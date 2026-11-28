A World Bank economist says Peru still stands out for steady growth, even as El Niño slows it. He argues that the country needs deeper reforms to grow faster again.

Photo: Sen67howard / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Economy: Peru

A World Bank economist for Peru, Antonio Cusato, said in an interview published on Saturday 28 November 2026 that Peru is still one of Latin America’s growth stars. He spoke at CADE Ejecutivos 2026, an annual business summit held in Urubamba, in Peru’s Cusco region.

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Cusato expects the economy to grow 3% to 3.2% this year and 3% in 2027, held back by El Niño, a warming of the Pacific Ocean that floods Peru’s north coast and cuts fish and crop output. He sees growth near 4% in 2028 once the weather passes.

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Key Facts Who. Antonio Cusato, World Bank economist for Peru, spoke at CADE Ejecutivos 2026, a business summit in Urubamba.

What. He expects Peru to grow 3% to 3.2% in 2026 and 3% in 2027.

As of. 28 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

A World Bank economist says Peru still stands out for steady growth, even as El Niño slows it. He argues that the country needs deeper reforms to grow faster again.

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His forecast sits close to the bank’s own: in the World Bank’s Latin America and Caribbean Economic Update of October 2026, the bank raised its 2026 forecast for Peru to 3.2%, from the 2.7% it forecast earlier this year. It puts 2027 at 3.0%.

Peru’s 3.2% for 2026 is faster than Ecuador’s 2.8%, Colombia’s 2.3%, Brazil’s and Argentina’s 2.1%, Mexico’s 1.4% and Chile’s 0.8%. Those comparisons come from the bank’s October 2026 update.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The longer trend explains why the word “star” is contested. The World Bank’s Peru country page says growth averaged 6.2% a year from 2005 to 2014 and 2.4% a year from 2015 to 2024.

“I wouldn’t say Peru ‘was’ a regional star,” Cusato said in the interview (our translation). “I think it still is one of the countries that stands out for its macroeconomic soundness and continued growth.”

He also pointed to news that Peru will reach or pass Chile’s total gross domestic product (GDP), the value of all goods and services produced, next year. He gave no source or figure for that comparison.

Five Forecasters, Half a Point Apart

The forecasts differ by only half a point, starting with the central bank. The Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) cut its 2026 estimate to 3.2% from 3.4% in its Inflation Report of 18 September 2026, and cut 2027 to 3.0% from 3.2%.

The BCRP said El Niño would cost about 0.9 percentage points of growth this year and 1.1 points in 2027. The IMF, the Washington-based global lender, raised its 2026 forecast to 3.0% from 2.8% and sees 2.9% for 2027 in its World Economic Outlook of October 2026.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) is the most upbeat on next year. Its November 2026 update of macroeconomic and fiscal projections cut 2026 growth to 3.1% from the 3.4% in its late-August framework, but kept 2027 at 3.4%.

Among the most cautious voices is BBVA Research, the economics unit of the Spanish bank BBVA. On 7 October 2026 it forecast 2.9% growth for both 2026 and 2027, down from 3.1% and 3.5% in June, and it expects only 1% to 2% growth in the first half of 2027.

File photo. The headquarters of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) in Lima. Photo: Ovruni, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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A First Round of Reforms Is Due in March

Cusato said Peru “definitely” needs reforms and that the government “is very aware” of it (our translation). He said the government has set up four teams to prepare a package, and that Economy Minister Elmer Cuba has announced the first measures would come around March.

Asked whether that would be enough, Cusato answered “No”, and called it a set of first steps (our translation). He hopes later reforms will simplify administration and cut permit requirements so that private capital keeps flowing.

Public investment is a second brake, he said. A World Bank review of projects from 2008 to 2025 found that about half of those still active had been halted at some point, and finishing the whole portfolio would take about 60% of GDP over ten years.

On informality, Cusato cited a World Bank report of October 2025 that compared the best informal businesses with the worst formal ones. It found informal firms are low in productivity, rather than efficient companies that simply avoid tax.

He favours merging the different tax regimes so that very small firms can formalise while keeping workers’ rights. He added that informality cannot be solved in the short term.

For US readers the exposure runs through fishing and farm exports, which sit in the primary sectors the MEF expects to shrink 3.0% this year because of El Niño. The MEF gave that figure in its November 2026 update.

Domestic demand, which the MEF expects to grow 6.3%, carries the economy. The ministry has asked Congress to lift the 2027 deficit ceiling to 2.4% of GDP from 1.4%.

Reforms would change the medium term. The MEF’s baseline has growth averaging 4.0% a year from 2028 to 2031, tied to normal weather, stronger exports, large mining projects and a new cycle of private investment, against the 2.4% a year the World Bank records for 2015 to 2024.

Cuba’s first measures are due around March 2027, with the exact date not confirmed. The 2028 view of near 4% is a forecast, not a result.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Peru still a growth leader in Latin America?

Cusato says it is, pointing to its macroeconomic soundness. The main drag he names is El Niño.

Why does El Niño matter for Peru’s economy?

It brings heavy rain to the north coast and hurts fishing and farming. The MEF names fishing, agriculture, livestock and primary manufacturing as the sectors hit hardest.

Will reforms bring back faster growth?

Cusato calls the planned reforms a first step that will not be enough alone. Bigger gains depend on cutting red tape and informality over several years.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error