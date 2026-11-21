The naira has closed weaker for five trading days in a row, and interbank trading volume hit its highest of any day since 28 October. The central bank’s next rate meeting starts on Monday.

Photo: Clara Sanchiz / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Markets: Nigeria

Nigeria’s naira closed at ₦1,394 per US dollar on Friday 20 November 2026, its weakest close since at least 28 October. It now takes 2.5% more naira to buy one dollar than it did on Monday 16 November, when the close was ₦1,360.

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The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) publishes an official daily benchmark, the volume-weighted average of the day’s trades, and that figure rose from ₦1,357.19 on Monday to ₦1,389.73 on Friday. Measured at the closing rate, a US investor holding naira savings lost about 2.4% of their dollar value over the week, before any interest earned.

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Key Facts Who. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which publishes the official daily rate for the naira.

What. The naira closed at ₦1,394 per US dollar on Friday 20 November 2026, its weakest close since at least 28 October.

Where. Nigeria’s official foreign exchange market, where banks trade dollars and naira with each other.

Next. The CBN’s rate-setting committee meets on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of. 21 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

The naira has closed weaker for five trading days in a row, and interbank trading volume hit its highest of any day since 28 October. The central bank’s next rate meeting starts on Monday.

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The central bank’s last rate meeting was on 21 and 22 September 2026. Its Monetary Policy Committee, the panel that sets the benchmark rate, reset it to 23% from the 26.5% it held in July and recalibrated the corridor for standing facilities, the overnight window where banks deposit or borrow cash, to +50/-300 basis points (0.5 points above and 3 points below the benchmark rate).

The CBN’s published list of decisions covers the rate, the corridor and the cash reserve requirement, the share of deposits banks must hold at the central bank, and says nothing about the exchange rate. It is a list of decisions, not a statement about the currency.

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The weakness is recent: the closing rate was ₦1,346 on 30 October, so the dollar now costs 3.6% more naira than three weeks ago. Closes held between ₦1,346 and ₦1,349 from 28 to 30 October, and every close since Monday has been weaker than the one before.

The move came in steps rather than one jump. The closing rate went from ₦1,360 on Monday to ₦1,363 on Tuesday, ₦1,379.99 on Wednesday and ₦1,388 on Thursday, and on Friday traded between ₦1,387.10 and ₦1,400 before settling.

The closing rate is the day’s final rate in the CBN table, while the official rate averages every trade, which is why the two figures differ. Both point the same way this week.

File photo. Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, from the air. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Interbank turnover, the dollar volume traded between banks, was US$68.66 million on Monday, a quiet day, and reached US$815.57 million on Friday, the highest of any day since 28 October. Interbank deals rose from 79 to 179 over the same days.

The CBN’s table records prices and volumes but not the direction of trades, so it does not show who was buying dollars. It also does not show whether the central bank itself sold dollars during the week.

For anyone converting money, the effect is plain arithmetic. One million naira bought about US$735 at Monday’s closing rate and about US$717 at Friday’s, a loss of US$18 in a week.

Anyone in Nigeria who pays for imports in dollars now pays about 2.5% more in naira than a week earlier. For foreign investors, the same move reduces what naira assets are worth when converted back.

Our explainer on how Nigeria sets its interest rate shows what the committee can change. For a comparison with another African currency, see our report on Zambia’s kwacha, and the Nigeria news page for more coverage.

The next dated step is the CBN’s 308th Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November 2026, set in the bank’s published 2026 calendar. Further out, Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC (the Independent National Electoral Commission), has scheduled the presidential and National Assembly (parliament) elections for Saturday 16 January 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the official naira rate?

It is the volume-weighted average of the day’s trades on Nigeria’s official foreign exchange market, published by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The closing rate, the day’s final rate in the CBN table, can differ from it.

What should readers watch next?

The central bank’s rate meeting is the first event to watch. Its next daily rate tables will show whether the slide continues or steadies.

Sources: Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market rates, 16 to 20 November 2026; Central Bank of Nigeria, Monetary Policy Committee decisions and 2026 meeting calendar; Independent National Electoral Commission, election timetable.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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