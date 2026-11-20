The cause described so far comes from police sources. It awaits a formal finding by the Niger State Police Command.

File photo. Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Nigeria: Road Safety

Fourteen people died when a truck carrying passengers and 35 cattle lost control and fell near Ibeto, a town on the Kontagora road in Nigeria’s Niger State, at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The truck was travelling from Koko, in Kebbi State in the north-west, towards Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

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Niger State is in north-central Nigeria and is not the neighbouring country of Niger. The Niger State Police Command says it is investigating.

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Police sources reportedly blame a second vehicle, whose driver has fled.

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Key Facts Who. The truck driver and 13 other people on board died; two bodies remain unidentified.

What. A truck carrying passengers and 35 cattle lost control after another vehicle brushed it.

Where. Kontagora road near Ibeto, Niger State, north-central Nigeria.

When. About 11 a.m. on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

The cause described so far comes from police sources. It awaits a formal finding by the Niger State Police Command.

The account comes from Zagazola Makama, a Nigerian counter-insurgency reporting account that cited police sources. Nigerian newspapers repeated it on 19 and 20 November, and we found no separate police statement; the report itself says the command is investigating.

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According to those police sources, an unidentified vehicle travelling in the same direction tried to overtake the truck and brushed against it. The driver then lost control, and the truck, registered in Lagos, fell on the road.

The vehicle said to be involved was later traced to Kaboji, a community in Magama local government area (a district), and taken to a police area command office. Its driver fled and has not been found, and police have not said whether he will face charges.

Relatives identified most of the dead, and the bodies they claimed were released for burial under Islamic rites. Two unidentified bodies were placed in the mortuary of the general hospital in Kontagora, the nearest large town.

File photo: rocky hills above the city of Jos in Nigeria’s north-central region. The picture is not from the crash site.

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The truck was on a long journey south, from Kebbi State in the north-west to Lagos on the coast. Such routes are typical of Nigeria’s livestock trade, which moves animals from northern states to southern cities.

Police have not said how many people were on the truck, what speed it was travelling at or whether the cattle were injured. Those details, and any charge against the second driver, will come from the Niger State Police Command’s investigation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is this crash in the country of Niger?

No. It happened in Niger State, a state in north-central Nigeria, on a road near the town of Kontagora.

Has anyone been arrested?

Not so far. Police sources say the driver of the second vehicle fled, and the investigation is continuing.

Sources: Niger State Police Command, investigation confirmed in the account; Zagazola Makama, Nigerian counter-insurgency reporting account, report citing police sources.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error