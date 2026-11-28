Two days before Ecuadorians choose local officials, one flooded city is waiting for a board that could not meet to say whether its voters can reach the polls.

On Friday 27 November 2026, Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE) twice failed to meet on whether to hold Sunday’s local elections in flooded Babahoyo. A third session, called for 19:00, had not been confirmed as open at the latest report.

The CNE’s provincial office in Los Ríos, the coastal province whose capital is Babahoyo, says the vote will go ahead on 29 November. On Thursday, water had reached between 12 and 13 of the province’s 174 polling places.

Key Facts Who. The CNE, led by president José Cabrera; voters in Babahoyo, Los Ríos province.

What. The council twice failed to meet on Babahoyo’s vote on Friday 27 November.

Where. Between 12 and 13 of Los Ríos’s 174 polling places had water on Thursday, officials say.

Next. Voting is set for Sunday 29 November; flood-blocked voters can seek a case-by-case fine waiver.

As of. 28 November 2026, 03:20 GMT.

The Babahoyo River at Babahoyo, Ecuador. (File photo: Montielec98, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Ecuador

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Two days before Ecuadorians choose local officials, one flooded city is waiting for a board that could not meet to say whether its voters can reach the polls.

The CNE called the meeting after two earlier attempts failed because councillors Esthela Acero, Elena Nájera and José Merino did not attend. The council is the body that runs Ecuador’s elections, and it was due to receive technical reports on the flooding before deciding whether to suspend or keep the vote in Babahoyo.

The cantonal emergency committee has approved a 90-day emergency in Babahoyo, and floodwater has cut roads and forced passengers to change vehicles. Floodwater has also reached the rural parish of Caracol, where it covers the main road.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Juan Francisco Cevallos, who directs the CNE’s office in Los Ríos, said on Thursday 26 November that the elections remain firm in the province and will not be suspended. He said polling places with water include schools in Caracol, the Barreiro and El Salto districts and the entrance to the Technical University of Babahoyo.

Cevallos said officials are arranging nearby contingency polling places in case the weather worsens on Friday and Saturday. He plans to meet the public works ministry to find routes that can carry ballot boxes and election staff.

Voting for about 455 electors in custody in Los Ríos began on Thursday 26 November under the protection of the armed forces and the police. Cevallos said the schedule is advancing as planned.

CNE president José Cabrera has said the council keeps a permanent weather watch and has contingency polling places across the country. He has said the council does not rule out extraordinary decisions if severe flooding blocks access.

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The council had already dropped one plan because of the rain. On 23 November it voted 3 to 1, with one abstention, against an election-night quick count, citing the weather.

Ecuador moved this round of local elections forward from 2027, and voting is compulsory. Voters who cannot reach the polls because of floods can ask for a waiver of the US$48.20 fine from Monday 30 November at provincial election offices, and each case is assessed.

The CNE has not published a decision on Babahoyo, and it is not known whether the council met later on Friday. It is also unknown how many voters in the city will be moved to other polling places.

For readers abroad, the case shows how El Niño rains are reaching an election in a coastal province. The next test is Sunday, when Ecuadorians choose mayors and prefects, or regional governors, and the board decides whether Babahoyo votes as planned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Babahoyo vote on Sunday?

Provincial election officials say the vote continues as planned. The national council has not published a decision on Babahoyo.

What if a voter cannot reach the polls?

Voters blocked by floods can ask for a fine waiver from 30 November with proof. Each case is assessed.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: statements of the CNE delegation in Los Ríos and of CNE president José Cabrera (26–27 November 2026); CNE session call of 27 November 2026; Consejo Nacional Electoral · Municipio de Babahoyo

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