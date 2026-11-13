São Paulo Police Killings Drop 26% in Sept

São Paulo Military Police patrol cars at a vehicle handover ceremony in 2017. (Photo: Alexandre Carvalho/A2img, Government of São Paulo, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · SECURITY

Fewer people died at the hands of São Paulo police in September, yet police still cause about one in five violent deaths in Brazil’s most populous state. Ponte, a Brazilian journalism outlet, counted 48 police killings in the month, 26% fewer than in September 2025, using data from the state security secretariat (SSP-SP).

The share matters more than the monthly dip. Ponte reports that police killings made up 22% of all intentional violent deaths from January to September, the highest share in the secretariat’s series since 2013, tied with 2020.

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Key Facts September Police killed 48 people in São Paulo state, 26% fewer than in September 2025, the second monthly fall in a row.

Nine months 528 people died in police interventions from January to September 2026, down 6% from 559 a year earlier.

Share Police caused 22% of the state’s 2,416 intentional violent deaths, a share tied with 2020 as the highest since 2013.

Watch The secretariat credits preventive actions, while a researcher warns that single months say little.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Do the Numbers Show?

Ponte counted 48 deaths from police intervention in São Paulo state in September 2026, the second monthly drop in a row. The secretariat labels this category MDIP, deaths resulting from police intervention.

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From January to September the state recorded 528 such deaths, against 559 a year earlier, a fall of 6%, Ponte reports. In August the monthly count had also fallen, by 19%.

A São Paulo Military Police patrol car in December 2021. Photo: Governo do Estado de São Paulo, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why Is One in Five the Headline?

Other violent deaths fell faster than police killings. Ponte counted 1,888 intentional violent deaths other than police killings so far this year, 10% fewer than the 2,096 of the same period in 2025.

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That is why the police share rose even as the police count fell, since 528 of 2,416 deaths is 22%. Ponte calls it the worst proportion since the series began in 2013, tied with 2020.

Who Is Affected, and Where?

The Military Police, the uniformed street force, caused 506 of the 528 deaths, and the Civil Police, the investigative force, 22. Ponte says 519 of the victims were men and 307 were aged 18 to 35.

Among victims whose skin colour was recorded, 63% were Black or mixed-race, according to Ponte. The state capital had 184 deaths, its metropolitan area 106, the coast 45 and the interior 193.

What It Means for You

The September fall is real but small beside the year’s total, which is still more than 500 police killings in nine months.

For readers tracking Brazil’s security policy, the number to follow is the share, not the monthly count. A falling count alongside a rising share means police violence is falling more slowly than other killings.

What Is Not Known

Every figure above is as Ponte reports it from SSP-SP data; we did not read the secretariat’s own tables. The secretariat told Ponte that the reduction in the period reflects “a set of preventive actions”, including investment in technology, intelligence and training.

Renato Alves, a researcher at the Violence Studies Centre of the University of São Paulo (NEV-USP), told Ponte that comparing one month with another says little. A fuller view, he said, needs full-year data and a comparison with earlier election years.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people did São Paulo police kill in 2026?

Ponte counted 528 deaths in police interventions in São Paulo state from January to September 2026, 6% fewer than the 559 of the same period in 2025. The count comes from state security secretariat data.

Did São Paulo police killings fall in September 2026?

Yes. Ponte counted 48 deaths in September, 26% fewer than a year earlier and the second monthly fall in a row.

What share of São Paulo’s violent deaths involve police?

Police caused 22% of the state’s 2,416 intentional violent deaths from January to September 2026, according to Ponte. It calls that the highest share since the series began in 2013, tied with 2020.

Sources: Ponte Jornalismo, analysis of SSP-SP data, 10 November 2026; Brasil de Fato, a Brazilian news outlet, republication of the analysis, 13 November 2026.

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