Panama Hires Two Law Firms for Mine Ruling
Two contracts, one ruling and one idle copper mine: Panama has set aside up to US$28,980,098.92 for outside legal advice while talks with the mine’s owner are under way.
Politics: Panama
Panama’s Cabinet has approved two contracts worth up to US$28,980,098.92 for international law firms to advise the state on the fallout from the Supreme Court’s ruling against the Cobre Panamá copper-mine contract. Cabinet Resolutions 124 and 125, both dated Tuesday 20 October 2026, were published on Wednesday 25 November in the Gaceta Oficial Digital, the official gazette, issue 30660-M.
Panama uses the US dollar, so every amount in this report is already in US$. The larger of the two deals pays for advice, not for work in courtrooms or arbitration hearings.
Key Facts
- Who. Panama’s Cabinet, finance ministry and law firms Cleary Gottlieb and Hughes Hubbard & Reed.
- What. Up to US$28,980,098.92 combined for advice on the Cobre Panamá ruling.
- When. Resolutions dated 20 October 2026; published 25 November 2026.
- As of. 26 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.
Two contracts, one ruling and one idle copper mine: Panama has set aside up to US$28,980,098.92 for outside legal advice while talks with the mine’s owner are under way.
The Supreme Court ruled on 27 November 2023 that Law 406 of 2023 is unconstitutional, according to the Cabinet resolutions. That law had approved the concession contract of Minera Panamá, the local subsidiary of Canada’s First Quantum Minerals, and the mine has been idle since.
The resolutions state the aim as safeguarding public resources (“en resguardo de los recursos públicos”) from the consequences of that ruling. Resolution 124 also cites Law 407 of 2023, an open-ended ban on new metal-mining concessions, and Cabinet Resolution 19 of 27 February 2024, which set the basis for an orderly closure plan for the mine.
The state has since moved towards talks. President José Raúl Mulino said in a national address on Monday 16 November 2026 that a team led by Commerce Minister Julio Moltó will negotiate with Minera Panamá on jobs, economic benefits, environmental oversight and the pending arbitration cases against Panama.
Mulino said the goal is to resume mining only if the nation’s interests are protected, and that a restart needs a new legal framework, a public consultation and government approval. First Quantum said the next day that it “welcomes the opportunity to engage constructively” in the government-led process, with public participation held before any agreement is reached.
The stakes are large on both sides. Panama’s Commerce Ministry estimated in July that 40,800 people lost work, directly or indirectly, after the closure, while First Quantum’s treaty claim against Panama, suspended in March 2025, seeks at least US$20 billion, according to a 2026 investor-state arbitration guide from the legal directory Chambers and Partners.
Resolution 125 hires Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, an international law firm, for up to US$15,155,900. That is US$10,012,500 in fees and US$5,143,400 in expenses.
The firm is to analyse and structure options for the situations that follow from the ruling, including corporate finance models, the design or renegotiation of contracts, and the orderly closing, opening or ending of investment projects. The resolution excludes advice or representation of the state in administrative, court or arbitration proceedings.
Cleary Gottlieb has served continuously since 1 April 2026, and the finance ministry published the contract documents on 19 October 2026. Resolution 124 hires Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, another international firm, for up to US$13,824,198.92, made up of US$8,612,308.92 in fees and US$5,211,890 in expenses.
Its term runs from 1 June 2025 to 31 December 2027, and the documents were also published on 19 October 2026. The brief is specialised legal and technical-regulatory advice, including regulatory instruments, the fiscal side of mining and the coordination of audit, closure and management of the sector.
Both contracts use the exceptional procurement route in article 79, number 5, of the consolidated text of Law 22 of 2006, Panama’s public-procurement law, which covers contracts of social benefit. Because each amount is above US$3 million, article 83 of that law requires Cabinet approval, and the finance ministry certified that the money is available.
Cleary Gottlieb’s work began before the Cabinet’s approval of 20 October 2026, and the Hughes Hubbard term is set to start on 1 June 2025, also before it. The resolutions do not say how much has been paid so far, or whether the Hughes Hubbard deal also covers arbitration work.
For readers in the United States, the advisory bill is small beside the claim of a miner based in Canada, about 0.14% of US$20 billion. What the Cleary Gottlieb deal rules in is the financial and contract design of a deal or a closure, and what it rules out is courtroom defence.
The Hughes Hubbard term ends on 31 December 2027, which sets the outer limit of the advice now approved. The date of the public consultation that Mulino promised has not been confirmed.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why does Panama need foreign law firms for the mine?
The Cabinet says the ruling left the concession contract without legal basis and created a tangled legal and financial position. The firms advise on the options for sorting it out.
Does this mean the mine will reopen?
No. The resolutions pay for advice, and Mulino has said any restart needs a new legal framework, a public consultation and government approval.
Sources
Cabinet Resolutions 124 and 125 of 20 October 2026, Gaceta Oficial Digital No. 30660-M of 25 November 2026 (gacetaoficial.gob.pa) · Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), contract documents published 19 October 2026 · Supreme Court of Justice of Panama, ruling of 27 November 2023 · Presidency of Panama, address of President Mulino, 16 November 2026 · Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Minister Julio Moltó), July 2026 · First Quantum Minerals, statement of 17 November 2026 · Chambers and Partners, Investor-State Arbitration 2026 guide, Panama chapter
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