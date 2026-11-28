A bus has fallen into a ravine on the highway that links Honduras’ capital with San Pedro Sula, and the final toll and the cause are not yet known.

The colonial cathedral in central Comayagua, the city where journalist José Ángel González García was found dead on 10 October, pictured in December 2018 (file photo). (Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Accidents: Honduras

A bus collided with a light vehicle and then fell into a ravine about 100 metres deep on the morning of Saturday 28 November 2026, on a steep stretch of highway in central Honduras. At least eight people died, including the bus driver, according to preliminary counts from officials, and the fire service (Cuerpo de Bomberos de Honduras) reported nine dead and 28 injured.

The crash happened at the Cuesta de la Virgen, a steep section of highway CA-5 in Comayagua department, near kilometre 95. CA-5 is the main road linking the capital, Tegucigalpa, with Comayagua, Siguatepeque and San Pedro Sula, Honduras’ industrial city.

Key Facts Who. An intercity bus and a light vehicle; at least eight dead in preliminary counts.

What. The bus hit a light vehicle, then fell into a ravine about 100 metres deep.

Where. Cuesta de la Virgen, highway CA-5, Comayagua department, near kilometre 95.

When. Morning of Saturday 28 November 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

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Early reports on Saturday put the toll at four, and the figure rose through the day. Firefighters were still working at the wreck.

A bus has fallen into a ravine on the highway that links Honduras’ capital with San Pedro Sula, and the final toll and the cause are not yet known.

The fire service’s preliminary count was nine dead and 28 injured, while other counts on Saturday stood at eight dead. The figures are preliminary, so the toll may change as rescuers finish their work.

The bus reportedly belongs to the Carolina transport company and was on a route linking Tegucigalpa with Intibucá department, though reports name different final stops. Reports say the bus driver is among the dead.

A street in Comayagua, the Honduran department where the crash happened. (File photo) Photo: John Asselin, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Sergio Madrid, operations chief of the Honduran fire service, told Honduran media that the bus skidded, hit a light vehicle and then fell into a gorge of about 100 metres. Authorities have not said whether speed, a mechanical fault, road conditions or a manoeuvre was to blame.

Firefighters from Siguatepeque, a city on the same highway, were searching the wreck for more victims. Edwin Cárcamo, a fire commander, told Honduran television: “We are searching for more people; let’s hope there are no more victims” (translated from Spanish).

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Ambulances took injured people with multiple injuries to Hospital Santa Teresa in Comayagua. Two seriously injured patients were sent on to Hospital Escuela, the main public hospital in the capital, Tegucigalpa.

CA-5 is the corridor between the capital and San Pedro Sula, so travellers and freight operators should follow local authorities’ guidance on road conditions while rescue work continues. More coverage from the country is gathered in Honduras news.

The identities of the dead have not been released by the authorities. The final toll, the passenger count and the cause of the crash remain unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Honduras bus crash?

At least eight people died in preliminary counts, and the fire service reported nine. The final toll has not been announced.

What caused the crash?

Authorities have not established a cause. The fire service says the bus skidded and hit a light vehicle before falling into the ravine.

What should travellers on CA-5 do?

They should follow local authorities’ guidance on road conditions. CA-5 is the main road between Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula.

Sources Cuerpo de Bomberos de Honduras (preliminary count of 28 November 2026); media statements of 28 November 2026 by fire service operations chief Sergio Madrid and fire commander Edwin Cárcamo.

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