Police say nine people did not answer invitations to be questioned over an alleged threat to a bank chief, and one of them says no invitation ever arrived.

Business: Nigeria

Nigerian police said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that the media owner Nduka Obaigbena and eight other people are wanted to assist an investigation into a parcel of live ammunition delivered to a bank chief’s home. Obaigbena’s office said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that no police invitation ever reached him.

The parcel went to Olusegun Alebiosu, managing director of FirstBank, one of Nigeria’s oldest banks. FirstBank’s parent, First HoldCo Plc, is listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), where its shares trade.

Key Facts Who. Police declared media owner Nduka Obaigbena and eight others wanted; his office says no invitation reached him.

What. A parcel with two rounds of live ammunition was delivered to FirstBank chief Olusegun Alebiosu’s home.

Where. The home is in Ikoyi, Lagos; the Zone 2 police command (Lagos and Ogun) made the announcement.

Status. Nobody has been charged, and police have not named who sent the parcel.

As of. 25 November 2026, 13:10 GMT.

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Police say nine people did not answer invitations to be questioned over an alleged threat to a bank chief, and one of them says no invitation ever arrived.

Police Say Nine Skipped Questioning

The parcel, packaged as a fashion-design gift, was delivered by a dispatch rider of unknown identity to Alebiosu’s home, Assistant Inspector-General of Police Olohundare Jimoh said. Jimoh, who commands police Zone 2 covering Lagos and Ogun states, spoke at a press briefing at the zone headquarters in Onikan, Lagos, on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

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Security staff received the parcel, which held two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, a calibre made for compatible firearms including AK-47 rifles, Jimoh said. It carried no message naming the sender.

Alebiosu reported the matter to the police on 7 May 2026, and the parcel was opened the next morning. Jimoh said a joint team of detectives, ballistics experts and forensic investigators then ran a discreet investigation.

Preliminary findings showed that FirstBank had run extensive loan-recovery activity against customers who allegedly owe it large sums, Jimoh said. Some of those customers allegedly confronted bank representatives and threatened the managing director during recovery.

Police invited ten bank customers and other people “considered relevant” on 5 November 2026 to appear for questioning on 12 November 2026. Only one came, so police declared the other nine wanted “to facilitate” the investigation into the alleged threat against Alebiosu and his family.

The nine include Obaigbena, chairman of THISDAY, a Nigerian newspaper, and of ARISE Media Group, which owns ARISE News television, and Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, managing director of the oil company Nestoil. Seven other people are also on the list.

Jimoh said the inquiry follows the Judges’ Rules, the police guidelines on questioning suspects, the 1999 Constitution, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 (Nigeria’s criminal procedure law) and the Firearms Act. He said nobody is above the law, promised that the rights of suspects and of the complainant would be protected, and asked anyone with information on the nine to go to the nearest police station.

Lagos State Police Commissioner Tijani Fatai told a press briefing at the Lagos command on Tuesday 23 June 2026 that no suspect was in custody. He said the managing director had named people he suspected, but called that “his suspicion, anyway”, and added: “The case is still under investigation, and we are treating it with the seriousness it deserves.”

Obaigbena’s Office Rejects the Notice

Obaigbena’s office issued a statement in Ikoyi on Wednesday 25 November 2026 under the title “This Desperate Smear Campaign Will Not Stand”. It says it checked all his offices and found no invitation from the police or any other law-enforcement agency.

The office adds that no invitation was delivered to any of his addresses, and it questions how police concluded he evaded a summons. It says he last spoke with senior police leadership on 19 November 2026 about state policing, and that nobody indicated he was wanted in this matter.

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The statement says Obaigbena has no personal dispute with Alebiosu or with Femi Otedola, the FirstBank chairman. It says Alebiosu visited his Ikoyi office three times, bringing a bottle of whiskey on the second visit.

According to the office, those meetings covered payments it claims FirstBank owes THISDAY and ARISE Television, and the bank issued the media group a letter of non-indebtedness. It also says Obaigbena met Otedola twice about a possible settlement, including at the home of businessman Aliko Dangote and in Monaco.

The office says the two men also exchanged WhatsApp messages on settlement options, and it links the dispute to a court case between FirstBank and General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL), a company it links to Obaigbena. It says the Supreme Court delivered a unanimous five-member decision in favour of GHL on 3 July 2026, and that FirstBank and GHL have since explored an out-of-court settlement.

Otedola has held more than 20% of First HoldCo since June 2026 (see our earlier coverage and its follow-up). Governance disputes at a major lender matter to investors, including US-listed funds and the Nigerian diaspora who follow the bank.

Office towers in central Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo: Clara Sanchiz, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Police have not said who sent the parcel, and they have not said whether they will publish the evidence behind the wanted notice. Police say the invitations were issued while Obaigbena’s office says none reached him, so it is unclear whether the nine received them.

The outcome of the settlement talks between FirstBank and GHL is also unknown. No court date or police deadline has been published, so the next step has no date yet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Nduka Obaigbena been charged?

No. Police describe him as wanted to assist an investigation, and nobody has been charged.

What does Obaigbena say?

His office says no police invitation reached him and rejects the allegation as a smear campaign.

Why does the case matter to investors?

FirstBank’s parent, First HoldCo, is listed on the Nigerian Exchange, so a dispute involving its managing director draws attention. The police case is an allegation, not a finding.

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Sources Source: Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 command press briefing of 24 November 2026; Lagos State Police Command press briefing of 23 June 2026; statement by the office of Nduka Obaigbena, 25 November 2026

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