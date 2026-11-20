A small local bond programme in Paraguay is now rated in default, and its holders must choose between joining a court procedure with other creditors and suing for payment.

The Banco Central del Paraguay complex in Asunción. Photo: Cmasi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0), taken in 2009.

Markets: Paraguay

Solventa & Riskmétrica, a Paraguayan credit-rating agency, cut its rating on bonds issued by the Paraguayan firm Consultora Integral para el Desarrollo Empresarial S.A. (CIDESA) to pyD, its default grade, on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It published the decision on 18 November, three months after the company asked a court to arrange a deal with its creditors.

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The programme is authorised for G. 22 billion, or about US$3.5 million at recent rates of roughly 5,900 to 6,500 guaraníes (Paraguay’s currency) per US$. It had carried the rating pyC since September.

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Key Facts Who. Solventa & Riskmétrica, a Paraguayan rating agency, downgraded CIDESA, a Paraguayan consultancy that issued bonds.

What. Programme rating cut from pyC to pyD, the agency’s grade for default.

Where. Paraguay; guaraní bonds sold through the local market.

When. Approved Tuesday 17 November 2026. As of 20 November 2026, 18:40 GMT.

Power Index. Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

A small local bond programme in Paraguay is now rated in default, and its holders must choose between joining a court procedure with other creditors and suing for payment.

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The agency’s scale defines pyD as instruments with no capacity to pay principal and interest as agreed, in effective default or with a bankruptcy request pending. The review followed notices from Paraguayan law firm Mersan Abogados SRL, which represents the bondholders, about CIDESA’s payment failures.

The trouble began with unpaid interest on all five series of the programme, then became default on the whole debt. CIDESA told investors it filed a request for convocatoria de acreedores, Paraguay’s court-supervised arrangement with creditors, on Tuesday 18 August 2026 with a civil and commercial court of first instance in Asunción.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The programme has five series: series 1 to 4 are G. 3 billion each (about US$0.5 million each), and series 5 is G. 10 billion (about US$1.6 million). Annual interest runs from 13.20% to 14%, with maturities between February 2029 and February 2031.

Between 80% and 100% of the proceeds were meant to restructure existing debt, and up to 20% to fund working capital. The bonds are unsecured, backed only by the company’s signature, and Cadiem Casa de Bolsa, a Paraguayan brokerage, organised and placed them.

Downtown Asunción, Paraguay’s capital (Cmasi, CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Bondholders met on Tuesday 6 October 2026 and called a new virtual assembly for Monday 16 November 2026,. It was to decide whether to authorise Mersan to sue for collection, alongside filing claims in the creditors’ procedure, and the call was communicated to the Superintendencia de Valores, the securities regulator of Paraguay’s Central Bank.

CIDESA has not publicly answered the downgrade. Solventa said the company has not precisely explained the causes of the default and has not presented updated financial information.

Solventa did not know the outcome of the 16 November meeting when it wrote its report, and the outcome is not known. Also unknown are the amount actually unpaid, the principal still outstanding and the number of investors.

The rating makes a return to normal payments, as the scale defines it, unlikely until a restructuring is agreed. The choices on the table are claims in the creditors’ procedure, a collection suit, or both, and we found no published hearing date for the procedure.

CIDESA is not the only Paraguayan issuer in trouble. Frigorífico Concepción SA, a Paraguayan meatpacker, did not pay the interest due on 8 October 2026 on series 5 of its G3 bond programme, and said it would stop paying interest on local financial obligations in its restructuring.

The same law firm, Mersan Abogados, was asked to start calling that issuer’s bondholders to a meeting. In both cases missed interest has moved bondholders towards a meeting with their legal representative.

The direct US angle is limited, because these are small guaraní bonds sold locally rather than a US-traded security. The wider interest is how creditors fare in Paraguay’s local bond market, where a second issuer is now in difficulty.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does a pyD rating mean for bondholders?

It means the agency sees no capacity to pay as agreed, so the bonds are treated as in effective default or facing a bankruptcy request.

Can bondholders still recover money?

They were weighing claims in the creditors’ procedure and a collection suit. How much can be recovered is not known.

Does this affect US investors?

Direct exposure looks limited, since the bonds are in guaraníes and were sold locally. We have not seen data on who holds them.

Sources Sources: Solventa & Riskmétrica rating action, approved 17 November 2026; notices by Mersan Abogados to Paraguay’s Superintendencia de Valores; issuer’s programme documents

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error