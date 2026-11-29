Ecuador’s local vote is the first real test of Noboa’s new party outside the presidential palace. Its result will be read at home as a verdict on the government, though some analysts doubt it carries over.

File photo. A voter casts a ballot at a school polling station in Quito, Ecuador, February 2013. Photo: Cancillería del Ecuador/Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0

Politics: Ecuador

Ecuador votes on Sunday 29 November 2026 in local elections that are the first test of President Daniel Noboa’s young party beyond the presidency. Polls run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, which matches US Eastern Time that day, and Noboa himself is not on the ballot.

The party is Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN, Noboa’s political movement), running under list 7 and without alliances in its first local elections. It faces voters a year after Ecuadorians answered No to all four questions Noboa put to them in a referendum on 16 November 2025.

Key Facts Who. Noboa’s party ADN (Acción Democrática Nacional) contests 222 mayoralties and 23 prefectures.

When. Sunday 29 November 2026, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ecuador time; winners take office 14 May 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a US platform, gives Quito: Muñoz 56.5%, Burbano 34.0% (11:00 p.m. ET, 28 November).

Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 29 November 2026, 04:30 GMT.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why Ecuador shut its borders before Sunday's vote” Get the brief

Ecuador’s local vote is the first real test of Noboa’s new party outside the presidential palace. Its result will be read at home as a verdict on the government, though some analysts doubt it carries over.

Ecuador, which uses the US dollar as its currency, has 13,827,643 voters convoked by the National Electoral Council (CNE, the election authority), according to the CNE. Of them, 13,331,335 live in Ecuador and 496,308 abroad.

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They will elect 23 prefects (provincial governors) with vice-prefects, 222 mayors, 909 urban and 457 rural councillors, and 4,131 parish board members. They will also choose 7 members of the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council (CPCCS, a state oversight body), from 51,731 candidacies that stood firm, according to the CNE on 11 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The CNE first set the vote for 14 February 2027 and later moved it forward, amid the risk of El Niño rains, a Pacific weather pattern that brings heavy rain. Noboa took legislative leave from the presidency to campaign, 14 days split between 12 and 26 November 2026, while Vice President María José Pinto was in charge.

File photo. Plaza Grande, the main square of Quito’s historic centre, 2015. Photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

ADN’s big bets are three cities. It fields Harold Burbano, a former labour minister, for mayor of Quito, and Juan Carlos Vega for mayor of Cuenca, with Giovanna Ubidia for prefect of Pichincha, the province around Quito, and Andrés Guschmer, a Guayas lawmaker, for prefect of Guayas province.

In Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, ADN backs Cynthia Viteri, a former mayor of the city and long-time member of the Social Christian Party (PSC, a conservative party). She left Centro Democrático, a smaller party, to join ADN.

Noboa said in an interview on 23 July 2026 that Viteri “es una buena candidata”, which we translate as “is a good candidate”. She is the face of his bid to win the country’s biggest city.

Revolución Ciudadana, the movement of former president Rafael Correa, is suspended and runs under borrowed banners. In Quito, the sitting mayor Pabel Muñoz, from Correa’s camp, seeks re-election.

Guayaquil has eight mayoral candidates. Fiorella Ycaza of the Ecuadorian Socialist Party is the wife of mayor Aquiles Álvarez, who has been in custody since his arrest on 10 February 2026 and is not a candidate, while Andrés Roche is the PSC’s candidate.

On 27 November 2026 Ecuador’s prosecutors said they searched five properties in Guayaquil and in Samborondón, a district next to the city. Roche says three people close to his campaign were affected, and prosecutors named no crime or target.

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If ADN wins in Quito, Guayaquil and Cuenca, it will have shown that Noboa’s movement can win votes away from the national stage. If it loses there, its strength will look confined to the presidency and the national assembly.

A local result does not automatically carry over to national politics, because mayors and prefects are judged on local services. Electoral silence, the legal ban on campaigning in the final days, began on 27 November 2026.

El Niño rains have disturbed preparations, and the CNE says it has moved 29 polling sites in six provinces, as of 28 November 2026. It said that day that only its plenary, the full council, can suspend voting at a flooded site, and its statement announced no suspension.

Floodwater has reached some polling places in Los Ríos province, whose capital is Babahoyo. José Cabrera, president of the CNE, said on 18 November that the council has about 2,500 alternative polling sites.

José Cabrera, president of the CNE, said the first tallies are expected between 18:00 and 18:30 Ecuador time (23:00 to 23:30 GMT) on Sunday. These figures come from the official count, which the CNE publishes separately from any quick count.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a US-based prediction platform, bets on the Quito mayoral race stood at Pabel Muñoz 56.5%, Harold Burbano 34.0% and Bernardo Jijón, another candidate, 9.9%, as of 11:00 p.m. ET on Saturday 28 November 2026. Trading volume was US$76,664, and these prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Noboa on the ballot?

No. He is not a candidate, but his party ADN is, so the result will be read as a judgement on his government.

When will results appear?

The CNE expects the first tallies on Sunday evening, local time. They come from the official count of polling-station tallies.

Why do floods matter for the vote?

Rising water has reached some polling places, and the CNE has moved sites. Only its plenary can suspend voting at a site.

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Sources Sources National Electoral Council (CNE), figures and calendar for the 29 November 2026 local elections, statements of 27 and 28 November 2026

Public statement of President Daniel Noboa, 23 July 2026

Statements of Ecuador’s prosecutors and of Andrés Roche, 27 November 2026

Polymarket, Quito mayoral market, 28 November 2026

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