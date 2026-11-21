NIGERIA · ANALYSIS

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a large oil producer, and its central bank is in the middle of a rare easing cycle. This analysis explains how the rate is set and what the committee is weighing, drawing on the Africa Intelligence Brief of 21 November 2026.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What is happening The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee meets on 23 and 24 November 2026, with the decision due on Tuesday 24 November and the rate now at 23%.

Why it matters The committee cut the rate by 350 basis points in September, and the naira has weakened since, so the next move tests whether easing can continue.

The numbers The rate is 23% (central bank, since September 2026), headline inflation was 14.06% in October 2026 (National Bureau of Statistics), and the official USD/NGN rate was about 1,363 on 18 November, while the interbank market closed that day at 1,379.99.

Who is who Olayemi Cardoso, the central bank governor, chairs the committee, which has up to 12 members, while Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, Statistician-General, leads the statistics bureau that publishes inflation.

What to watch The decision comes on 24 November, after a two-day meeting, and November inflation is typically released in mid-December.

What it means for you A US investor in naira assets should weigh a 23% policy rate against a currency that has weakened, with the official rate at about NGN 1,363 per US dollar and the interbank market closing at NGN 1,379.99 on 18 November.

Nigeria’s interest rate is set by a committee of up to 12 members at the central bank, and it now stands at 23%. Investors in the United States should care because the decision on 24 November will shape returns on naira bonds and the value of the currency itself.

How the Central Bank Sets the Rate

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sets its main rate through a Monetary Policy Committee, or MPC, of up to 12 members. The Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, chairs it, with four Deputy Governors and other members from inside and outside the Bank, according to Nairametrics on 15 November 2026.

Staff present economic conditions and forecasts, and members then vote. A majority decides, and the committee meets roughly every two months.

Its main tool is the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), now 23%. Around it sits a corridor of standing facilities, set at plus 50 and minus 300 basis points, which fixes what the CBN pays and charges banks.

The third tool is the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR), the share of deposits that banks must keep at the central bank. The September 2026 decision left the requirement unchanged at 45% for deposit money banks and 16% for merchant banks.

The Rule of Thumb

Nairametrics, a Lagos business news site, gives a simple guide in its explainer. The committee raises the rate when inflation climbs sharply, the naira is under pressure or liquidity is excessive.

It holds when inflation is easing but risks persist. It cuts when disinflation is steady, the currency is stable and cheaper credit will not reignite prices.

A granite outcrop above grassland near Abuja, Nigeria, undated. Photo: Mark Fischer, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr.

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The Numbers That Matter

The MPC cut the rate from 27% to 26.5% at its 304th meeting in February 2026, according to the CBN. It then held at 26.5% in May and July, before the 307th meeting on 21 to 22 September 2026.

At that meeting it cut the rate by 350 basis points to 23%, which Nairametrics called the biggest cut since 2006. The CBN said the reset was needed because the policy rate had drifted from market rates.

The CBN said on 22 September that it reset the MPR to 23% and recalibrated the corridor.

Policy rate: 23% (CBN, set 21 to 22 September 2026).

Headline inflation: 14.06% year on year in October 2026, against 14.63% in September and 15.39% in August (National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, released 16 November).

Food inflation: 19.13% in October, against 19.59% in September (NBS).

Core inflation: 10.78% year on year in October (NBS).

Gross reserves: $54.87bn on 12 November, down $390.94m from $55.26bn on 27 October (CBN data).

The gap between the 23% policy rate and 14.06% headline inflation is about nine percentage points, by our arithmetic. That leaves real room to ease, which is the case for cutting further.

Nairametrics’ explainer also points to September 2026, when month-on-month core inflation rose to 1.11% from minus 0.06% in August, before falling 0.53% in October, the latest NBS figure. That jump is the main reason it gives for caution.

A Caveat on the Inflation Series

The 2026 press reports show October 2025 inflation as 18.97%, using a rebased index with 2024 as the base year. The figure first published for October 2025 was 16.05%, so old and new series should not be compared directly.

A rocky hill above Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria. (File photo)

Who Decides and What Each Wants

Central Bank of Nigeria: the country’s monetary authority, led by Governor Olayemi Cardoso. It says it will stay data-dependent and wants policy rates closer to market rates.

the country’s monetary authority, led by Governor Olayemi Cardoso. It says it will stay data-dependent and wants policy rates closer to market rates. Monetary Policy Committee: the body, with up to 12 members, that votes on the rate. In November 2025 it split 6 to 5 to hold at 27%, with five members voting for a 50 basis point cut (ThisDay, Nairametrics).

the body, with up to 12 members, that votes on the rate. In November 2025 it split 6 to 5 to hold at 27%, with five members voting for a 50 basis point cut (ThisDay, Nairametrics). National Bureau of Statistics: the official statistics agency, led by Statistician-General Prince Adeyemi Adeniran. Its monthly inflation print is the main input to the committee’s debate.

the official statistics agency, led by Statistician-General Prince Adeyemi Adeniran. Its monthly inflation print is the main input to the committee’s debate. Finance Ministry: run by Taiwo Oyedele, finance minister and coordinating minister of the economy since 23 April 2026, according to the Federal Ministry of Information. He took over from Wale Edun on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The split in November 2025 shows the committee has not always agreed on timing. A close vote then became a large cut in September, so the mood inside the room has shifted.

