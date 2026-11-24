Oil sold at more than US$100 a barrel in the second quarter, yet output below plan and heavy deductions, the Budget Office says, left net revenue far under budget.

File photo. Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Nigeria

Nigeria earned N7.88 trillion in naira, its currency (about US$5.8 billion), in gross oil revenue (everything collected before cost deductions) in the first half of 2026, which is N10.78 trillion short of what the budget assumed. The Budget Office of the Federation, part of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, published the figures in its 2026 Second Quarter and Half-Year Budget Implementation Report.

That is 15.45% below the same period of 2025, even though crude averaged US$104.52 a barrel in the second quarter. Naira amounts here are converted at about N1,355 per US$, the rate of 24 November 2026 from RT, a market data provider.

Key Facts Who. The federal government of Nigeria, which collects the country’s oil revenue.

What. Gross oil revenue was N7.88 trillion (about US$5.8 billion) from January to June 2026, 57.78% below budget.

Gap. Second-quarter output of 1.72 million barrels a day trailed the budget’s assumed 1.84 million.

As of. 24 November 2026, 08:04 GMT

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Libya's oil firm says a group shut a pipeline valve” Get the brief

Oil sold at more than US$100 a barrel in the second quarter, yet output below plan and heavy deductions, the Budget Office says, left net revenue far under budget.

The 2026 Appropriation Act, Nigeria’s N68.32 trillion (about US$50 billion) national budget signed by President Bola Tinubu, assumed a price of US$64.85 a barrel, the budget’s planning price, and output of 1.84 million barrels per day, ThisDay, a Nigerian newspaper, reported on 4 August 2026. The Budget Office says crude averaged US$104.52 in the second quarter, US$39.67 (61.17%) above that benchmark and US$30.52 above the US$74.00 of the second quarter of 2025.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Price was well above plan, so lower output and deductions are what the Budget Office cites. Production averaged 1.72 million barrels per day in the second quarter, up from 1.68 million a year earlier but about 120,000 barrels a day below the budget benchmark, according to the Budget Office.

An analysis by ThisDay of data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the oil regulator, put first-half total liquids output (crude plus condensates) at 1.626 million barrels per day, 11.6% under the benchmark. That is about 38.4 million barrels, worth roughly US$2.49 billion at the benchmark price, with February the weakest month at 1.484 million and June the strongest at 1.735 million.

The quarterly figures show where the fall happened. Gross oil revenue was N2.97 trillion in the first quarter of 2026 and N4.91 trillion (about US$3.6 billion) in the second, a rise of 65.53%, and the second quarter also stood 2.94% above the N4.77 trillion of the second quarter of 2025.

By subtraction from the report’s figures, the first quarter of 2025 brought in about N4.55 trillion, so that quarter alone fell by about N1.58 trillion, more than the full half-year decline of N1.44 trillion (about US$1.1 billion). Revenue did not fall despite the price surge in the second quarter; it edged up from a weak start.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Even so, the second quarter missed its own target, coming in N4.42 trillion (47.36%) below the quarterly budget of N9.33 trillion. Net oil revenue, what remains after cost deductions, paid into the Federation Account, the pool shared by federal, state and local governments, was N4.12 trillion (about US$3.0 billion), against N8.00 trillion budgeted.

For that net figure the Budget Office attributed the shortfall to lower output and lifting (crude actually loaded for sale) and to high fiscal deductions under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). It wrote: “The low Net oil revenue performance in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the quarterly budget projection could be attributed to the decrease in oil production and lifting which was also due to low sector investment and legacy oil production constraint issues.”

The office added: “The performance could also be ascribed to high fiscal deduction as provided in the PIA.” The PIA is the law the Budget Office cites for those deductions.

A waterfront on the Nigerian coast. File photo.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nigeria’s oil income fall when prices rose?

The fall came in the first quarter, before the price surge, and revenue edged up in the second. The Budget Office points to lower production, lifting and heavy deductions.

Who produced the figures?

The Budget Office of the Federation published them in its half-year implementation report. ThisDay’s analysis of regulator data on output also finds production below the budget benchmark.

What comes next?

The regulator’s monthly output figures will show whether production is closing on the budget benchmark. The Budget Office’s next quarterly report will show whether revenue follows.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

Sources Source: 2026 Second Quarter and Half-Year Budget Implementation Report, Budget Office of the Federation; ThisDay analysis of NUPRC data, 4 August 2026; RT exchange rate, 24 November 2026 · Budget Office of the Federation

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →