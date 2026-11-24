A farm-sized property, a loan and a bank now under central bank resolution sit at the centre of what prosecutors allege, and none of it has been tested in court.

File photo, 2010: the Banco Central del Paraguay building in Asunción. Photo: FF MM, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Crime and Justice: Paraguay

Francisco Peña Palacios was intercepted as he tried to leave his home in Asunción on Monday 23 November 2026, after Paraguay’s prosecutors ordered his detention. He is the brother of Santiago Peña, the president whom the Senate removed from office on 6 November.

Prosecutors suspect Francisco Peña and his wife, Rocío Caballero Bosch, of money laundering and of managing assets for their own benefit, according to their order of 23 November in case 92/2026. Neither has been formally charged, and the presumption of innocence applies.

Key Facts Who. Francisco Peña Palacios, brother of ex-president Santiago Peña, and his wife Rocío Caballero Bosch.

What. Prosecutors ordered their detention in a money-laundering probe tied to Ueno Bank, a Paraguayan bank.

When. Monday 23 November 2026.

Power Index. Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A farm-sized property, a loan and a bank now under central bank resolution sit at the centre of what prosecutors allege, and none of it has been tested in court.

The order sits inside case 92/2026, which concerns breach of trust and other offences. Seven prosecutors signed it, among them Christian Benítez and Silvia González.

Paraguay’s Senate removed Santiago Peña, who had been president since 15 August 2023, for “mal desempeño de funciones”, or poor performance of duties, on Friday 6 November 2026, with 44 senators voting for removal. He was detained the same day.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On Saturday 7 November 2026 Judge Humberto Otazú, the guarantees judge for economic crimes, who protects the rights of the accused during an investigation, ordered pretrial detention for Peña. Peña is charged as instigator of breach of trust and as author of managing assets for his own benefit.

“Este ciudadano debe estar bajo la figura de la prisión preventiva para garantizar su sometimiento a este procedimiento,” Otazú said, meaning the citizen must be held in pretrial detention so that he submits to the procedure. Twenty-seven people are charged in the case, and Francisco Peña and his wife are not yet among them.

The case grows out of Paraguay’s banking scandal, specifically Ueno, a Paraguayan bank that the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP, the central bank) began to resolve in early November 2026. The collapse has produced a stream of developments, from the day the head of Paraguay’s bank lobby blamed the Ueno merger to the day a former Ueno vice president handed files to investigators.

In November the BCP’s new president, Schreiner, said losses in the worst case could reach about US$1 billion, including about US$700 million paid out by the deposit-guarantee fund plus debt owed to foreign bondholders. He also said the BCP had identified Ueno assets above US$1 billion, and he set a limit on the problem: “No fue una crisis financiera, fue una crisis de un banco,” meaning it was not a financial crisis but the crisis of one bank.

Francisco Peña was intercepted as he left his home in the Los Laureles district, a residential area of Asunción. He is held at the national police’s organised-crime department in Asunción, awaiting a summons from prosecutors.

His wife, Rocío Caballero Bosch, reportedly went to police offices with her lawyer. Whether she is in custody is not confirmed.

The Palacio de los López, the presidential palace in Asunción, in a 2010 file photo.

Prosecutors say a limited company called PEAR SRL was formed in 2020. In 2023, they allege, Financiera Ueno, the finance arm of the Ueno group, transferred a 1,184-hectare property in María Antonia, in Paraguarí department, worth about US$3 million, to PEAR.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The property had come to the bank as payment in kind, meaning in place of cash, from Ueno Holding SAECA, the group’s holding company. Shares in PEAR passed to Rocío Caballero Bosch and Francisco Peña in February 2024, the order says.

Prosecutors allege that the Vázquez group, a business group named in the order, assumed the loan instalments, and PEAR issued invoices to the group for “confección de granos forrajeros”, which means making of fodder grain. The invoices included US$739,000 in June 2026 and G. 295.65 million (about US$48,000 at roughly G. 6,200 per US$, the rate used in Paraguayan reports) in August 2026.

Julio Daniel Rey Fernández, a former Ueno vice president, appears in the order as a representative of Financiera Ueno at the 2023 transfer. Prosecutors also searched a property linked to PEAR SRL at the weekend before the order.

These are allegations, not findings, and prosecutors say they must still establish how far each person was involved. No statement from Francisco Peña or his wife has been found, so their answer to the allegations has not been heard.

No hearing date or deadline has been stated for either suspect. The next step is a decision by prosecutors on whether to charge them, and no date for it has been given.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Francisco Peña Palacios and what is he suspected of?

He is the brother of former president Santiago Peña, and prosecutors suspect him of money laundering and of managing assets for his own benefit. He has not been formally charged.

Is any of this proven?

No. The order sets out allegations, prosecutors still have to establish each person’s involvement, and the presumption of innocence applies.

What does the Ueno case mean for Paraguay’s banks?

The central bank’s president says the failure is limited to one bank rather than the whole financial system. The loss figure he gave is a worst case, not a final number.

Sources Ministerio Público (Fiscalía) of Paraguay, order in case 92/2026, 23 November 2026; Judge Humberto Otazú, ruling of 7 November 2026; Senate of Paraguay, removal vote of 6 November 2026; Banco Central del Paraguay, statements of November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →