FirstBank is betting that one simpler app, built on newer technology, will keep customers who now expect banking to feel like a messaging service.

Office towers rise above an elevated road in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. File photo. (Photo: Rio Times library)

NIGERIA · BANKING

FirstBank, one of Nigeria’s oldest lenders, launched a campaign on Thursday 19 November 2026 to push LIT, its mobile banking app, which now lets new customers open an account by chatting with an AI assistant. Group chief executive Olusegun Alebiosu presented the “Make it LIT” campaign at a press conference in Lagos.

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The bank says the assistant can finish an account opening in two to three minutes. For US readers who follow African banks, the launch shows how a traditional lender in Africa’s most populous country is competing for phone-first customers.

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Key Facts Who FirstBank, the lender owned by First HoldCo, a holding company listed on the Nigerian Exchange.

What “Make it LIT” promotes one app for banking, payments, shopping and travel.

Tool An AI assistant guides new customers through opening an account by chat.

When Launched in Lagos on Thursday 19 November 2026.

FirstBank is betting that one simpler app, built on newer technology, will keep customers who now expect banking to feel like a messaging service.

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Alebiosu said customers increasingly expect banking that is fast, simple, secure and convenient. He described LIT as a single place to open an account, send money, pay bills, buy airtime and data, get credit, save and invest.

Abednego Ugwueke, the bank’s group head of e-business and retail products, said a customer can complete the account opening in two to three minutes. He spoke at the same Lagos press conference on Thursday 19 November.

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Customers can also link their Bank Verification Number (BVN, the national bank identity number) and their National Identification Number (NIN), order debit cards and track card delivery from inside the app. They can raise transaction limits, subject to regulatory rules, and approve payments with a fingerprint or face scan.

LIT is not new, since FirstBank first launched it in September 2021. The older FirstMobile app, built in 2015, keeps running for now, but the bank says future innovations will come only to LIT.

That choice means the bank now runs two apps for the same customers. The bank has not said when FirstMobile will be retired.

The app campaign sits beside a push into physical self-service. On Tuesday 17 November FirstBank opened a 24-hour Digital Xperience Centre, a self-service site, in Festac Town, a district of Lagos, where customers can deposit cash and request cards without a bank employee.

The Festac site takes the bank’s network of these centres to 11 locations across Nigeria. The bank plans to grow the network to more than 30.

The campaign follows strong results at the group level. First HoldCo reported pre-tax profit of N911.24 billion (about US$660 million at roughly N1,380 per US$) for the nine months to 30 September 2026, up 60.8% from a year earlier.

Apps and self-service centres cost money to build, and the bank is spending that money while profit rises. The test will be whether customers who sign up through a chat assistant stay and use more services.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: FirstBank’s 24-hour Lagos centre.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the LIT App?

LIT is FirstBank’s mobile banking app, launched in 2021, that combines banking, payments, shopping and travel services. The new campaign promotes it as an all-in-one platform.

What Does the AI Assistant Do?

It guides new customers through opening an account in a chat, which the bank says takes two to three minutes. It replaces form-filling with a conversation.

Is the Old FirstMobile App Still Available?

Yes, the bank says it still works. Whether it will be phased out has not been announced.

Sources: FirstBank Group press conference, Lagos, 19 November 2026 (statements by Olusegun Alebiosu and Abednego Ugwueke); First HoldCo unaudited results for the nine months to 30 September 2026, Nigerian Exchange, 23 October 2026; Central Bank of Nigeria; exchange rate of about N1,380 per US$, 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error