Seven Panamanian men are held in Havana over anti-government graffiti. Panama says it is pursuing their return through quiet diplomacy.

Photo: Luigivampire / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Diplomacy: Panama

Panama’s Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha arrived in Havana on Wednesday 25 November 2026 in what Panama’s Foreign Ministry calls a continuation of its efforts to bring home seven Panamanians still held in Cuba. The ministry said so on 25 November, and it gave no further detail of the agenda.

It is his second visit to Cuba this year, and Cuba’s presidency said President Miguel Díaz-Canel received him on Wednesday. For readers in the United States, the case matters because Cuba says the detainees’ slogans praised American officials.

Key Facts Who. Panama’s Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who met in Havana.

What. Panama seeks the return of Panamanians held in Cuba since late February 2026.

Charge. A crime against the constitutional order over graffiti, with up to eight years in prison.

Power Index. Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

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Seven Panamanian men are held in Havana over anti-government graffiti. Panama says it is pursuing their return through quiet diplomacy.

Ten Panamanians were arrested in Havana on or around 28 February 2026, and Cuba’s Interior Ministry announced the case on Monday 2 March. The ministry accused them of a crime “against the constitutional order” over anti-government graffiti, an offence that carries up to eight years under official Cuban information.

The ministry said in that statement that the group was recruited in Panama and promised US$1,000 to 1,500 each. It quoted a slogan that, it said, expressed trust in US President Donald Trump and two named US officials, one of them Mike Hammer, the senior US diplomat in Havana.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Panama’s government has kept public comment on that account to a minimum. Three women were released and returned to Panama on Saturday 25 April 2026, a move that Panama’s Foreign Ministry attributed to goodwill by Cuban authorities.

Panama’s Foreign Ministry said the release followed the women’s cooperation, under two legal figures that allow leniency, “efficient collaborator” and “criterion of opportunity”. The men remain at Villa Marista, the State Security detention centre in Havana, and no trial date or sentence has been reported.

Martínez-Acha first travelled to Havana on 25 March 2026, when he met Díaz-Canel and spent over an hour with the then ten detained Panamanians. On 4 May 2026 he said: “We ask that the Constitution and the rule of law be respected” (translated from Spanish).

He added that Panama practises “surgical diplomacy”, which he linked to discretion. In a release on Wednesday 2 September 2026 his ministry quoted him saying that Panama is “working to find all the legal alternatives”, so that if there is a conviction the citizens can serve it in Panama (translated from Spanish).

That points to the option Panama is weighing: that any convicted detainees serve their sentences at home. No release has been agreed publicly.

File photo: crowds on Havana’s Malecón seafront, 2015.

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry said Otto Vaillant Frías, its director general for Latin America and the Caribbean, received the Panamanian minister on arrival on 25 November. He also met Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, and the ministry said they discussed cooperation on migration and consular matters.

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Later on 25 November Díaz-Canel received him at the Convention Palace in Havana, and Cuba’s presidency said they discussed bilateral relations and scientific cooperation, including biotechnology. The presidency added that Díaz-Canel thanked Panama for its vote against the US embargo at the UN General Assembly on 28 October 2026.

Díaz-Canel sent greetings to Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino, and the presidency said he wants to broaden political, economic and trade relations. Its item did not mention the detainees, and no source says whether they were discussed or what was agreed.

Cuba’s Interior Ministry says the group committed subversive acts for payment, which is Cuba’s allegation. Díaz-Canel said in March that the detainees’ rights are respected, so the two governments start from different readings of the same arrests.

The visit comes as two US House Democrats asked Cuba, in a letter published on 24 November, to free political prisoners. Panama’s approach, quiet talks and a possible transfer of sentence, differs from that public demand.

The people most affected are the seven men, whose fate now depends on talks between two governments that disagree on the facts. No trial date has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Panama’s foreign minister in Cuba?

He is seeking the return of the Panamanians still held in Havana. Panama’s Foreign Ministry said on 25 November that the trip continues its diplomatic efforts.

What are the detainees accused of?

Cuba’s Interior Ministry accuses them of a crime against the constitutional order over anti-government graffiti. They remain suspects, and no trial date has been reported.

Could they serve any sentence in Panama?

Martínez-Acha said on 2 September that Panama is looking for legal alternatives that would allow it if there is a conviction. No agreement has been announced.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: Panama Foreign Ministry communiqués of 25 November and 2 September 2026; Presidency of Cuba item of 25 November 2026; Cuban Foreign Ministry statement of 25 November 2026; Cuban Interior Ministry statement of 2 March 2026 · Panama Foreign Ministry · Presidency of Cuba

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