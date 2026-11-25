Nigeria · Business · Analysis

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, the Nigerian arm of Africa’s largest mobile operator MTN Group, could earn revenue of N8.1 trillion in naira, Nigeria’s currency (about US$5.8 billion), in 2027, says CardinalStone Research, a Lagos-based brokerage. That is an analyst forecast, not company guidance, and it rests on one assumption in particular: that data use keeps growing faster than costs.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The forecast A Lagos brokerage sees revenue of about US$5.8 billion in 2027, up 26.1%.

The base Revenue is seen at about US$4.6 billion in 2026, up 22.9%.

The driver Mobile data supplies close to 58% of revenue.

The risk The brokerage names a weaker naira as a key downside risk to its numbers.

The growth case is about data, and the risk is about the currency. Conversions use N1,394 per US dollar, the official rate on 25 November. As of 25 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

File photo: office towers in central Lagos, Nigeria.

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CardinalStone expects revenue of N6.4 trillion (about US$4.6 billion) in 2026, up 22.9% from N5.2 trillion (about US$3.7 billion) in 2025, then a further 26.1% rise in 2027. It rates the shares, listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the country’s stock exchange, as MTNN, a BUY with a 12-month target of N1,025.80 (about US$0.74) against a reference price of N837 (about US$0.60), the share price it measures against; that is the analyst’s view and not ours.

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The forecast builds on results MTN Nigeria published on Friday 30 October. For the nine months to 30 September, profit after tax rose 55.3% to N1.17 trillion (about US$0.84 billion) and service revenue (what customers pay for calls, data and messages) rose 23.7% to N4.59 trillion (about US$3.29 billion).

The EBITDA margin, the share of revenue left after running costs but before interest, tax and depreciation, widened to 56.9% from 51.4% a year earlier, the company said. CardinalStone says operating expenses rose 9.7% in the nine months, a slower pace than its revenue growth.

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Karl Toriola, MTN Nigeria’s chief executive, said in the release: “We delivered a very strong third quarter, reversing the temporary slowdown in Q2.” The company reaffirmed medium-term guidance of service revenue growth averaging at least the low-20% range and an EBITDA margin in the mid-to-high 50% range, and CardinalStone’s numbers sit inside that band.

Data is the engine. CardinalStone puts data at 58.4% of revenue in the nine months, with 57.2 million data subscribers against 51.1 million a year earlier and average use of 15.3 gigabytes per user each month.

“We expect data to remain MTNN’s main growth driver, supported by continued subscriber additions and rising consumption,” the firm said. It adds fibre-to-the-home broadband, an addressable market of about nine million users, as a second lever.

On profitability, CardinalStone raised its 2026 EBITDA margin forecast to 56.3% from 55.2%, and expects 57.4% in 2027. It left its 2026 data revenue forecast at N3.8 trillion (about US$2.7 billion).

Not every line is growing. CardinalStone cut its 2026 forecast for value-added services, mainly airtime and data credit, to N123.9 billion (about US$89 million) from N198.2 billion (about US$142 million) after that service was suspended.

MTN Nigeria’s own results show revenue from fintech, its mobile-money and financial services arm, down 25.9% to N97.5 billion (about US$70 million) after a suspension between April and June. The company says the service has resumed under a multi-partner model.

The strongest warning comes from CardinalStone itself. “A key downside risk to our expectations is the Naira’s recent performance,” it said, because a weaker currency lifts foreign-currency costs and squeezes the margin.

The currency has softened since the September quarter-end: it stood at N1,394 per dollar on 25 November, against N1,329 on 30 September, a fall of about 5%. Our earlier report on the naira’s slide covers the pressure on the currency.

Borrowing costs help the case for now. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) held its policy rate at 23% on Tuesday 24 November, after cutting it from 26.5% in September.

CardinalStone says MTN Nigeria’s borrowings fell 36.8% since January to N333.3 billion (about US$239 million), and finance costs fell 11% from a year earlier. Less debt means less of each naira earned goes to lenders.

Until the next results, the naira is the number that will show whether the forecast holds. A further fall is the downside CardinalStone itself names.

Our earlier coverage of MTN Nigeria’s data-depletion complaints and of the summons of its chief executive adds the customer and political side of the same business. Both pieces pre-date this forecast and do not cover its numbers.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this MTN Nigeria’s own forecast?

No. It is the view of CardinalStone Research, a Lagos brokerage, while the company has only given medium-term guidance.

Why does the naira matter for MTN Nigeria?

The company earns in naira but pays some costs linked to foreign currency, so a weaker naira can squeeze its margin.

Sources: MTN Nigeria nine-month 2026 results and earnings release, 30 October 2026 (MTN Nigeria investor relations); CardinalStone Research note on MTN Nigeria, November 2026; Central Bank of Nigeria Monetary Policy Committee communique, 24 November 2026 (cbn.gov.ng); Rio Times conversion at N1,394 per US$, 25 November 2026.