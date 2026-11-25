Airtel Africa bought shares at more than twice the previous week’s pace, and about three quarters of its remaining buyback allowance is now used. The company has not said how fast it will finish.

File photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

AFRICA · COMPANIES

Airtel Africa, the mobile phone and mobile money (phone-based payments) group listed in London and on the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos, bought 5,659,048 of its own shares between Monday 16 and Friday 20 November 2026. The company reported the purchases in a regulatory announcement, a formal notice to the market, on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

A buyback means a company buys its own shares, which usually signals that it thinks they are cheap and has spare cash. For readers abroad, it is a clue to how a large African phone group values itself.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Bought 5,659,048 shares from Monday 16 to Friday 20 November 2026, about US$20.5 million.

Total 9,055,738 shares since 5 November, about US$33.2 million, all to be cancelled.

Left 2,978,010 shares remain under the board’s limit; the buyback ends by Tuesday 22 December 2026.

As of 25 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

Airtel Africa bought shares at more than twice the previous week’s pace, and about three quarters of its remaining buyback allowance is now used. The company has not said how fast it will finish.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

File photo. The Lagos Bus Rapid Transit park at Igando, Lagos, Nigeria, photographed by Gabriel601 on 9 June 2024. Wikimedia Commons, CC0 (public domain).

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Airtel Africa’s regulatory announcement of Tuesday 24 November 2026 says its broker, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, known as Citi, sold it the shares at a volume weighted average price (the average weighted by shares traded) of 274.93 pence on Friday 20 November, about US$3.60 at 1.308 dollars per pound, the 20 November 2026 close. The same announcement gives 285.41 pence (about US$3.73) for Monday 16 November, a fall of 3.7% (pence are hundredths of a pound, London’s quoting unit).

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Airtel Africa (Nigeria) Email address Follow

The daily figures in that announcement add up to a volume weighted average of 277.40 pence (about US$3.63) a share and a cost of about 15.7 million pounds (about US$20.5 million). Buying peaked on Tuesday 18 November at 1,471,617 shares, the week’s lowest average price of 273.22 pence (about US$3.57).

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “US to send Kenya health aid over Democratic holds” Get the brief

That week’s total is 2.18 times the 2,596,765 shares in the company’s announcement of Tuesday 17 November 2026 for 9 to 13 November, which we reported earlier. Since the programme with Citi began on Thursday 5 November, the announcement of 24 November puts the total at 9,055,738 shares at 280.13 pence (about US$3.66), or about 25.4 million pounds (about US$33.2 million).

This is the second tranche, or batch, of a programme first announced on Friday 22 May 2026 to repurchase up to 1% of issued share capital, meaning all the shares in existence. The company’s announcement of Thursday 5 November 2026 started this tranche and put the remaining board authority at 12,033,748 shares, or 0.33% of issued share capital as at 22 May.

The first tranche, run through the bank Barclays Capital Securities Limited, bought 24,515,062 shares at an average of 331.29 pence (about US$4.33), according to the company’s announcement of Tuesday 29 September 2026. The current average of 280.13 pence is about 15% lower, and the final week of that tranche, 21 to 28 September, averaged about 311 pence (about US$4.06).

The half-year report of Friday 30 October 2026 gave revenue of US$3,823 million for the six months to 30 September, up 28.2%. Profit after tax, the profit left once tax is paid, was US$452 million against US$376 million a year earlier, with leverage at 1.6 times.

The announcement of 5 November 2026 states the aim plainly: “The sole purpose of the buyback programme is to reduce the capital of the Company.” It adds that Citi buys partly independently and partly on the company’s instruction. The agreements are expected to end no later than Tuesday 22 December 2026, unless the company ends them earlier.

At last week’s average of about 1.13 million shares a day, the 2,978,010 shares left equal about three trading days, but the company has not said its pace. The announcement gives no reason for the pace, and the company has not said whether a third tranche will follow.

A buyback does not guarantee a higher share price, and this is not investment advice.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is an Airtel Africa Share Buyback?

The company is buying its own shares from the market through Citi. It says it will cancel them, so fewer shares remain in existence.

What Does Airtel Africa Say the Buyback Is For?

In its announcement of 5 November 2026 it says the sole purpose is to reduce the company’s capital. It has not given any other reason, including for the faster pace.

When Will the Airtel Africa Buyback End?

The agreements are expected to end by Tuesday 22 December 2026 at the latest, unless the company ends them sooner.

Sources: Airtel Africa PLC, Transaction in Own Shares (regulatory announcement), 24 November 2026; Airtel Africa PLC, Transaction in Own Shares, 17 November 2026; Airtel Africa PLC, commencement of the next tranche of the buyback programme, 5 November 2026; Airtel Africa PLC, half-year report to 30 September 2026, 30 October 2026; Airtel Africa PLC, Transaction in Own Shares (first tranche), 29 September 2026; GBP/USD rate of 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.