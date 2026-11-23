A flag-off meant to open the ruling party’s campaign in Zamfara ended in mourning. Officials have not yet explained how the supporters died.

Nigeria: Politics

Fifteen supporters of Nigeria’s ruling party died in a road crash in Zamfara State on Monday 23 November 2026, the party’s state campaign council said. They were travelling in connection with the launch of the 2027 campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Talata Mafara, a district of the north-western state.

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The council has postponed a rally planned for Tuesday 24 November 2026 in Maru, another Zamfara district, and promises a revised timetable “in due course”. The state government, which calls the step a suspension, has urged residents to stay calm and pray.

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Key Facts Who. Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party, in Zamfara State.

What. A road crash killed 15, the party’s campaign council says; a Maru rally is postponed.

Where/When. Gummi and Talata Mafara, districts of north-west Zamfara State, Monday 23 November 2026.

As of. 23 November 2026, 23:55 GMT.

A flag-off meant to open the ruling party’s campaign in Zamfara ended in mourning. Officials have not yet explained how the supporters died.

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On Monday 23 November 2026 Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State formally flagged off the APC’s 2027 campaign in Talata Mafara, a local government area (district) of the state. The campaign council, in a statement signed that day by its Secretary-General, Malam Abubakar M. Nakwada, said it “mourns the loss of its supporters in a tragic road accident while travelling from Gummi to Talata Mafara to attend the campaign flag-off”.

The city gate at a road entrance to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. File photo, not from Zamfara. Photo: Rio Times library

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“According to reports available to the Council, 15 supporters lost their lives, while others sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention,” the statement said. Early accounts spoke of “more than 10” dead, and no official figure for the injured has been published.

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The direction of travel is also disputed, because some local accounts say the supporters were returning to Gummi after the rally, so the timing is not settled. No official body has stated the cause, the number of vehicles or the exact road by late Monday, and we found no statement from the police or the Federal Road Safety Corps, the national traffic authority.

The Zamfara State Government, in a statement from Mahmud Muhammad Dantawasa, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, confirmed deaths and offered condolences to the families and the wider APC family without giving a figure. The two bodies also describe the Maru rally differently: the council says it postponed the event, the government says it suspended it, and both name Tuesday 24 November 2026.

The council said it will “provide appropriate support” to the injured and to the families of the dead, and that the postponement is “in honour of the departed and in solidarity with the grieving families”. The same statement announced the death of Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, a former Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, after a brief illness according to the council, in an announcement separate from the crash.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s election authority, has set the presidential and National Assembly vote for Saturday 16 January 2027, 54 days from Monday. It has set the governorship vote for Saturday 6 February 2027.

Campaigning in a state such as Zamfara depends on moving crowds by road, and a mass-casualty crash on flag-off day has already cost the campaign its next rally. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, so a disrupted campaign in its north-west matters beyond its borders.

INEC has scheduled a nationwide mock accreditation exercise, a trial run of voter checks, for 28 November 2026. It is a national exercise and has no stated link to the Zamfara campaign.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the cause of the crash been explained?

Not by any official body. The campaign council and the state government have both left the cause open.

Is the Maru rally cancelled?

It is postponed, or suspended in the government’s wording. No new date has been announced.

Does the crash change the election timetable?

Nothing in the statements suggests it. The dates are set by the national electoral commission, not by the party.

Sources: Zamfara State APC Campaign Council statement, 23 Nov 2026; Zamfara State Government statement, 23 Nov 2026; INEC election calendar.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error