Outside forecasters are also part of the picture. All five experts surveyed by Nairametrics expect the MPC to hold at 23% on 23 to 24 November.

The Naira, the Stakes and the Scenarios

A Weaker Naira

On the official market the naira was about NGN 1,358 per US dollar on 17 November and NGN 1,363 on 18 November, before the interbank close weakened to NGN 1,379.99 on 18 November.

The official rate was about NGN 1,363 per US dollar (the CBN-published rate for 18 November), while the interbank market closed that day at NGN 1,379.99. Techeconomy reported the parallel market at NGN 1,470 per dollar on 19 November, the weakest since 28 January.

The Stakes for Investors

A lower policy rate tends to pull down the yield a naira investor earns. A weaker naira then cuts the dollar value of that income, so the two forces add together for a foreign holder.

Reserves give the central bank some cushion. Even so, they slipped from $55.26bn on 27 October to $54.87bn on 12 November, according to CBN data.

Three Scenarios for 24 November

In the first scenario, the MPC holds at 23%. All five experts in Nairametrics’ 15 November explainer expect this, and it fits a committee that wants to see whether the October inflation drop lasts.

In the second scenario, it cuts again. One expert in the Nairametrics explainer says a modest cut cannot be ruled out.

A third scenario, a rise, finds no support in the sources we reviewed. It would take a sharp naira slide or a jump in monthly prices to put it on the table.

What would stabilise the picture is a steady naira and another soft inflation reading, which would make cuts in 2027 easier to defend. What would tip it the other way is a further fall in the currency or more month-on-month price gains like those seen in September.

A street in the old part of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. photo. A street in the old town of Port Harcourt, 2023. Photo: SteadyWins, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What It Means for You

For a US investor with naira bonds or exposure through an emerging-market fund, the policy rate is only half the story. The other half is the exchange rate: the official rate was about NGN 1,363 per US dollar on 18 November, while the interbank market closed that day at NGN 1,379.99.

A hold at 23% keeps the current yield anchor in place. A cut would lower it, and a weaker naira would trim dollar returns on top.

For US executives with Nigerian operations, a lower policy rate can eventually mean cheaper local credit. Falling inflation, at 14.06% in October 2026 according to the NBS, also eases pressure on wages and input costs.

For Latin American readers, the Nigerian case poses a familiar question. Can an emerging-market central bank keep cutting while its currency weakens, or must it pause to defend the exchange rate?

What Is Not Known

Most figures here come from press reports of CBN and NBS releases, because the CBN communiqué for the September meeting could not be read in full. We found no vote count for the September cut, although Arise reported 11 members present at the 307th meeting on 22 September 2026.

Gross reserves stood at $54.87bn on 12 November, according to CBN data.

We did not research Nigerian bond yields, Treasury bill auctions or foreign portfolio flows. For those, readers should check the Debt Management Office, FMDQ and CBN auction results.

The effect of oil and fuel exports on the naira is also outside our verified research. The EIA reports that Nigerian seaborne petroleum product shipments averaged 561,000 b/d in the second quarter of 2026, against 79,000 b/d in 2023.

What to Watch

Tuesday 24 November 2026: the 308th MPC decision, with a calendar forecast of 23% in the Rio Times brief.

the 308th MPC decision, with a calendar forecast of 23% in the Rio Times brief. Third-quarter GDP: the next release, after a prior growth reading of 4.43%, according to the same brief.

the next release, after a prior growth reading of 4.43%, according to the same brief. Mid-December 2026: the NBS inflation release for November, typically issued then, though the date is not confirmed.

the NBS inflation release for November, typically issued then, though the date is not confirmed. Early 2027: the next MPC calendar, which we could not find. The first meeting of 2026 was on 23 to 24 February.

Nairametrics says the committee’s next meeting is scheduled for November 23 and 24, 2026. The statement that follows, and any dissent in it, will signal whether September was a one-off reset or the start of a longer path.

Related reading: Igbo People, Language and Culture in Nigeria Explained; Nigeria’s Presidential Challenger Atiku Abubakar; Nigeria Neighbours Explained, West Africa in 2026; more from Nigeria.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Nigeria interest rate now?

The Monetary Policy Rate is 23%, set by the Central Bank of Nigeria on 21 to 22 September 2026. That was a cut of 350 basis points from 26.5%.

Who sets the interest rate in Nigeria?

The Monetary Policy Committee, which has up to 12 members, decides by majority vote. Governor Olayemi Cardoso chairs it, with four Deputy Governors and other members from inside and outside the central bank.

When is the next Nigerian rate decision?

The committee meets on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November 2026, with the decision due on Tuesday 24 November. The Rio Times calendar forecast is 23%.

What is Nigeria’s inflation rate?

Headline inflation was 14.06% year on year in October 2026, down from 14.63% in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Food inflation was 19.13% and core inflation was 10.78%.

Will Nigeria cut interest rates again in November?

All five experts in Nairametrics’ 15 November explainer expect a hold at 23%.

How does the interest rate affect the naira?

A lower rate can reduce the yield foreign investors earn in naira, and the committee also weighs currency pressure when it decides. The official rate was about NGN 1,363 per US dollar on 18 November, while the interbank market closed that day at NGN 1,379.99.

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