions”, including investment in technology, intelligence and training.

Renato Alves, a researcher at the Violence Studies Centre of the University of São Paulo (NEV-USP), told Ponte that comparing one month with another says little. A fuller view, he said, needs full-year data and a comparison with earlier election years.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people did São Paulo police kill in 2026?

Ponte counted 528 deaths in police interventions in São Paulo state from January to September 2026, 6% fewer than the 559 of the same period in 2025. The count comes from state security secretariat data.

Did São Paulo police killings fall in September 2026?

Yes. Ponte counted 48 deaths in September, 26% fewer than a year earlier and the second monthly fall in a row.

What share of São Paulo’s violent deaths involve police?

Police caused 22% of the state’s 2,416 intentional violent deaths from January to September 2026, according to Ponte. It calls that the highest share since the series began in 2013, tied with 2020.

Sources: Ponte Jornalismo, analysis of SSP-SP data, 10 November 2026; Brasil de Fato, a Brazilian news outlet, republication of the analysis, 13 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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