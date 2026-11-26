Nigeria says a local businessman built the Enugu plant and Mexican cooks paid by a cartel ran it, the latest industrial meth laboratory its drug agency has raided this year.

Rooftops of Enugu, the south-eastern Nigerian city where the laboratory stood. Photo: DeStrangeImages, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, 14 May 2022.

Crime: Nigeria

Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the country’s federal drug-enforcement agency, says it raided a methamphetamine factory in Enugu, in the south-east, on Wednesday 11 November 2026. Officers arrested five Mexican men who were cooking the drug, and a Nigerian businessman the agency says brought them in on forged passports.

The agency told a news conference at its headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that it seized 1,512 kg of methamphetamine, finished and in production. It values the haul at ₦303.9 billion (about US$227 million), its own estimate.

Key Facts Who. NDLEA, Nigeria’s drug-enforcement agency, holds five Mexican suspects and Nigerian businessman Chuks Enoch Ezeike, 63.

What. A raid on an industrial methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu, south-east Nigeria, on 11 November 2026.

Why it matters. The agency says a cartel in Mexico pays cooks to run drug plants in Nigeria.

As of. 26 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

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Nigeria says a local businessman built the Enugu plant and Mexican cooks paid by a cartel ran it, the latest industrial meth laboratory its drug agency has raided this year.

Enugu is the latest industrial-scale meth laboratory the NDLEA says it has dismantled this year, after sites in Ogun, Oyo and Ebonyi states. The agency says ten Mexican meth specialists have been arrested in Nigeria in recent months, five of them in prison awaiting trial.

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The Ogun forest laboratory was raided on 16 May 2026 with three Mexicans among ten suspects, and an Oyo forest laboratory followed on 17 June with the arrest of Mexican national Jose Villa Ochoa, 56. Ebonyi was announced on 15 September, after Mexican suspect Arturo Carrera Loaiza was arrested at Lagos airport on 19 August.

A US and UN training programme for West African drug agents on dismantling clandestine synthetic-drug laboratories was announced by the US Mission in Nigeria on Friday 24 April 2026. NDLEA Chairman Mohamed Buba Marwa, a retired brigadier general, told the Abuja news conference that the case “began in faraway Mexico, ran through Colombia, France and the Republic of Benin, crossed into Lagos, and ended in an industrial complex in Enugu.”

The agency says intelligence in April 2026 identified Chuks Enoch Ezeike, 63, a businessman known as “Over Size”, as a specialist in setting up clandestine laboratories. Its Special Operations Unit linked him to Oscar Ramos-Cardenas, a Mexican known for large-scale production.

On 25 August the NDLEA received the flight itineraries of five Mexican meth experts, and with the Nigeria Immigration Service, the passport and border agency, had them refused entry at Abuja, the capital, on Friday 28 August. The agency says they then flew from Bogotá through Paris to Cotonou in Benin, the coastal country to the west, where Ezeike allegedly supplied forged Argentine, Colombian and Chilean passports.

On 19 September the agency learned the five were in Cotonou and decided to let them in. “We wanted the whole network: the meth specialist, the financier, the factory and the product,” Marwa said.

Three men crossed the Seme border post, on the Benin–Nigeria frontier, on 20 September and two on 21 September, and officers watched them and the plant through September and October with a drone and other tools. More than 200 officers raided the plant on the Abakaliki Expressway in Enugu and Ezeike’s hotel at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

All five Mexicans were arrested in the middle of production, and Ezeike was arrested in his hotel room. Marwa said Ezeike told officers at the plant that he owned the laboratory and had brought in the Mexicans, who were due to leave on Friday 13 November.

A hillside road above Enugu, the south-eastern Nigerian city where the laboratory stood. Photo: Chibyke1, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, December 2022.

The agency names the five Mexicans, by their real names rather than those on the forged passports, as Oscar Ramos-Cardenas, the alleged leader, Juan Antonio Sarabia-Cabrera, Luis Enrique Garcia-Amador, Jose Alejandro Renteria-Reyes and Salomon Cabanillas-Torres. They are suspects, and nothing has been proven in court.

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Officers also seized 6.68 tonnes of 20 chemicals, precursors meaning ingredients needed to make a drug, including 2,835 kg of lead acetate and 160 kg of P2P, which is used to make meth. The equipment included four industrial burners and two distillation units, and Marwa said: “They were producing methamphetamine not by the kilogram, but by the ton.”

Marwa warned foreign cartels that Nigeria “is not your laboratory” and “is not your transit route”. He said the cartel kept Nigerians out of the laboratory, and he vowed to pursue Nigerian collaborators and “every naira, every property and every asset” gained from the trade.

The agency has not named the cartel, has not said whether charges are filed or when a court will hear the case, and has not said how much of the haul was finished product. Its dollar value is its own estimate, and the suspects’ side has not been published.

For US readers, the case shows how the agency says the model works: a cartel pays specialists, and a local coordinator builds the plant. It points to West Africa, a region the US Mission says traffickers increasingly use as a hub for smuggling drugs into Europe and North America, as a place where drugs may now also be made.

Marwa urged landlords and communities to report suspicious tenants to the nearest NDLEA office. He promised to protect the identities of those who do.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the Mexicans arrested in Nigeria?

The NDLEA names five Mexican men as suspects and calls one of them the leader and chief specialist. Nothing has been proven in court.

Why would a cartel make meth in Nigeria?

The agency says the cartel pays specialists while a local coordinator builds the plant and keeps Nigerians out of the cooking. It has not said why Nigeria was chosen.

Has anyone been charged?

The NDLEA has not said whether charges are filed or when a hearing will be held. Until then the six men are suspects.

Sources NDLEA news conference at its headquarters in Abuja, 25 November 2026; earlier NDLEA statements of 20 May, 24 June and 15 September 2026; US Mission Nigeria announcement of 24 April 2026; National Drug Law Enforcement Agency · Nigeria Immigration Service · UN Office on Drugs and Crime

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