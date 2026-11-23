Nigeria’s envoy has gone public with complaints about killings and rhetoric, days after South Africa’s foreign ministry told him to use official channels. We found no reply from South Africa yet.

DIPLOMACY · NIGERIA

Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s High Commissioner (ambassador) to South Africa, said on Monday 23 November 2026 that the treatment of Nigerians in the country must be raised openly. His statement lists unresolved deaths, alleged misconduct by some South African security personnel and recurring anti-Nigerian rhetoric, and it comes six days after South Africa’s foreign ministry met him over his public remarks.

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“As ambassador, I would be failing in my responsibility if I did not raise concerns about the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa,” Fani-Kayode said in the statement of 23 November. He said the cordial ties between the two governments should not stop Nigeria from raising such concerns.

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Key Facts Who Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s High Commissioner (ambassador) to South Africa.

What He raised unresolved deaths of Nigerians, alleged security-force misconduct and anti-Nigerian rhetoric.

Context South Africa’s foreign ministry (DIRCO) met him on 17 November over his public remarks.

As of 23 November 2026, 20:24 GMT.

Nigeria’s envoy has gone public with complaints about killings and rhetoric, days after South Africa’s foreign ministry told him to use official channels. We found no reply from South Africa yet.

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The statement follows a diplomatic quarrel that began on Friday 13 November 2026, when Fani-Kayode presented his letters of credence (the formal papers that start an ambassador’s posting) to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital. He wrote on the social platform X that Nigeria’s introduction and speech were cut from the livestream, and the Nigerian High Commission said Ramaphosa had intervened.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya replied in posts on X, the social platform, in the days after the ceremony that the public broadcaster is independent and the president has no mandate to intervene in its editorial work. He called Fani-Kayode’s approach “grossly inappropriate” and denied any intervention.

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On Tuesday 17 November, Zane Dangor, Director-General of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), met the envoy. DIRCO said in its statement that day that Dangor “conveyed South Africa’s concern” over the events after the credentials ceremony and “subsequent remarks made on social media”.

Central Johannesburg. File photo. Photo: Gsalamander, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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DIRCO recalled Article 41 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which requires diplomats to deal with the host state through its foreign ministry. It added that “all official communication should be conducted through established diplomatic channels, including DIRCO”, and that South Africa “remains committed to the continued strengthening of its strategic partnership with Nigeria”.

The killings are the older grievance, and they predate the credentials row by months. Nigeria’s foreign ministry said on 5 July 2026 that police officers killed Emeka Iroegbu during interrogation in Pretoria on 28 June.

South Africa’s police service said on 7 July that Iroegbu collapsed as he was being taken into custody, and rejected any link to anti-immigrant protests. A drug-possession case and an inquest were opened, and we found no published outcome.

On 27 July South Africa’s international relations minister, Ronald Lamola, travelled to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, as Ramaphosa’s special envoy, and both governments agreed to lower inflammatory rhetoric and condemn xenophobia. South Africa raised concern about alleged crime involving some Nigerian nationals but said enforcement should target individuals, not communities.

Fani-Kayode’s statement of Saturday 12 September, condemned the killings of Bishop Michael Taiwo Fakunle, killed at his Johannesburg home on 4 September, and James Uchechukwu Nwankwo, who died on 5 September. He said police officers had used “gruesome interrogation techniques” on Nwankwo, an allegation we cannot verify, and warned of consequences if the killings did not stop.

He said eight Nigerians had been killed in South Africa in 2026 and that at least four of them were killed by police officers. He said no one had been arrested or prosecuted, and we found no South African response to those claims.

In Monday’s statement the envoy said cordial ties between the governments should not stop Nigeria raising concerns, and that anti-Nigerian sentiment from some organisations should not be read as the view of most South Africans. He urged both countries to address tensions through sustained engagement and dialogue, and said that “if these two countries fail to work together, it could have significant implications for the continent’s progress”.

He said many Nigerians in South Africa are professionals, academics and entrepreneurs. “A small minority engaged in wrongdoing should not be used to define an entire community,” he said.

His statement says he has advocated dialogue, mutual respect and stronger ties since he took office. He also commended Nigerian community organisations in South Africa for their work protecting the welfare of citizens there.

The strongest counter-view is South Africa’s position, set out by DIRCO on 17 November: official business must go through established diplomatic channels. We found no reply from DIRCO or the Presidency to Monday’s statement by the evening of 23 November.

DIRCO’s line that South Africa remains committed to the partnership still stands. We could not confirm whether anyone has been charged in the killings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nigeria’s envoy asking for?

He wants answers on unresolved deaths and stronger cooperation between the two governments. He says dialogue, not confrontation, should settle the tensions.

Has South Africa responded?

Not to Monday’s statement. Its earlier position is that official contacts go through diplomatic channels.

Are the two governments still partners?

Both have said they want the relationship to continue. The dispute so far concerns method and safety, not a break in ties.

Sources: Department of International Relations and Cooperation (dirco.gov.za), statement of 17 November 2026; public statements by Femi Fani-Kayode of 12 September and 23 November 2026; Presidency spokesperson, posts on X in November 2026.

Related coverage: the row over the envoy, the speech video and more in Nigeria news.

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