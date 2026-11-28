Ecuador’s rainy season has turned deadly just before voters go to the polls. The coast that feeds the economy is taking the worst of it.

File photo. The Cathedral of Babahoyo, capital of Los Ríos province, Ecuador. Photo: Ministerio de Cultura y Patrimonio, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Disasters: Ecuador

El Niño rains have killed 34 people in Ecuador since the government declared a nationwide red alert on 29 August 2026, the national risk-management agency (SNGR) reported on the night of Friday 27 November. The deaths span the coast and the Andes, and local elections are due on Sunday 29 November.

Most of the damage is on the Pacific coast, the production belt of a dollarised economy that exports bananas, shrimp and oil. More than 120,000 people are affected or have lost their homes or belongings, and November has already logged more flood, landslide and storm incidents than October.

Key Facts Who. More than 120,000 people are affected or have lost their homes or belongings.

What. 34 dead and 23 injured since the 29 August red alert.

When. Local elections are on Sunday 29 November; rain is forecast to ease on Saturday 28 November.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

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Ecuador’s rainy season has turned deadly just before voters go to the polls. The coast that feeds the economy is taking the worst of it.

The latest deaths came on Friday 27 November, when a landslide of earth and mud fell on houses in San Vicente canton, in Manabí province, and killed two people. Another 23 people have been injured.

The government declared the red alert for El Niño, a warming of the Pacific Ocean that shifts rainfall patterns, on 29 August 2026. A red alert is the level the government used to mobilise money and staff for the hardest-hit zones.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

SNGR logged 2,249 adverse events, its term for floods, landslides and similar incidents, up to 15:00 on Friday 27 November, 60% of them floods and 17% landslides. Guayas province had the most events with 534, ahead of Los Ríos with 253.

File photo. The coastal community of Palmar, Santa Elena province, Ecuador. Photo: Aaronmormot, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The monthly count shows the rains intensifying: 3 events in August, 219 in September, 991 in October and 1,036 in November. November, with days still to run, has already passed October.

More than 73,700 people are affected, and 49,310 more are damnificados, meaning people who lost their home or belongings. SNGR counts 123 homes destroyed and 31,152 damaged.

Infrastructure has taken heavy losses, with 11 bridges collapsed, 54 more damaged, and 46 health centres and 2,862 schools affected. On the farms, 10,484 hectares of crops are lost, 9,251 more are partly damaged and 2,518 animals have died.

On the night of Friday 27 November, SNGR said 42 rivers and streams were overflowing. Babahoyo, capital of Los Ríos province, is in a declared flood emergency after its rivers burst their banks.

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The agency has coordinated 40,672 items of humanitarian aid. Fourteen shelters hold 568 people from 193 families.

INAMHI, Ecuador’s national weather service, forecasts easing rain on Saturday 28 November 2026. Drizzle is expected on the coast, with moderate rain in parts of the provinces of Esmeraldas, Manabí, Guayas and El Oro.

Ecuador holds local elections on Sunday 29 November, and the National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that runs the vote, has moved 11 polling sites this week because of the rains. It is not known whether any polling site will be unable to open, and the damage figures do not yet show any disruption to voting.

The forecast and the rivers still overflowing keep the risk of further floods and landslides in place for the hardest-hit coastal provinces. How many more deaths the rains will cause is not known.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ecuador facing floods and landslides?

El Niño has changed rainfall patterns, and the government has kept the country on nationwide red alert since late August. Floods and landslides make up most of the adverse events.

Will the rains affect Ecuador’s local elections?

The electoral council has moved some polling sites because of the rains, but it is not known whether any will fail to open. Voting is still scheduled for Sunday.

Who is helping people hit by the floods?

The national risk-management agency SNGR is coordinating humanitarian aid. Shelters in several provinces house families who lost their homes.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: SNGR (Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos) situation reports of 26 and 27 November 2026; INAMHI forecast of 28 November 2026; National Electoral Council (CNE)

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