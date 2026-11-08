Peru Puts Soldiers on Prison Security Duty

Peru has decided that its overcrowded prisons, where hundreds of inmates have gang links, now need soldiers on the outside. On Sunday, 8 November 2026, the government published Legislative Decree 1742, which lets the Armed Forces help guard jails in a state of emergency.

It is the first decree issued under the special lawmaking powers that Congress gave the executive. For US readers, it shows how far Lima will go against organised crime, including groups linked to Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Legislative Decree 1742 lets soldiers support prison security from outside the walls.

Where. Only prisons under a declared state of emergency.

Who. Soldiers back the prison service (INPE) and the national police.

Scale. More than 107,000 inmates were held in about 42,000 places in August 2026.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Peru’s first decree under its new lawmaking powers puts soldiers around emergency prisons, a bet that firmer outside control can weaken gangs that command crime from behind bars.

What Happened

Peru’s Council of Ministers, the cabinet led by Prime Minister Luis Galarreta, published the decree in the official gazette on 8 November 2026. Its stated aim is to strengthen control of prisons declared in emergency through the temporary and exceptional use of the Armed Forces.

Soldiers will watch the perimeter and tighten checks against weapons and illegal substances. They will also neutralise unauthorised drones that threaten security.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The military will give logistical, technological and intelligence help too. That covers blocking clandestine communications, detecting illegal antennas and preventing escapes or attacks from outside.

Plaza Mayor in central Lima, beside the Government Palace, seat of Peru's executive.

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Why It Matters

Peru’s prison system holds far more people than it was built for. At August 2026 it counted more than 107,000 inmates in about 42,000 places.

Authorities also say 494 inmates are tied to 217 criminal organisations, including factions of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan-born gang. Gangs that run extortion from cells are a direct threat to citizens, businesses and foreign investors.

The decree follows other moves by the government, including the plan for labelling criminal gangs as terrorists and the legislative powers Congress granted. Together they show a security-first agenda under President Keiko Fujimori.

What Happens Next

The prison emergency stays in force until January 2027 in five high-danger prisons: Challapalca, Cochamarca, Miguel Castro Castro, Ancón I and El Milagro. Authorities have already extended the prison emergency in those jails.

The government also plans two new prisons in Huacho, a coastal city north of Lima, to ease crowding. The decree itself starts a period of implementation that officials have not yet described in detail.

What Is Not Known

The official summary does not say how long soldiers will stay or how many will deploy. It also does not say which prisons will receive troops first.

It is also unclear whether Congress, courts or rights groups will challenge the decree. Until the full text and the first orders appear, those details remain open.

What It Means for You

Travellers and investors should read this as a sign of tougher security policy in a country where US companies invest in mining and energy. Any lasting drop in gang-run extortion would help companies operating there.

Military roles inside the justice system also carry human rights questions that US lawmakers and rights groups follow closely. Watch for the first deployments and for any legal challenge.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Peru’s soldiers now guard prisons?

Yes, but only the outside of prisons under a state of emergency. They support the prison service and the police rather than replace them.

What will soldiers do at Peruvian prisons?

The government lists perimeter watch, stronger checks against weapons and drugs, and neutralising unauthorised drones. They also help block clandestine communications and detect illegal antennas.

How crowded are Peru’s prisons?

At August 2026 they held more than 107,000 inmates in about 42,000 places. That is roughly two and a half times capacity.