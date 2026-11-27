A Colombian-owned solar builder wants to grow in Peru, yet it will not add batteries until the rules change.

Krelo, the renewable-energy arm of Colombia’s Promigas gas group, plans between US$1 billion and US$1.5 billion of projects in Peru by 2030, but it is holding back battery storage. Juan Pedro Aramburú, Krelo’s country director for Peru, said this week at CADE Ejecutivos 2026, Peru’s annual forum of business leaders, that the plans depend on how fast Peru updates its power rules.

Krelo already runs solar plants in Peru and is building more, so the pause is about new products, not a retreat. For US readers who follow Latin American infrastructure, the case shows how much new energy investment in Peru waits on regulators.

Key Facts Who. Krelo, owned by Colombia’s Promigas, builds solar plants in Peru, Chile and Colombia.

What. Krelo plans US$1 billion to US$1.5 billion of Peruvian projects by 2030, depending on regulation.

Next. Krelo waits for Peru’s battery rules and for long-term power tenders it expects in 2027.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

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A Colombian-owned solar builder wants to grow in Peru, yet it will not add batteries until the rules change.

Promigas, a Colombian natural gas group, said on 28 May 2026 that it had closed its purchase of Zelestra Latam, a renewable-power platform active in Peru, Chile and Colombia. The deal multiplies the group’s renewable portfolio about twentyfold, to roughly 3,500 megawatts, and Krelo is the brand under which Promigas now runs its renewables business.

Another Peruvian project of that platform is already rising. Zelestra, the Spanish developer that sold the business, said on 9 March 2026 that it had secured a US$176 million green financing package for Babilonia, a solar plant with 242 megawatts of direct-current capacity in Arequipa, southern Peru, with commercial operation due in the first half of 2027.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Aramburú said Krelo wants to bring roughly one project into operation each year, about 200 megawatts annually. He said three projects in the La Joya area of Arequipa add up to about US$550 million, and three new-build projects worth about US$500 million would follow later.

Krelo’s Peruvian fleet already includes the Panamericana Solar plant and another plant in the southern region of Moquegua, and its San Martín plant began operating in 2025, he said. Babilonia, described above, is still under construction.

Batteries are where the company is waiting. Aramburú said Krelo already has sizeable battery projects in Chile and is waiting for Peru to move forward on battery regulation before adding such assets there.

He said Peru’s rulebook still has to change before renewable technologies can compete on equal terms in the national power system. He named permits and regulatory barriers as the main challenges, since each infrastructure project needs several years of studies, approvals and construction.

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Under Law 32249 of January 2025, the distribution companies that sell power to households must run long-term power tenders. Aramburú called it the bigger opening, saying those companies have held no long-term tenders in more than ten years.

“Many long-term contracts are needed for new projects to be built,” he said. He sees new opportunities for Krelo from 2027.

Aramburú described a grid that leans on backup units and imported diesel and still lacks enough capacity to cover national demand. His conclusion was that more long-term contracts are needed so that new projects get built, capacity grows and energy prices fall.

These are the views of a company that stands to win the contracts. Krelo has not said how large its Peruvian battery plans would be.

The next dated step is 2027, when Aramburú sees new opportunities from the long-term tenders under the new law. Until then, the 2030 target he gave stays conditional on regulation.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Related coverage: Promigas says four Peru gas projects wait and Peru signs gas deal for 15 Andean cities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Owns Krelo?

Krelo is the renewable-energy brand of Promigas, a Colombian natural gas group. It took over the Latin American teams of Zelestra after the May 2026 purchase.

Why Does Krelo Wait on Batteries?

Its Peruvian executive says battery projects need clearer rules before they can join Krelo’s investments there. In Chile the company already has such projects.

Sources: Remarks by Juan Pedro Aramburú, country director of Krelo Peru, at CADE Ejecutivos 2026 (week of 23 November 2026); Promigas announcement on the closing of the Zelestra Latam purchase (late May 2026); Zelestra financing announcement for the Babilonia solar project, 9 March 2026; Congress of Peru, Law 32249 on long-term electricity tenders.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error