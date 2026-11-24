A deposed president is asking judges to review a verdict that Paraguay's own court once called beyond its reach. The removal stands while they decide.

The Palacio de Justicia in Asunción, seat of Paraguay's judiciary. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Paraguay

Santiago Peña, the Paraguayan president whom the Senate removed on 6 November, asked the Supreme Court on Monday 23 November 2026 to declare his impeachment void. His lawyer, Ricardo Preda Del Puerto, filed a 56-page “acción de inconstitucionalidad”, a case asking judges to strike down an act as unconstitutional, with the court’s constitutional chamber, according to the Asunción daily La Nación.

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The target is Senate Resolution No. 3, which found Peña guilty of “poor performance of his duties” and ended his term. The filing asks for no interim measure, so the removal stays in force while the judges study the case, La Nación reported on 23 November.

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Key Facts Who. Santiago Peña, Paraguay’s president until the Senate removed him on 6 November.

What. His lawyer asks the court to declare the Senate’s guilty verdict null and worthless.

When. Filed Monday 23 November 2026; the court has set no date.

Power Index. Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 10:00 GMT

A deposed president is asking judges to review a verdict that Paraguay’s own court once called beyond its reach. The removal stands while they decide.

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The case grew out of the collapse of Ueno Bank, an app-based lender with about 2.9 million customers that the central bank placed under resolution on 3 November. Deputies approved the accusation on 5 November, and the Senate turned itself into an impeachment court that same night, ABC Color, another Asunción daily, reported on 23 November.

On 6 November the Senate voted 44 to declare Peña guilty, La Nación reported, after it had rejected a resignation that would have given him immunity and the title of senator for life. Prosecutors charged him the next day with breach of trust and managing assets for his own benefit, and he has since been moved to the Viñas Cué military prison, but he is a suspect and has not been convicted.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Peña wants is written in the filing, as La Nación quoted it: a ruling “declarando nula y sin ningún valor la resolución impugnada”, meaning declaring the challenged resolution null and worthless, under Article 560 of the Code of Civil Procedure. He argues the Senate broke Articles 16, 17 and 256 of the Constitution, which guarantee the right of defence, due process and a proper form of trial.

The sharpest complaint is about time, according to ABC Color. The formal accusation and a file of more than 300 pages reached the defence at 22:15 on 5 November, the hearing was set for 10:00 the next morning, and the Senate refused a request for 72 more hours, leaving what the filing counts as 12 night-time, non-working hours.

File photo, undated. The entrance of the Palacio Legislativo, seat of Paraguay’s Congress, in Asunción. Photo: Mx. Granger, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The filing also says the trial relied on inadmissible evidence: recordings without traceability, press publications and invoices issued by third parties unrelated to the president’s duties. It adds that the resolution never gave reasons for the facts it charged, ABC Color reported.

Preda Del Puerto then answers the five accusations one by one. On conflict of interest, he says Peña declared his shares to the Contraloría General, the state audit office, and later sold them, and that the central bank board, appointed under the previous government, decided Ueno’s conversion into a bank.

He says the state social security institute, IPS, is autonomous and run by its own board, and that removing central bank board members needs Senate agreement and proven cause. He adds that the rise in Peña’s assets predates 15 August 2023, and that a crisis at one lender does not prove the president caused it.

The strongest counter-view comes from the court’s own record. In June 2012 the constitutional chamber dismissed “sin más trámites”, without further procedure, former president Fernando Lugo’s challenge to his impeachment, calling the process “un procedimiento parlamentario administrativo” that the Constitution gave “como competencia exclusiva” to Congress, the judiciary said on 25 June 2012.

Justice Gladys Bareiro de Módica went further, writing that such an action should be rejected at once because impeachment “es una cuestión no justiciable”, a question courts cannot decide, ABC Color recalled. Peña’s team must therefore persuade the court that his case differs from Lugo’s, since the 2012 ruling is the precedent that points against it.

A legal analysis in the Paraguayan outlet El Nacional on 24 November frames the first hurdle. Article 260 of the Constitution lets the chamber review laws, normative instruments and court judgments, but the contested act is a Senate resolution, so the judges must first decide whether they may review a political act at all.

El Nacional adds that even a win “no debe interpretarse automáticamente como una restitución presidencial”, should not automatically be read as a return to office. The ruling would have to spell out its effects, and the validity of acts by the authorities who took over would be debated, while the criminal case runs separately and a review of the Senate vote would not be an acquittal.

For now, Pedro Alliana, the vice president who took over, remains head of state, and the court has not said whether it will admit the action. As of 24 November, no date for the chamber’s first decision had been announced.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does the filing put Peña back in office?

No. He asked for no interim measure, so the removal stays in force until the court rules.

Is this the same as his criminal case?

No. The criminal case about Ueno Bank runs separately, and a ruling on the Senate vote would not decide his guilt or innocence there.

Has a Paraguayan president won such a case before?

The record points the other way: the court dismissed Fernando Lugo’s similar challenge at the outset. Our profile of Peña and the account from an impeachment prosecutor explain how the removal happened.

Sources Filing by Ricardo Preda Del Puerto before the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court, 23 November 2026 (as quoted by La Nación and ABC Color; the document itself is not published online); Senate Resolution No. 3, 6 November 2026; Paraguay’s judiciary (Poder Judicial), press note, 25 June 2012; La Nación, 23 November 2026; ABC Color, 23 November 2026; El Nacional, 24 November 2026. More: Paraguay news hub; his brother detained in the Ueno case.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error