Residents say Air Force personnel opened fire in a Gombe village, while the state government says the facts still need official verification.

Photo: Yahuzaishat / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Nigeria Security

Three people died and 13 were hurt in Lawanti village, in Akko district of Gombe State, north-eastern Nigeria, on Friday night 20 November 2026, the Gombe State government said on Saturday 21 November. Residents say the violence involved personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, the country’s air force, though the state says the cause is still unverified.

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We found no Air Force account by Saturday afternoon. The case matters beyond Gombe because it tests how Nigeria answers accusations against its own armed forces.

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Key Facts Who. Three dead and 13 injured; residents blame Air Force personnel, which is unconfirmed.

What. The state government condemned the violence and ordered an impartial investigation.

Where. Lawanti village, Akko district, Gombe State, north-eastern Nigeria.

As of. 21 November 2026, 14:30 GMT

Residents say Air Force personnel opened fire in a Gombe village, while the state government says the facts still need official verification.

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The state’s preliminary report was prepared by Yusuf Musa Danbayo, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Security and Intergovernmental Matters. It says the causes of death, the condition of the injured and the circumstances are still subject to official verification by security and medical authorities.

Akko is one of the 11 local government areas, the lowest tier of elected administration in Nigeria, that make up Gombe State. Lawanti is a village in Akko, in the north-east of the country.

File photo: another view of a street in Gombe city, north-eastern Nigeria.

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Residents describe a dispute over suspected theft of armoured cables, a heavy type of electrical cable, linked to a nearby Air Force base. Idris Lawanti, a resident, said trouble began when Air Force personnel tried to arrest youths over the alleged theft.

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He said the youths resisted and blocked the Gombe-Bauchi highway. Local officials, led by Bello Sulaiman, chairman of the Akko North council area, calmed the crowd.

Idris Lawanti alleges that the personnel returned later that night and started shooting indiscriminately. Another resident, El Lawanti, wrote in a public social media post that about 15 people were shot and some died.

El Lawanti said the dispute began from allegations that stolen military property was being kept in the community. He called on the federal government, Air Force authorities and Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission, the official rights watchdog, for an independent investigation, treatment, accountability and compensation.

The state report names three dead. Yayaji Alhaji Abdul Kura died from gunshot injuries, according to the report.

Hamma Magaji, 35, was reportedly beaten to death. Inna Antu Umar Bello died from shock at the village.

Twelve injured people, aged 19 to 44, are being treated at Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, a major public hospital. One of them, Sale Abubakar, 30, was moved to the operating theatre for emergency surgery.

The thirteenth casualty, Paul Simple, was taken to Cottage Hospital, Amada, a smaller local hospital, over an alleged beating. The state report lists the 13 injured as one group, with 12 of them at the teaching hospital.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya condemned the incident and called for calm, in a statement issued by his spokesman Ismaila Uba Misilli. The statement says the governor ordered “a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation” into what took place.

He sent a delegation led by Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Secretary to the State Government, to the village. The governor promised support for the injured and the bereaved families.

We found no published statement from the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army or the Ministry of Defence. The residents’ version of events therefore stands unanswered.

Who fired, how many shots were fired and whether the dead were shot are not established. Some accounts place the incident on Saturday night, while the state report and most accounts say Friday night.

The state itself says its facts remain subject to verification, so the toll could change as officials finish their checks. Until the Air Force speaks, the public record rests on residents and a preliminary state report.

An independent inquiry, as El Lawanti requested, would be the route to settling who fired and why. No date has been confirmed for the investigation or its findings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who says the Air Force was involved?

Residents of Lawanti say so, and the state report records that account without confirming it. The Air Force has not yet responded.

Has anyone been blamed officially?

No. The Gombe State government says the circumstances are still subject to verification and has ordered an impartial investigation.

What happens next?

The state’s delegation is in the village and an investigation has been ordered. No date for findings has been confirmed.

Sources Gombe State Government statements of 21 November 2026 (Office of the Governor; preliminary security report); resident statements of 21 November 2026.

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